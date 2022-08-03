Guides
Hair salons in Bangkok you should go to in 2022
Our hair is truly a crown we can never take off. Whether you’re a man or a woman, the hair in our head is something that we really take pride in. That’s why a hairstyle can make or break your entire look. Sometimes, a negligent hairstylist’s unflattering color and uneven ends can truly knock our confidence. That’s why choosing the right hair salon is essential. Finding someone who knows your hair and what you want, however, is not an easy task. But don’t worry, we’ve created a list of the reliable hair salons in Bangkok to help you find the perfect one for your hair. Whether you need a new hair colour, a quick trim, or a whole new hairstyle for a fresh start, here are the best hair salons in Bangkok.
1. MOGA Hair Salon
Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 20:00.
Address:
Moga EmQuartier – 695 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
Moga Paragon – 991 Rama I Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.
It’s easy to see why Moga Hair Salon is one of the most popular hair salons in Bangkok. For many years, this renowned salon has provided great hair services with personalized solutions. For non-damaging hair treatments and services, they make use of premium goods like Wella Professionals and Aveda’s organic hair treatments. The hairdressers are also highly skilled and have received international training. If you have any questions about your hair or any issues with it, they can also provide you some wonderful suggestions. Hair coloring, hair cuts, hair straightening, hair perming, and hair style are just a few of the services they provide. Additionally, they offer scalp and hair treatments.
2. Green Pastures By Hajin
Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 10:00 – 19:30.
Address: 20, 95 1 Klang Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
Green Pastures By Hajin is known to provide a healthier option to chemical hair coloring. We are all aware that hair coloring and style frequently have negative side effects on the hair. However, Green Pastures By Hajin specializes in organic and natural items. This means that the salon dyes and styles your hair without causing chemical damage. They make sure to maintain the health and radiance of your hair. The hair salon is especially great for anyone seeking a Korean-inspired hairdo or hair colors, such as subtle dip-dyeing tints and natural-looking balayage, as it is run by the well-known Korean hairstylist, Hajin.
3. Mark Thawin Ultimate Hair Solution
Opening hours: Closed on Wednesday. From 10:00 – 20:00.
Address: 330 ซอย 94, Phlabphla, Wang Thonglang, Bangkok 10310.
Mark Thawin Ultimate Hair Solution prides itself on using only the best quality products for their customers, including products made from natural ingredients, cruelty-free, and environmentally safe. Here, the professional hairstylists can give customers one-of-a-kind and creative hairstyles. Most hairstylists in this hair salon are experts in hair colouring, so you don’t have to worry about brassy yellow bleached hair ever again. Expect to get a rich hair colour that is shiny and bouncy after your treatment here.
For a special VIP treatment, you can call for a reservation with Mark Thawin himself. As you step foot into the salon, you’ll instantly notice that it has a breathtaking interior. In addition, the salon is specifically designed for relaxation and comfort – from the chairs to the washing beds. Therefore, it’s the perfect place if you want to get excellent hair service while relaxing.
4. Zenred Hair Salon
Opening hours: Closed on Wednesday. From 10:00 to 20:00.
Address: Monopoly Park Mall, Rama III, 59/27 Industrial Ring Road, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120.
Popular among tourists, expats, and local celebrities, Zenred Hair Salon is one of Bangkok’s most famous hair salons. The hairstylists here are known to possess decades of experience. Therefore, they are experts in handling any type of hair with ease, ensuring that everyone gets exactly what they’re looking for. Numerous hair services and treatments are available here, from perming and straightening to hair cuts and hairstyling.
5. Boy Rikyu by Boy Tokyo
Opening hours: Closed on Wednesday. From 10:00 to 18:00.
Address: 10 12 Soi Sukhumvit 32, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.
If you’re looking for a hair salon oofering creative hairstyles to enhance your beauty and personality, the Japanese-inspired Boy Rikyu by Boy Tokyo is a great option. Before you get a new cut or do, the hairstylist will ask you about your lifestyle and discuss what would suit you. After they decide what hairstyle will suit you best, they will sketch out your new look so that you can get an idea of how you would look in the new hairstyle. However, if you prefer to keep it quick, you can always pick a style out of their lookbook. You can choose to get your hair styled by a Japanese or a Thai stylist, and the price will be slightly different. Whoever you choose, you’ll get the same high-quality and personalised service, and you’ll leave the salon with healthy hair and a beautiful new look.
Nobody deserves bad hair because of a careless hairstylist messing up a cut or dye job, so hopefully, this list makes it easier for you to find the best hairdresser who can give what you’re looking for in Bangkok!
If you’re looking for a place to pamper your body and soul, Check out our article on the Top 5 Massage and Spas in Bangkok!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Hair salons in Bangkok you should go to in 2022
Thailand News Today | Government releases online questionnaire for foreigners
What to do if you get bitten by a snake in Thailand
The many advantages of surgery in Thailand
Guilty Thai Army to pay dead soldier’s family 17 million baht
Pattaya man threatens girlfriend’s brother with gun
Pattaya Music Festival to bang the drums after a 5-month delay
Infant’s body found in Phuket drainage pipe
Eight women killed in drug driving accident in central Thailand
Details on Bangkok’s Green Line train contracts to be publicly disclosed
Hopalong thief stole 150,000 baht of jewellery to fund cannabis biz
German tourist tests positive for monkeypox in Phuket, Thailand
Half a million young people seeking jobs prefer admin to tourism
Police arrest alleged gambling operator with reported 5 million baht turnover
Woman accuses bank of stealing 4 million baht in north Thailand
Authorities warn: don’t self-prescribe Covid drugs like Molnupiravir
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
Thailand’s second case of monkeypox recorded in Bangkok
Elderly man hit with 10,000 baht electricity bill in central Thailand
Mayor of Pattaya expects 80,000 tourists to visit Koh Larn this holiday
Tenfold tourist increase due after Thailand-Saudi route opens
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
Russian airline Aeroflot resuming flights from Moscow to Phuket
UPDATE: Body of foreigner found dead in Phuket is US man
Wanted Taiwanese call centre scammer extradited from Albania to Thailand
Thieves rob French millionaire’s house at gunpoint in northeast Thailand
Happy Birthday to His Royal Majesty King Vajiralongkorn
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
Luxury hotel buffets in Bangkok you need to try in 2022
-
Best Bites7 hours ago
Are you brave enough to try these weird Thai food?
-
Thailand1 day ago
Chiang Mai hotel reduces room rate to 1 baht per night to stimulate tourism
-
Central Thailand8 hours ago
Thai wife hires mistresses for husband with a 15,000 baht salary
-
Food Scene2 days ago
15 healthy food to grab while on the go at 7-Eleven Thailand
-
OutDoor Activities1 day ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
Myanmar3 days ago
Burmese and Karen forces battle for 7 hours near Thai border
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Malaysia detains 3 Thais who tested positive for cannabis