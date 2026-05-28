Bangkok Pride Festival 2026: Parade routes, road closures, and everything you need to know

Bangkok Pride Month is getting started in a big way this year. Naruemit Pride Co., Ltd., together with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and partner organisations, has officially announced the Bangkok Pride Festival 2026 under the strategic framework “Road to Bangkok WorldPride 2030,” positioning Bangkok as a future host city for the world’s largest Pride event while advancing LGBTQIAN+ rights across Asia.

This year’s festival runs under the concept “Patch the World with Pride: ถักทอโลกด้วยความภาคภูมิใจ,” centred on connecting people through three principles: Peace, People, and Pride. The headline moment is a 500-metre Pride flag that will stretch along the full historic parade route from Silom Road to Thepha-Hasadin Stadium.

Four events not to miss — May 28 to June 1, 2026

Bangkok Pride Awards 2026 (May 28) — a ceremony recognising individuals, organisations, and advocates who have driven equality across 11 categories of work.

Bangkok Pride Forum 2026 — a public forum and discussion series covering more than 35 topics focused on pushing forward LGBTQIAN+ rights, welfare, and legislation at the regional level across Asia.

Bangkok Pride Parade 2026 (May 31) — the main highlight of the festival. A six-dimensional parade reflecting peace, dignity, and spirit across a route spanning 3.8 kilometres in total.

Drag Bangkok Festival 2026 — a festival bringing together drag artists from around the world, with a focus on elevating the art form as a recognised profession and positioning it as part of Thailand’s international soft power.

Parade route, road closures, and timing — Bangkok Pride Parade, May 31

The Bangkok Pride Parade 2026 takes place on Sunday, May 31. Here is what you need to know if you are attending or planning to travel in the area.

Event hours: 2pm to 10pm

Parade route: The parade assembles at Naradhiwas Intersection (Silom Road at Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Road, Chong Nonsi Canal), then moves along Silom Road toward Henri Dunant Road, turning right onto Rama I Road, and ending at Thepha-Hasadin Stadium.

Road closure: Pathumwan Police Station has announced that Rama I Road between Pathumwan Intersection and Chalermpao Intersection will be closed to traffic from 4pm to 7pm due to the parade.

If you are driving in the Silom, Sathorn, or Rama I area on May 31, plan your route in advance or allow extra time. The BTS is the most practical way to get to the event, with National Stadium and Sala Daeng stations both within walking distance of the route.

What else to know

The Bangkok Pride Festival 2026 includes more than 150 parade floats and forms part of Thailand’s broader bid to host WorldPride 2030, an event expected to generate significant economic and tourism impact while reinforcing Thailand’s image as a destination built on freedom and diversity.

Entry to the parade and festival is free and requires no advance registration for individuals. Groups or organisations with 10 or more members who wish to participate as a registered parade contingent must register in advance at the Zip Event app online.