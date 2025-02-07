Where to go for Valentine’s Day in Thailand 2025

Five-course Western Set Dinner at The Lobby. Image via The Peninsula Bangkok

February is flying by, and before you know it, the biggest date night of the year will be here. If you haven’t made any reservations yet, consider this your friendly nudge because hotels and restaurants are filling up fast for Valentine’s Day in Thailand.

Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, why not turn it into a full of romantic weekend? Thailand is a natural fit for romance. From rooftop dinners in Bangkok to dreamy resorts in Chiang Mai to toes-in-the-sand feasts in Phuket, there’s no shortage of swoon-worthy spots to celebrate cupid.

Here are the best places to go for Valentine’s Day in Thailand, whether you’re planning a dreamy date or flying solo with a cocktail in hand (because self-love deserves a three-course meal, too).

We’ll keep updating this list, so always check back for more!

Valentine’s Day in Bangkok

The Peninsula Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, February 14 (timing varies by venue)

Location: The Peninsula Bangkok, 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600

Price:

Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea at The Lobby: 2,388++ baht per couple

Five-course Western Set Dinner at The Lobby: 4,500++ baht per person

Valentine’s Day Dinner Buffet at River Cafe & Terrace: 2,880++ baht per person

Five-course Thai Set Dinner at Thiptara: 2,550++ baht per person

If you’re looking to impress this Valentine’s Day in Thailand, The Peninsula Bangkok has your plans sorted with some riverside romance.

Before dinner, enjoy an elegant afternoon tea at The Lobby, where Executive Pastry Chef Jimmy Boulay and his team have created a selection of sweet and savoury delights. The highlights, such as Soft Heart, Rose Tart, Pomme d’Amour, Yoghurt & Dark Berry Pavlova, are sweet expressions of love in pastry form.

For your evening romance, The Lobby offers a five-course Western set dinner serenaded by live music. Or, for a more intimate experience, choose Thiptara’s five-course Thai set dinner. It will be served in a traditional riverside pavilion, which is arguably the most romantic setting in town.

Prefer to go all in? The River Cafe & Terrace’s Valentine’s Dinner Buffet serves up an endless spread of international dishes, topped off with a glass of sparkling wine.

And if you wish to truly sweep your partner off their feet, take advantage of the Romance by the River package. It includes a stay in a luxurious river-view suite, a candlelit dinner, and a private chocolate-making class.

Reserve your spot by calling +66 (2) 020 6969 or emailing diningpbk@peninsula.com.

Le Méridien Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, February 14 (timing varies by venue)

Location: Le Méridien Bangkok, 40, 5 Surawong Rd, Khwaeng Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Price:

Latitude 13: 450 baht per set

Rolling Ribs Brew Baar and BBQ: 2,899 baht net (Set A – including two glasses of sparkling wine) / 3,799 baht net (Set B – including a bottle of sparkling wine)

Latest Recipe: 3,200 baht net per couple

Love is in the air at Le Méridien Bangkok as they’re turning up the romance with a trio of dining experiences.

Your night of romance at Latitude 13’s La Vie de Amour includes a toast of sparkling rosé, still rosé, or an Aperol Spritz in hand, paired with Western and Thai-inspired canapés. It’s intimate and sweet in all the right ways.

However, if you’re in the mood for something more filling, Rolling Ribs Brew Bar and BBQ is the place to go. They’re serving up a four-course dinner featuring grilled river prawns and their signature BBQ pork ribs. Moreover, every booking comes with fresh flowers and handcrafted macarons.

Meanwhile, at Latest Recipe, the buffet dinner offers a little bit of everything. The decadent spread features Fine de Claire oysters, pan-seared scallops, and a chocolate-raspberry mille-feuille, among others. Plus, each couple gets a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, which is the perfect excuse to linger a little longer.

Make your reservations by calling +66(0) 2 232 8888.

Massillia Bangkok

Date & Time: Thursday, February 13 to Sunday, February 16

Location: Massilia Ruamrudee, 15, 1 Soi Ruamrudee Community, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: Start from 340 baht

Heart-shaped pizza? Who can say no to that? Delicious and romantic, Masillia Bangkok is bringing a taste of Italian Romance to Bangkok this Valentine’s Day.

Aside from the heart-shaped pizza, this beloved Italian restaurant in Bangkok is also offering a special Ravioli Heart Shape with black truffle tapenade, ricotta cheese, and parmesan sauce.

For a fresh appetiser, there’s Burrata & Strawberry, and for dessert, the Chocolate Lovers is a sure way to satisfy your sweet tooth. It consists of dark and white chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ganache, cocoa crumble, almond crumble, strawberries, and raspberries.

You can enjoy two glasses of sparkling rosé Bottega for just 450 baht, too, which is a great way to add a little fizz to your romantic dinner. Their à la carte menu will also be available throughout the celebration if you prefer to stick to your favourites or just want an excuse to order more.

Tables fill up fast, so book yours via Massilia’s website well in advance.

Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Date & Time: Friday, February 14

Location: Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, 518, 8 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price:

Afternoon High Tea at R Bar: 1,888++ baht for two persons / 1,688++ baht for two persons (including a glass of cocktails)

Flavours: 1,599++ baht per person

La Tavola: Start from 4,999++ baht for two

Nothing says ‘true love’ like both of you nodding in agreement over how delicious the food is, right? Well, that’s why Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel Thailand is offering various Valentine’s Day specials this February.

Afternoon High Tea at R Bar is a great way to charm your special someone. Swoon over delicate pastries, decadent treats, your pick of coffee or tea, and, of course, each other.

If you’ve fallen for someone who lives to eat, take them straight to Flavors for the Love Feast. Seafood on ice, a Japanese station, a BBQ grill, imported prime rib, Indian cuisine, and an endless selection of desserts and fresh fruits? Ooh la la, no one’s leaving hungry (or heartbroken) here.

Over at La Tavola, romance is served Italian-style with a four-course dinner. Ready your taste buds with dishes like sweet figs and creamy goat cheese, ravioli lobster, roasted tenderloin, pan-seared halibut, and Pavlova Capo Volta.

Reserve your spot at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel.

Valentine’s Day celebrations by the ocean

Nikki Beach Koh Samui

Date & Time: Friday, February 14 (timing varies by venue)

Location: Nikki Beach Koh Samui, 96, 3, Lipa Noi, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84140

Price: 2,990++ baht (Dinner Under the Stars)

Want to sweep your boo off their feet this Valentine’s Day in Thailand? A romantic escape to Koh Samui is calling!

Nikki Beach Koh Samui has got romance down to a science with a Valentine Artisan Market by day and Dinner Under the Stars by night.

Start the romance early with a sun-drenched lunch at their famous beach club. Then, lounge on their daybed with a cocktail in hand while enjoying music from an international guest DJ and resident DJ Dragos. There’ll be aerial performances by the Ritual Entertainment Dance Troupe as well.

And because no love-filled day is complete without a little retail therapy, the Valentine Artisan Market will be there, packed with gorgeous, handpicked finds from local artisans. Oh, and don’t forget to grab some Insta-worthy shots at their themed photo backdrop.

Then, as the sun dips low, it’s time to turn up the romance. Dinner Under the Stars at Escape Restaurant is as dreamy as it sounds. A candlelit table, the ocean breeze, a fire show, and a specially curated prix fixe menu by Chef Brandon Souris are waiting for you and your sweetheart.

In addition, you’ll get a complimentary glass of Prosecco. You can also opt for the curated wine pairing for a next-level romance. And because Valentine’s Day is all about bringing the heat, make sure to wear red.

Reserve your table by emailing beachclub.kohsamui@ nikkibeach.com.

Nora Beach Club Phuket

Date & Time: Friday, February 14, from 7pm to 10pm

Location: Nora Beach Club Phuket, Cherngtalay, 322, Moo 2, Srisoonthorn Rd, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Price: 2,650++ baht per person

For many, Valentine’s Day in Thailand brings to mind intimate dinners by the ocean. So if that’s what you’re after, Nora Beach Club in Phuket is the place to be.

Their Valentine’s set menu includes everything you want in a romantic feast. A fresh Caprese Salad whets your appetite, paving the way for a velvety Lobster Bisque.

For the main course, choose between grilled snow fish with tomato-mango salsa or a tender lamb chop with duck-fat mashed potatoes and red wine sauce. Dessert is a classic cheesecake, topped with quince jelly and strawberry purée.

Nora Beach Club also lets you personalise your evening to make it as romantic as possible. Want live music? You can bring in your own private singer. Fancy a sweet message on your dessert plate? Just let them know in advance, and they’ll make it happen.

Reserve your table via WhatsApp +66 (0) 61 653 2232.

Cafe des Amis Pattaya

Date & Time: Friday, February 14

Location: Cafe des Amis Pattaya, 391/6 10 Thanon Thap Phraya, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20260

Price: 4,490++ baht per person (including a free bottle of champagne for tables with 4 or more guests) – 10% Early Bird discount for those seated and ordering by 5.30pm.

Café des Amis Pattaya knows how to make Valentine’s Day magical. They’ve gone all out, spending 100,000 baht on lavish decorations, with roses, floral arrangements, a charming photo booth, and live music by Navin and Grace Band from The Voice Thailand. Therefore, expect nothing less than a night of romance.

The decoration and the atmosphere make you want to whisper sweet nothings over a glass of wine. But before you get too lost in each other’s eyes, take a second to appreciate their romantic 3-course gourmet dinner menu.

It features a selection of delicious appetisers, from beef cheek ravioli and sautéed foie gras to seared US scallops with blue cheese and celeriac purée.

The main course is just exquisite, with choices like beef fillet with short rib and red wine sauce, roasted snow fish with caviar and beurre blanc, or tender duck breast with foie gras croquet and rhubarb sauce.

