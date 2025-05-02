Best facial treatments in Bangkok for radiant skin

If urban life has left your skin feeling as stressed as the Friday evening rush hour, there’s no reason to let it dampen your spirits. The answer to your skin’s prayers might just involve less commuting and more pampering.

Thankfully, Bangkok boasts a beauty scene as vibrant as its city skyline. From innovative therapies to traditional rituals, you can find anything you need here. So, are you ready to indulge in some serious facial pampering? Read on to find out the best spas offering high quality facial treatments in Bangkok.

Can’t miss facial treatments in Bangkok for that next-level glow

Spa Opening Hours Address Facial Treatment to Try Maison Ysaé Daily, 10am – 10pm 45 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 Sculpting or Lifting Facial Massage Loft Thai Spa Daily, 10am – 12am 682/6 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Bangkok 10110 Holistic Facial Treatment with Aesop products Pañpuri Organic Spa Daily, 10am – 10pm 11th Floor, Park Hyatt Bangkok, Pathum Wan 10330 Arunayouth™ Age Delay Facial The Oriental Spa Daily, 10am – 8pm 48 Oriental Ave, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500 Advanced Cellular Hydration Facial The Peninsula Spa Daily, 9am – 11pm 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600 Collagen Boosting Facial by Margy’s Monte Carlo

1. Maison Ysaé

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Location: Maison Ysaé, 45 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Let’s start the list with something unique, like a face gym. Yes, Maison Ysaé offers a ‘workout for your face.’ Not the kind that leaves you breathless, but the kind that leaves you luminous. But what does that even mean?

It means your skin gets sculpted, lifted, and quietly brought to life using a combination of French skincare science and ancient Japanese techniques. No needles or machines are involved. Instead, you just lie back in their ultra-stylish Sukhumvit 31 studio while skilled therapists and clever little tools coax your collagen and elastin into action.

So what do they offer, exactly? Although they have basic facials you’re familiar with on the menu, their signature treatment is the facial massage, with two different options: Sculpting or Lifting. The Sculpting Massage uses gua sha and Boulado tools to define and de-puff. On the other hand, the Lifting Massage borrows from Kobido, a centuries-old Japanese technique that tones and revives with tools like Cryostick and Ridoki.

You can stay light with just the facial massage in their facial bar or go luxe by combining it with facial treatment like exfoliation, targeted mask, and massage of scalp, neck, and décolleté in their private cabin. There’s an LED mask, too, available as an add-on. It helps with wrinkles, redness, and all your late-night sins. And if your body’s feeling left out, pair it all with Brazilian drainage or Maderotherapy.

They use luxury products like Oden, Dermalogica, Cosmetics 27, and Dermioniq to get great results without wrecking your skin barrier.

Coming in June: the Buccal Massage. Yes, it involves the inside of your mouth. No, you won’t regret it.

2. Loft Thai Spa

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 12am

Location: Loft Thai Spa & Wellness – Sukhumvit 24, 682/6 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110 (Two other locations on Sukhumvit 38 and 71)

Located in the heart of the city, Loft Thai Boutique Spa & Massage offers a wide range of treatments to leave your skin looking fresh and healthy.

Their beauty highlight? The Holistic Facial Treatment. In addition to cleansing your pores, it refreshes, exfoliates, and moisturises your skin all in one go. Say goodbye to dead skin cells and daily grime and hello to a healthy, glowing complexion. The plus side? Massages are thrown in the mix to help boost your skin’s natural healing process.

Loft Thai’s therapists really know their stuff when it comes to beauty. Powered by the superstar Aesop skincare range, this team creates custom treatments to match your skin type like a glove. They understand the game is equally about treating your senses, managing to tie the whole wellness experience together in a delightful bow.

In addition to their Sukhumvit 24 location, you can also find Loft Thai Spa on Sukhumvit 38, Sukhumvit 22, and and Sukhumvit 71.

