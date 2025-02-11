How about a seaside escape at Novotel Marina Sriracha and Koh Si Chang for Valentine’s Day?

Image via Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

As Valentine’s Day celebrations go, a seaside staycation or a candlelit dinner by the waves is up there with the grandest of romantic gestures. And if you’re in Bangkok, you don’t have to travel far to make it happen.

Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang, just 1.5 hours away from the Thai capital, offers two exclusive experiences for lovers who believe love is best celebrated by the sea.

Marina Valentino Package: The ultimate romantic getaway

Image via Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

Waking up to the beautiful vista of the Gulf of Thailand with your special someone by your side. It doesn’t get more romantic than this. The Marina Valentino Package at Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang is made for couples looking to escape the busy city life and enjoy uninterrupted moments of love. It’s available for booking from January 31 to February 21, with stays from February 14 to 23.

There are two accommodation options to choose from at the Marina Sriracha side of the hotel. The first one is the Junior Suite. For 6,888 baht net, it offers a cosy yet sophisticated setting with plush bedding, soft lighting, and floor-to-ceiling windows framing the endless ocean.

But if you’re looking to dial up the romance, the Marina Bay Suite at 8,888 baht net delivers a lovely experience dripping in luxury, complete with a king-size bed, private balcony, and exclusive Premier Lounge benefits.

Of course, no romantic retreat is complete without the finer details. Inside your room of choice, you can find a bottle of sparkling wine waiting to be uncorked, a decadent selection of chocolates, and, because Novotel understands that the little things matter, a rose petal-strewn bed and a bath bomb for the sweetest soak of your life. Then, after a night of romance, you’ll get to wake up to enjoy breakfast for two!

Does a secluded island escape speak more to your heart? Then, the Koh Si Chang side of the hotel is calling. On the island, you can stay in a one-bedroom pool villa for 9,888 baht net. In addition to ultimate privacy and beachfront serenity, you’ll get roundtrip speedboat transfers and those same thoughtful touches that make the entire Valentine’s Day weekend effortlessly magical.

Add-on romantic dining experience

If you want to go all out and really sweep your love off their feet this Valentine’s Day, you can add romantic dining to the Marina Valentino Package. Your options are as follows:

Novotel Marina Sriracha:

  • Blue Marble & Silver Moon Rooftop Bar: Premium grills, fresh seafood, and ocean views with 10% off from February 14 to 23.
  • Pavilion Pool Bar: Seafront poolside dining, 10% off exclusively on Valentine’s Day.

Novotel Koh Si Chang:

  • Koh Si Chang Beach Restaurant: Romantic beachfront dining, 10% off from February 14 to 23.
  • Pavilion Koh Si Chang Beach: Dine under the stars, 10% off from February 14 to 23, 2025.

Romantic Dinner Packages: Candlelight, ocean breeze, and gourmet flavours

Valentine's Day package at Novotel Marina Sriracha &amp; Koh Si Chang
Image via Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

What’s more romantic than great food, fine wine, and a setting that feels plucked from a dream? If a full-blown getaway isn’t in the cards, but you’re planning a Valentine’s Day dinner, Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang has just the thing.

Dinner at Novotel Marina Sriracha

You can choose from three dining spots for your Valentine’s Day dinner at Novotel Marina Sriracha.

Blue Marble is the go-to for steak lovers. It serves premium imported cuts grilled to perfection. Silver Moon Rooftop Bar pairs an open-air dining experience with glittering city views. For the ultimate private affair, The Pavilion Pool Bar offers an intimate poolside dinner under a softly lit archway.

No matter which spot you choose, you’ll be treated to a beautifully curated five-course menu, a bottle of wine (red, white, or sparkling; you decide), and a floral bouquet to make the night extra special. Pricing is 3,888 baht net for Blue Marble and Silver Moon, while the private Pavilion Pool Bar experience is 4,888 baht net. Additionally, booking a romantic dinner gets you exclusive access to a Coffee Workshop by Coffee Works on February 14.

Dinner at Novotel Koh Si Chang

Over at Novotel Koh Si Chang, romance takes on a seaside charm that feels straight out of a 2000s romcom. You can choose between a table at the beachfront restaurant or an ultra-exclusive spot at The Pavilion at Koh Si Chang Beach.

The gentle lull of waves, candlelit elegance, and an exquisite five-course menu are waiting for you and your boo. Pricing mirrors that of Sriracha, at 3,888 baht net for a beachfront table and 4,888 baht net for the exclusive Pavilion experience. You’ll also get the same thoughtful extras, such as a floral bouquet and a bottle of wine.

These romantic dinner packages are available from February 14 to 28, except for the Pavilion Pool Bar at Novotel Marina Sriracha, which is available only on Valentine’s Day.

Celebrate love with Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang

This Valentine’s Day deserves more than just the expected, and Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang have created the perfect celebration of love. The only thing left to do? Book your escape before the moment slips away.

You can book your Valentine’s Day experience via Novotel Marina Sriracha & Koh Si Chang’s website.

Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

