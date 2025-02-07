Top Valentine’s Day getaways revealed – 12Go offers 14% off travel

Photo via 12Go

This Valentine’s Day, 12Go invites couples and travellers to explore Thailand’s most astounding destinations with an exclusive 14% discount on select routes. Whether you are seeking a quiet island retreat, an adventurous hike through the jungle, or a city break, 12Go makes travel easy and affordable.

Based on internal data, 12Go Asia has prepared a list of Thailand’s top 10 romantic getaways for 2025. These destinations offer everything from incredible beaches to jungle mountain landscapes, temples, experiences, food, and more, ensuring unforgettable experiences for all.

Top Valentine’s Day Destinations in Thailand

  • Bangkok: Enjoy a romantic Chao Phraya River cruise, luxury spa experiences, and rooftop dining with breathtaking city views.
  • Chiang Mai: Discover beautiful gardens, scenic mountain views, and relaxing springs away from the crowds.
  • Koh Samui: Experience sunset cruises, private beachside dining, and thrilling adventure activities like kayaking and paragliding.
  • Phuket: Unwind on peaceful beaches, enjoy private seafood dinners, and take in the beauty of Phang Nga Bay.
  • Koh Tao: Snorkel or dive together in crystal-clear waters, hike to scenic viewpoints, and enjoy quiet beachfront dinners.
  • Koh Phi Phi: Explore hidden lagoons, relax on secluded beaches, and watch the sunset from Phi Phi Viewpoint.
  • Koh Pha Ngan: Beyond the Full Moon Party, relax on hidden beaches, explore waterfalls, and kayak along the coast.
  • Krabi: Marvel at towering limestone cliffs, swim in natural springs and take in stunning islands by boat.
  • Surat Thani: Discover local markets, explore Khao Sok National Park, and experience authentic Thai culture away from the crowds.
  • Koh Lipe: Walk pristine beaches, snorkel coral reefs, and dine under the stars on the island paradise.

Exclusive 14% Discount on Popular Travel Routes

To make romantic escapes even more accessible, 12Go Asia offers a limited-time 14% discount on select routes, also including:

  • Phuket to Krabi
  • Bangkok to Koh Kood/Koh Mak
  • Krabi to Koh Phi Phi
  • Surat Thani to Khao Sok National Park
  • Chiang Rai to Chiang Mai and more.

Find more information on travel routes with discounts at 12Go.

With reliable transportation options and seamless booking, 12Go Asia makes planning a stress-free romantic getaway easy. Book now and save 14% on select routes!