3. Pañpuri Organic Spa

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Address: Pañpuri Organic Spa, 11th floor, 88 (Central Embassy, Park Hyatt Bangkok Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

If you're seeking an oasis of utter relaxation, then the Pañpuri Organic Spa at Park Hyatt Bangkok is the place to be. Here, nestled on the eleventh floor of the iconic Park Hyatt Hotel, you'll find 472 square meters dedicated solely to pampering and relaxation. The spa prides itself on an elegant ambience that radiates the relaxed luxury of organic treatments. Upon each visit, you'll find an array of premium organic blends for your skincare. It's the spa's motto to ensure that only the best natural, organic products touch your skin. Beyond organic treatments, the spa is also the epitome of comfort and convenience. There, you'll experience nothing but the best, and this commitment to quality extends to every part of your spa experience. The spa boasts eight well-appointed treatment rooms, including two double suites, outfitted in subtle sophistication to enhance your relaxation vibe. For the ultimate facial indulgence, you must not miss the signature facials. The 'Arunayouth™ Defying Gravity Age Delay Facial' is 90 minutes of pure, age-defying bliss, ensuring that you soak in best of nature's offerings. Alternatively, the 75-minute 'Lotus Defense™ Ready For Radiance Facial' will give your skin the rejuvenating uplift it needs. But don't just take our word for it. Clients rave about the exceptional service, pristine environment, and the zenith of relaxation they achieved at Pañpuri Organic Spa. Many confess to being spoilt by the premium service, resolving to treat themselves routinely to the luxury they claim they rightly deserve after working hard.

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 8pm

Address: The Oriental Spa at Mandarin Oriental, 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Khlong Ton Sai, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Set in a world-renowned, luxury hotel, the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, is the enchanting Oriental Spa. A trip to the Oriental Spa would not be complete without checking out their remarkable range of facial treatments. Their Bespoke Facial is designed purely around you. After a careful consultation, treatments are selected to match your skin’s specific needs, ensuring a tailor-made facial every time.

If you’re after a dose of rejuvenation, the Advanced Cellular Hydration facial is just the ticket. With a primary goal to preserve youthful skin, this treatment features QMS Medicosmetics products that aim to restore and tone the skin, as well as prevent premature ageing.

The reshaping and renewing Collagen Vita Skin Facial is another gem. This regenerative offering is ideal if fine lines are a concern and you’re after a radiant, refreshed complexion. With deep cleansing, exfoliation, luxury skincare products and a lifting massage, this facial is a real treat.

But the Oriental Spa still has one more surprise up its sleeve — endermologie treatments for the face! Choose the Detox option to help reduce puffiness and restore your face’s natural outlines. Or if ageing is on your mind, the Age-Defying Skin Firming, Rescultping or Replumping treatments are sure to hit the mark. For those after luminosity, the Glow treatment is an excellent choice, promising an improved skin hue and radiance.

For the most indulgent option, the Ultimate Skin Rejuvenation treatment combines the brilliance of both QMS Medicosmetics and Endermologie. This service is the ultimate in skin revival, and will leave your skin feeling like it has been given a new lease of life.

5. The Peninsula Spa

Opening hours: Daily, 09am to 11pm

Address: The Peninsula Spa at The Peninsula Bangkok, 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600

Next our list of the best facial treatments in Bangkok is The Peninsula Spa. Tucked away beside the Chao Phraya River, it’s a prime spot for relaxation and rejuvenation amidst the buzzing city life.

There are a wide range of treatments in the menu, but the highlight at The Peninsula Spa is their facial treatments. They’re a fusion of European, Oriental, and Ayurvedic strategies modernised for your comfort. There’s a generous selection on offer, from an extravagant gold facial to a skin-brightening one. And if you’re after something catered to your needs, they’re also available for tailored therapies.

But The Peninsula Spa steps it up even further with treatments presented by Margy’s Monte Carlo, a pioneer in skincare, brought to Thailand for the first time. With Margy’s, you can enjoy a range of therapies that aim to be restorative and beautifying. Resulting in balanced, rejuvenated skin that glows with health.

From the collagen-boosting facial to the age reversal treatment, The Peninsula Spa, with its view over the river, is a haven of tranquillity that will take your skincare game to the next level. With their combination of personalised treatments and top-tier products, it’s well worth a visit for the exclusive skincare journey it promises.

These go-to getaways promise an escape from the urban grind and a fast track to radiant, healthy skin. So next time your complexion mirrors a drab day or feels as parched as the Sahara, hop to one of these retreats for refreshing indulgence.

