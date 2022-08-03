Hair salons in Bangkok you should go to in 2022

Our hair is truly a crown we can never take off. Whether you’re a man or a woman, the hair in our head is something that we really take pride in. That’s why a hairstyle can make or break your entire look. Sometimes, a negligent hairstylist’s unflattering color and uneven ends can truly knock our confidence. That’s why choosing the right hair salon is essential. Finding someone who knows your hair and what you want, however, is not an easy task. But don’t worry, we’ve created a list of the reliable hair salons in Bangkok to help you find the perfect one for your hair. Whether you need a new hair colour, a quick trim, or a whole new hairstyle for a fresh start, here are the best hair salons in Bangkok.

1. MOGA Hair Salon

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 20:00.

Address:

Moga EmQuartier – 695 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Moga Paragon – 991 Rama I Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.

It’s easy to see why Moga Hair Salon is one of the most popular hair salons in Bangkok. For many years, this renowned salon has provided great hair services with personalized solutions. For non-damaging hair treatments and services, they make use of premium goods like Wella Professionals and Aveda’s organic hair treatments. The hairdressers are also highly skilled and have received international training. If you have any questions about your hair or any issues with it, they can also provide you some wonderful suggestions. Hair coloring, hair cuts, hair straightening, hair perming, and hair style are just a few of the services they provide. Additionally, they offer scalp and hair treatments.

2. Green Pastures By Hajin

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 10:00 – 19:30.

Address: 20, 95 1 Klang Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Green Pastures By Hajin is known to provide a healthier option to chemical hair coloring. We are all aware that hair coloring and style frequently have negative side effects on the hair. However, Green Pastures By Hajin specializes in organic and natural items. This means that the salon dyes and styles your hair without causing chemical damage. They make sure to maintain the health and radiance of your hair. The hair salon is especially great for anyone seeking a Korean-inspired hairdo or hair colors, such as subtle dip-dyeing tints and natural-looking balayage, as it is run by the well-known Korean hairstylist, Hajin.

3. Mark Thawin Ultimate Hair Solution

Opening hours: Closed on Wednesday. From 10:00 – 20:00.

Address: 330 ซอย 94, Phlabphla, Wang Thonglang, Bangkok 10310.

Mark Thawin Ultimate Hair Solution prides itself on using only the best quality products for their customers, including products made from natural ingredients, cruelty-free, and environmentally safe. Here, the professional hairstylists can give customers one-of-a-kind and creative hairstyles. Most hairstylists in this hair salon are experts in hair colouring, so you don’t have to worry about brassy yellow bleached hair ever again. Expect to get a rich hair colour that is shiny and bouncy after your treatment here.

For a special VIP treatment, you can call for a reservation with Mark Thawin himself. As you step foot into the salon, you’ll instantly notice that it has a breathtaking interior. In addition, the salon is specifically designed for relaxation and comfort – from the chairs to the washing beds. Therefore, it’s the perfect place if you want to get excellent hair service while relaxing.

4. Zenred Hair Salon

Opening hours: Closed on Wednesday. From 10:00 to 20:00.

Address: Monopoly Park Mall, Rama III, 59/27 Industrial Ring Road, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120.

Popular among tourists, expats, and local celebrities, Zenred Hair Salon is one of Bangkok’s most famous hair salons. The hairstylists here are known to possess decades of experience. Therefore, they are experts in handling any type of hair with ease, ensuring that everyone gets exactly what they’re looking for. Numerous hair services and treatments are available here, from perming and straightening to hair cuts and hairstyling.

5. Boy Rikyu by Boy Tokyo

Opening hours: Closed on Wednesday. From 10:00 to 18:00.

Address: 10 12 Soi Sukhumvit 32, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

If you’re looking for a hair salon oofering creative hairstyles to enhance your beauty and personality, the Japanese-inspired Boy Rikyu by Boy Tokyo is a great option. Before you get a new cut or do, the hairstylist will ask you about your lifestyle and discuss what would suit you. After they decide what hairstyle will suit you best, they will sketch out your new look so that you can get an idea of how you would look in the new hairstyle. However, if you prefer to keep it quick, you can always pick a style out of their lookbook. You can choose to get your hair styled by a Japanese or a Thai stylist, and the price will be slightly different. Whoever you choose, you’ll get the same high-quality and personalised service, and you’ll leave the salon with healthy hair and a beautiful new look.

Nobody deserves bad hair because of a careless hairstylist messing up a cut or dye job, so hopefully, this list makes it easier for you to find the best hairdresser who can give what you’re looking for in Bangkok!

If you’re looking for a place to pamper your body and soul, Check out our article on the Top 5 Massage and Spas in Bangkok!