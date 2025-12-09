Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family

Family in Roi Et province prepare to receive the body of Sergeant Major First Class Satawat Sujarit, a Thai soldier who died in a violent border clash at Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province.

Yesterday afternoon, on December 8, reporters visited the municipal market community of Nong Phok subdistrict, where the family of the fallen soldier lives. Sgt. Satawat, also known as “Sergeant Phiao,” served as a tank driver during his service.

Thairath reported that he served near the Thai-Cambodian border when the clash broke out, costing him his life.

Relatives and neighbours gathered at the house to prepare for Sgt. Satawat’s funeral. His mother, 53 year old Orapan Sujarit, said she received a phone call from soldiers in her son’s unit informing the sad news around 8am yesterday.

At first, she couldn’t accept the news. She insisted that her son was strong and had survived previous border deployments unharmed. She couldn’t understand how tragedy found him now.

Orapan said she kept asking whether her son had only suffered injuries and pleaded to know which hospital he was in. But later that day, military officers confirmed his death to her daughter-in-law.

Orapan recounted that Sgt. Satawat had called his five year old daughter the day before. She now believes that phone call was his final goodbye, just before her granddaughter started kindergarten.

Despite the heartbreak, Orapan said she feels proud that her son died protecting Thailand’s sovereignty. She offered encouragement to all Thai soldiers stationed at the front and expressed her hope that they would stay safe during this difficult time.

