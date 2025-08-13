Nearly 20 foreigners attack Thai motorbike shop owner in Phuket

Nearly 20 foreigners attacked a Thai motorcycle rental shop owner in Phuket, along with another Thai victim, following a dispute over a fine for damages to a vehicle.

A local news agency, Newshawk Phuket, reported the altercation on Tuesday, August 12, stating that the incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Monday, August 11. The report included footage of the assault.

The video showed a group of foreigners, whose nationalities were not disclosed, attacking two Thai men in the middle of an alley. Some of the foreigners tried to restrain their friends from attacking the men, but were unsuccessful.

The two Thai men attempted to defend themselves but were forced to flee. One of the victims is reported to be the owner of a nearby motorcycle rental shop. Both men are now hospitalised at Patong Hospital.

A witness told the media that the group of men had rented motorcycles from the shop, and one of them caused damage to a vehicle. The shop owner demanded a fine and compensation, but the foreign man refused to pay.

The owner requested that they wait for police officers to mediate the matter, but the foreign man disagreed and immediately launched an attack. Another Thai man intervened to assist the shop owner and was attacked as well.

Locals in the area called on police to take action. The two victims filed a complaint at Patong Police Station, and officers are currently reviewing security camera footage to identify the suspects.

Another incident involving foreigners attacking Thais in Phuket was reported in June, when CCTV footage showed two foreign men assaulting security guards outside a shopping mall. The guards had reportedly confronted the men for ignoring a warning sign and urinating on the mall’s wall, which led to the violent attack.

The other violent confrontation between a group of foreign men and a Thai national was reported in February. One of the foreigners reportedly argued with a Thai tuk tuk driver over a parking space outside Jungceylon Mall in Patong, Phuket. The foreign man then called two friends to attack the tuk tuk driver and escaped.