Valentine’s rose prices in Chai Nat hit two-decade high

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, February 14, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In Chai Nat, the demand for roses during Valentine’s Day has led to a significant increase in retail prices, reaching a two-decade high, according to local vendors.

Rose sales have surged in anticipation of Valentine’s Day, resulting in higher prices at the Chai Nat municipal market. Prices nearly doubled overnight, rising from 10 to 15 baht per flower yesterday, February 13, to 15 to 30 baht today.

Sunan Klinkularb, a 54 year old flower shop owner, stated that she bought a bunch of 20 roses for 500 baht, necessitating a selling price above 25 baht per rose to ensure profitability.

“The price per bunch has gone through the roof this year,” she remarked, noting that last year on Valentine’s Day, a whole bunch was priced at 30 baht. Roses arranged in a bouquet are even more expensive, costing around 120 baht each.

Sunan attributed the price hike to colder-than-usual weather affecting rose farms and reducing yields.

“It’s the highest rose prices in 20 years of running my business.”

Photo courtesy of Floral Garage Singapore

Another flower shop owner intends to maintain lower prices for customers, offering locally grown roses at 10 to 15 baht each and imported ones at 50 baht. Meanwhile, sunflowers are gaining popularity as an alternative, symbolising steadfast love, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, the Thai government expects a surge in LGBTQ+ couples registering their marriages today, as Thailand marks Valentine’s Day with nationwide celebrations. Deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan highlighted that special events have been organised across district offices to support same-sex marriages on this historic day.

In Bangkok’s Bang Rak district, a popular venue for Valentine’s Day marriage registrations, officials will operate from the Jewellery Trade Centre Building in Silom, accommodating online reservations for up to 999 couples. Lucky couples will also have the chance to receive gold marriage certificates through a special draw.

Meanwhile, Chatuchak district office, in partnership with the State Railway of Thailand, is hosting a Love in the Sky event, where 30 couples will have the unique opportunity to register their marriage aboard the Red Line train.

