Top 5 hair salons in Bangkok

Our hair is truly a crown we can never take off. Whether you’re a man or a woman, the hair in our head is something that we really take pride in. That’s why a hairstyle can make or break your entire look. Sometimes, a negligent hairstylist’s unflattering color and uneven ends can truly knock our confidence. That’s why choosing the right hair salon is essential.

Finding someone who knows your hair and what you want, however, is not an easy task. But don’t worry, we’ve created a list of the reliable hair salons in Bangkok to help you find the perfect one for your hair. Whether you need a new hair colour, a quick trim, or a whole new hairstyle for a fresh start, here are the best hair salons in Bangkok.

Top 5 Salons in Bangkok

TUR Hair Salon

Opening hours: Tuesday, 10.00 to 19.00

Address: TUR Hair Salon, 19 Attha Kawi 1 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

A team of friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable staff at TUR Hair Salon will make your salon experience truly exceptional. When it comes to styling, you can trust their expertise—they’re known for recommending the best treatments and hairstyles tailored to your preferences. Plus, they go above and beyond by turning a simple haircut into a luxurious experience with thoughtful extras like soothing head massages and complimentary cookies.

Many of their stylists are proficient in English, and for those who aren’t, there’s always someone available to assist with translation. Therefore, you don’t need to worry about communicating what you want. In terms of atmosphere, the salon has a trendy vibe. The spacious industrial-style venue boasts high ceilings and multiple hairdressing stations arranged around the perimeter. Each seat offers a sense of privacy and you will feel well taken care of throughout your visit. And with an abundance of mirrors strategically placed at various angles, the experience becomes truly unique. Due to their popularity, appointments tend to fill up fast, so it’s advisable to book your slot in advance to secure your spot and avoid disappointment.

MOGA Hair Salon

Moga EmQuatier

Address: Moga EmQuartier, 695 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Moga Paragon

Address: Moga Paragon, Siam Paragon, 991 Rama I Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.

It’s easy to see why Moga Hair Salon is one of the most popular hair salons in Bangkok. For many years, this renowned salon has provided great hair services with personalized solutions. For non-damaging hair treatments and services, they make use of premium goods like Wella Professionals and Aveda’s organic hair treatments. The hairdressers are also highly skilled and have received international training.

If you have any questions about your hair or any issues with it, they can also provide you some wonderful suggestions. Hair coloring, hair cuts, hair straightening, hair perming, and hair style are just a few of the beauty services they provide. Additionally, they offer scalp and hair treatments.

Maison Mark Thawin Hair & Elite Lifestyle

Opening hours: Thursday to Wednesday, 10.00 to 19.00

Address: Maison mark Thawin Hair & Elite Lifestyle, 330 Soi 94, Phlabphla, Wang Thonglang, Bangkok 10310.

Maison Mark Thawin Hair & Elite Lifestyle prides itself on using only the best quality products for their customers, including products made from natural ingredients, cruelty-free, and environmentally safe. Here, the professional hairstylists can give customers one-of-a-kind and creative hairstyles. Most hairstylists in this hair salon are experts in hair colouring, so you don’t have to worry about brassy yellow bleached hair ever again. Expect to get a rich hair colour that is shiny and bouncy after your treatment here.

But aside from colouring, Maison Mark Thawin Hair & Elite Lifestyle offers a range of services. If you want to improve the health of your hair, try their One & Only hair and scalp care. It’s a personalised treatment designed to nourish, revitalise, and strengthen your hair and scalp.

As you step foot into the salon, you’ll instantly notice that it has a breathtaking interior. In addition, the salon is specifically designed for relaxation and comfort – from the chairs to the washing beds. Therefore, it’s the perfect place if you want to get excellent hair service while relaxing.

Green Pastures By Hajin

Opening hours: Daily, 10.00 to 19.30

Address: Green Pastures by Hajin, 20, 95 1 Klang Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Green Pastures By Hajin is known to provide a healthier option to chemical hair coloring. We are all aware that hair coloring and style frequently have negative side effects on the hair. However, Green Pastures By Hajin specializes in organic and natural items. This means that the salon dyes and styles your hair without causing chemical damage. They make sure to maintain the health and radiance of your hair.

This hair salon is especially great for anyone seeking a Korean-inspired hairdo or hair colors, such as subtle dip-dyeing tints, Korean perm, and natural-looking balayage, as it is run by the well-known Korean hairstylist, Hajin.

Boy Rikyu by Boy Tokyo

Opening hours: Thursday to Wednesday, 10.00 to 18.00

Address: Boy Rikyu by Boy Tokyo, 10 12 Soi Sukhumvit 32, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

If you’re looking for a hair salon offering creative hairstyles to enhance your beauty and personality, the Japanese-inspired Boy Rikyu by Boy Tokyo is a great option. Before you get a new cut or do, the hairstylist will ask you about your lifestyle and discuss what would suit you. After they decide what hairstyle will suit you best, they will sketch out your new look so that you can get an idea of how you would look in the new hairstyle.

However, if you prefer to keep it quick, you can always pick a style out of their lookbook. You can choose to get your hair styled by a Japanese or a Thai stylist, and the price will be slightly different. Whoever you choose, you’ll get the same high-quality and personalised service, and you’ll leave the salon with healthy hair and a beautiful new look.

Nobody deserves bad hair because of a careless hairstylist messing up a cut or dye job, so hopefully, this list makes it easier for you to find the best hairdresser who can give what you’re looking for in Bangkok!