Dessert is an occasion in itself, with a Sweet Hearts Dessert Trio that’s almost too pretty to eat. And because they know that romance is in the details, every lady will be gifted a rose during their Valentine’s Day dinner.

Don’t forget to reserve your table via Cafe des Amis’ website.

Elsewhere in Thailand

Meliá Chiang Mai

Date & Time: Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 16, from 6pm to 11pm

Location: Meliá Chiang Mai, 46, 48 Charoen Prathet Rd, Chang Khlan Sub-district, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100

Price: 3,500 baht net per couple (including a glass of sparkling Rosé wine)

Are you in Chiang Mai? Then Meliá is the kind of place that makes you want to lean in a little closer, say something embarrassingly sweet, and actually mean it this Valentine’s Day.

Their Mai Restaurant & Bar on the 21st floor is offering a special dinner called the Valentine’s Evening of Love from February 14 to 16. With Chiang Mai’s twinkling lights as the backdrop, the venue is so romantic that someone literally proposed there.

You’ll start with a trio of delicacies (which they’ve aptly named Love’s Samplers!) featuring tuna roll, marine shrimp, and blacktail sausage.

Then comes a Consommé of beetroot ravioli with crabmeat, followed by your choice of slow-cooked Angus beef or baked salmon fillet. Lastly, dessert is a love story of its own, including strawberry macaron, heart-shaped pralines, and a strawberry tartlet.

If you’re making a weekend of it, consider staying for a day or two at the hotel. They make it ridiculously easy for you to impress your special someone. Just let them know, and they’ll sprinkle in all the romantic touches like rose petals, champagne, and maybe a few surprises in your room.

Be sure to book your spot beforehand by contacting +66 (0) 52 090 603 or emailing mairestaurant@meliachiangmai.com.

Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi

Date & Time: Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 16

Location: Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi, 224 Moo 2, Tubsai, Pong Nam Ron, Chanthaburi, 22140 Tubsai Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi 22140

Price: 6,599 baht net for 2-night stay package

How about a little romantic getaway amidst nature at Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi? The hotel has prepared a special package for couples who want to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Thailand.

The package includes a two-night stay with a complimentary upgrade to a Grand Deluxe Mountain View room, daily breakfast for two, and a romantic Western set dinner at Soi Dao Restaurant, complete with a bottle of sparkling wine.

The menu for your dinner is designed for romance, starting with a First Impression appetiser sharing menu, which features a fresh Caesar salad served with grilled seafood and pesto focaccia bread. The Falling in Love soup brings warmth with its smoky tomato cream, enhanced with fine Cognac.

For the Passion of Love main course, you have two choices: a rich surf and turf featuring grilled Australian steak and lobster tail with brandy sauce and beetroot purée or a grilled salmon fillet with sundried tomato cream sauce and organic vegetables. Dessert is a classic Tiramisu cake with fruit coulis.

Visit Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chantaburi’s website for reservations.

Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi

Date & Time: Until Thursday, February 27

Location: Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, 72/14 Bang Na-Trat Alley, Bang Phli Yai, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan 10540

You and your love deserve an escape this Valentine’s Day in Thailand, and at Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, romance comes wrapped in luxury.

Let their Grande Suite be the setting for your perfect retreat, with its 103 square metres of space, as well as a rounded bathtub and a private balcony.

There’s no need to step outside for dinner, since the hotel will bring a four-course dinner from Favola, crafted by Executive Chef Simone Bianchi, straight to your room. Paired with a bottle of bubbly for the perfect toast, it’s intimate, private, and special.

The next morning, linger over a leisurely breakfast for two, with no rush, no distractions, just time together. And to sweeten the stay? A special Avec Amour by Le Méridien chocolate welcome amenity, infused with Valentine’s charm.

Book the Valentine’s Suites at Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi via their website.

InterContinental Khao Yai Resort

Date & Time: Friday, February 14

Location: InterContinental Khao Yai Resort, 262, Sub, Pong Ta Long, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima 30450

Price: 2,900++ baht per person

The breathtaking Khao Yai is basically nature’s way of saying, ‘This is where romance happens.’ So, if you’re plotting the ultimate Valentine’s Day getaway in Thailand, whisk your sweetheart away to InterContinental Khao Yai Resort.

With the Orient Express-inspired ambience, your whole evening will feel like a scene straight out of a love story. But of course, the 5-course romantic dining experience is where the real magic happens.

The first dish, ‘Love at First Bite,’ is a mix of beetroot and goat cheese, kissed with truffle honey. It’s the perfect way to set the romantic mood. However, the star of the show is ‘Land of Romance,’ which is a perfectly cooked Wagyu beef tenderloin with red wine jus and elegant sides. Finally, dessert is a strawberry rose panna cotta called ‘Sweetheart Symphony.’

So, where will you go for Valentine’s Day in Thailand? No matter where you choose, you’re in for a night of romance. Because if romance doesn’t spark in these beautiful spots, honestly… where else will it?