Nearly 20 foreigners attack Thai motorbike shop owner in Phuket

Argument over damages on vehicle and compensation escalate into violent assault

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
410 1 minute read
Nearly 20 foreigners attack Thai motorbike shop owner in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Nearly 20 foreigners attacked a Thai motorcycle rental shop owner in Phuket, along with another Thai victim, following a dispute over a fine for damages to a vehicle.

A local news agency, Newshawk Phuket, reported the altercation on Tuesday, August 12, stating that the incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Monday, August 11. The report included footage of the assault.

The video showed a group of foreigners, whose nationalities were not disclosed, attacking two Thai men in the middle of an alley. Some of the foreigners tried to restrain their friends from attacking the men, but were unsuccessful.

The two Thai men attempted to defend themselves but were forced to flee. One of the victims is reported to be the owner of a nearby motorcycle rental shop. Both men are now hospitalised at Patong Hospital.

A witness told the media that the group of men had rented motorcycles from the shop, and one of them caused damage to a vehicle. The shop owner demanded a fine and compensation, but the foreign man refused to pay.

Foreigners attack Thai motorcycle rental shop owner
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

The owner requested that they wait for police officers to mediate the matter, but the foreign man disagreed and immediately launched an attack. Another Thai man intervened to assist the shop owner and was attacked as well.

Locals in the area called on police to take action. The two victims filed a complaint at Patong Police Station, and officers are currently reviewing security camera footage to identify the suspects.

Related Articles
daamges on vehicle and compensation request led to physical assault in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Another incident involving foreigners attacking Thais in Phuket was reported in June, when CCTV footage showed two foreign men assaulting security guards outside a shopping mall. The guards had reportedly confronted the men for ignoring a warning sign and urinating on the mall’s wall, which led to the violent attack.

Thai motorcycle rental shop owner assautled by group of foreigners
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

The other violent confrontation between a group of foreign men and a Thai national was reported in February. One of the foreigners reportedly argued with a Thai tuk tuk driver over a parking space outside Jungceylon Mall in Patong, Phuket. The foreign man then called two friends to attack the tuk tuk driver and escaped.

Latest Thailand News
Old Thai man apologises after asking to grope woman in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Old Thai man apologises after asking to grope woman in Udon Thani

17 minutes ago
Nearly 20 foreigners attack Thai motorbike shop owner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Nearly 20 foreigners attack Thai motorbike shop owner in Phuket

1 hour ago
Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall

2 hours ago
Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days

3 hours ago
Pick-up truck overturns in Chachoengsao rain, one fatality reported | Thaiger Road deaths

Pick-up truck overturns in Chachoengsao rain, one fatality reported

3 hours ago
Fatal accident at Prachin Buri steel plant claims worker&#8217;s life | Thaiger Thailand News

Fatal accident at Prachin Buri steel plant claims worker’s life

3 hours ago
Phuket man arrested after woman&#8217;s body found chained to dumbbells in canal | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested after woman’s body found chained to dumbbells in canal

3 hours ago
Tragic shooting at Phetchabun coffee shop on Mother&#8217;s Day | Thaiger Crime News

Tragic shooting at Phetchabun coffee shop on Mother’s Day

3 hours ago
Pattaya sex worker slaps Indian man after groping and arguing over breast size | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sex worker slaps Indian man after groping and arguing over breast size

5 hours ago
Sukhothai temple&#8217;s holy water bowl predicts lottery numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Sukhothai temple’s holy water bowl predicts lottery numbers

5 hours ago
Pattaya nightclub raid uncovers drug use, no underage found | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya nightclub raid uncovers drug use, no underage found

5 hours ago
Pattaya police raid pub, detain 16 for drugs, illegal work | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya police raid pub, detain 16 for drugs, illegal work

6 hours ago
Hero saves woman from drowning at Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Hero saves woman from drowning at Pattaya Beach

6 hours ago
2 foreign men flee Pattaya motorcycle accident, leaving injured Thai woman | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 foreign men flee Pattaya motorcycle accident, leaving injured Thai woman

6 hours ago
Young man arrested in Loei for methamphetamine transport | Thaiger Crime News

Young man arrested in Loei for methamphetamine transport

6 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai wife leaves disabled Australian man stranded and penniless | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai wife leaves disabled Australian man stranded and penniless

6 hours ago
Thai navy rescues nine after fishing boat capsizes near Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai navy rescues nine after fishing boat capsizes near Phuket

6 hours ago
Plastic recycling factory fire in Chachoengsao raises safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Plastic recycling factory fire in Chachoengsao raises safety concerns

7 hours ago
Pregnant student among four trapped in faulty lift at Thai college | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant student among four trapped in faulty lift at Thai college

7 hours ago
Family outing turns violent with shooting at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Crime News

Family outing turns violent with shooting at Jomtien Beach

7 hours ago
Monk found in suspicious car with woman in Sakon Nakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk found in suspicious car with woman in Sakon Nakhon

7 hours ago
Thailand weather alert: 38 provinces brace for heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather alert: 38 provinces brace for heavy rain

8 hours ago
Monks defrocked after drug tests in Taphan Hin temples | Thaiger Crime News

Monks defrocked after drug tests in Taphan Hin temples

1 day ago
Crowds flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for fortune and blessings | Thaiger Thailand News

Crowds flock to Nakhon Pathom temple for fortune and blessings

1 day ago
Thai ranger loses leg in landmine blast near Cambodia border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai ranger loses leg in landmine blast near Cambodia border

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
410 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x