8 spooky cafes in Bangkok to visit this Halloween

Halloween in Bangkok is a unique blend of spooky and fun, and some of the city’s most creative cafes are embracing the eerie season with themed drinks, decor, and activities. Whether you want to sip potions in a witchy bar or reflect on life’s cycles in a death-themed café, here’s a list of 8 must-visit spooky cafes for Halloween 2024.

Advertisements

1. HEX BAR

If you’re into witchcraft and a Harry Potter-style aesthetic, Hex Bar is for you. By day, it’s a cafe serving coffee, but by night, it transforms into a cocktail bar with potions, gloomy lighting, and occult decor. For Halloween 2024, they’re hosting ‘Witch’s Night,’ with special themed cocktails and tarot readings.

Halloween special: Witch’s Night with tarot readings and spooky cocktails like “Potion of Doom.”

Location: 412 Vanich 1 Rd, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100

How to go: BTS Ratchathewi is the nearest station, about a 5-minute walk.

Opening hours: Coffee: 7am to 4pm (closed on Thursdays)

Bar: 6pm to 1am

Advertisements

Follow:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hexcocktailbar.chinatown (@hexcocktailbar.chinatown)

Pros Cons ✓ Perfect for Halloween-themed photos ✓ Unique ambience, blending magic and mystery ✓ Great mix of coffee and cocktails ✗ Crowded in the evenings ✗ Higher prices ✗ Parking is limited

2. Holidate

Holidate is a cosy, fun cafe with festive themes all year round, and Halloween is no exception. Expect loads of spooky drinks and pastries, with decor that’ll make any Instagrammer happy. For Halloween 2024, they’ve gone all out with costumes for the staff and a Halloween-themed menu.

Halloween special: Halloween-inspired desserts and a costume contest where the best-dressed visitor wins a free meal.

Location: 6, 4 Sap Rd, Khwaeng Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

How to go: A 3-minute walk from MRT Samyan, near Samyan Mitrtown.

Opening hours: 9am to 8pm (closed on Mondays)

Follow:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundtiss (@soundtiss)

Pros Cons ✓ Great for families and groups ✓ Instagram-friendly with playful decorations ✓ Conveniently located near MRT ✗ Small space, can feel crowded ✗ Some dishes are on the pricier side ✗ Not ideal for quiet, relaxed visits

3. TRUST Cafe and Studio

A minimal cafe that transforms into a moody, spooky setting for Halloween. This cute cafe takes on a Halloween theme every year, and for 2024, it’s all about “Pumpkinland.” Trust Cafe is the place to be if you love spooky with a side of cute. It’s a great spot for both chilling out and taking photos. They offer themed drinks, snacks, and a photo booth where you can snap pics with a Halloween-themed frame.

Halloween special: pumpkinland-themed decor, drinks, and a Halloween photo booth (120 baht).

Location: 23 1 Soi King Chamnan Aksorn, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400

How to go: Nearest MRT is Lat Phrao, about a 10-minute taxi ride.

Opening hours: 11am to 7pm (last orders at 6.20pm)

Follow:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRUST (@trust.cafeandstudio)

Pros Cons ✓ Cute, family-friendly Halloween vibes ✓ Great for photo ops with fun decorations ✓ Good selection of themed drinks ✗ Out of the way from central Bangkok ✗ Food options are limited ✗ Extra cost for the photo booth

4. B-Story Garden Cafe & Restaurant

A whimsical, vintage-style cafe with a touch of spookiness for Halloween. The cafe is known for its fairytale vibes, but for Halloween, it gets an eerie twist with skeletons, cobwebs, and dim lighting. The staff even dress in Halloween costumes daily, adding to the fun atmosphere.

Halloween special: Themed pasta dishes, spooky cocktails, and tonnes of Halloween props for photos.

Location: B-Story Garden 33 25 Pradit Manutham Rd, Lat Phrao, Bangkok 10230

How to go: Just a 2-minute walk from BTS Ratchathewi.

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Follow:

Pros Cons ✓ Friendly staff who get into the Halloween spirit ✓ Tasty food and drinks ✓ Beautiful decor with tons of photo opportunities ✗ Busy during peak times ✗ Prices can be a bit high ✗ Service may be slow when it’s crowded

5. Area Five Cafe & Eatery

Area Five brings a sleek, modern twist to Halloween decor. This year, the cafe is decked out in minimalistic but spooky decorations. Expect stylish Halloween-themed drinks and snacks like ghost-shaped pizzas and vampire blood smoothies that match the vibe of the space.

Halloween special: Modern Halloween decor with ghost-themed drinks and spooky snacks.

Location: 2/1 7 Bang Chueak Nang, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170

How to go: Located near BTS Ari, just a 5-minute walk.

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Follow:

Pros Cons ✓ Modern, minimalist decor perfect for casual hangouts ✓ Creative Halloween-themed menu ✓ Convenient location near BTS ✗ Limited seating during peak times ✗ Slightly higher prices for portion sizes ✗ No parking available

6. VETMON Cafe Bangkok Dan Neramit 神奇之地

With a magic theme, Vetmon Café transforms into a haunted world for Halloween. The cafe staff dress as witches, and the menu features Halloween pastries like skull-shaped cakes and spooky drinks like the “Black Magic Latte.”

Halloween special: Magic-themed decor, staff in witch costumes, and Halloween workshops.

Location: 1096 1 Phahonyothin Rd, Chom Phon, Chatuchak Bangkok 10600

How to go: Nearest MRT is Chatuchak Park, followed by a 15-minute walk or short taxi ride.

Opening hours: 11am to 12am daily

Follow:

Pros Cons ✓ Fun, immersive experience with witch-themed decor ✓ Unique pastries and drinks ✓ Open late, perfect for evening visits ✗ Can get busy in the evenings ✗ Workshops and activities may require pre-booking ✗ Slightly far from central Bangkok

7. Kid Mai Death Awareness Cafe

Kid Mai Cafe is not your usual Halloween spot, it’s death-themed all year long. This cafe aims to get visitors thinking about life and death through interactive exhibits, and Halloween just amplifies the experience with darker lighting and themed drinks.

Halloween special: Guests are invited to ‘lie in a coffin’ as part of the experience, plus Halloween-themed drinks.

Location: 1191 Phahonyothin Rd, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400

How to go: Located near BTS Ari, a short taxi ride away.

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm daily

Follow:

Pros Cons ✓ Unique concept focused on life and death ✓ Coffin experience is a one-of-a-kind activity ✓ Affordable food and drinks ✗ Might be too eerie for some people ✗ Not the most comfortable for long stays ✗ Far from a lighthearted Halloween vibe

8. Chocolate Ville

Chocolate Ville is a European-style theme park that turns into a haunted village for Halloween. It’s not just a cafe but a full experience, with multiple restaurants and themed areas. The Halloween setup includes trick-or-treating for kids and spooky haunted house tours. Perfect for families looking to get in the spooky spirit without getting too scared.

Halloween special: Themed dinner menu, trick-or-treating for kids, and haunted house tours around the park area.

Location: 23 1-16 Prasert-Manukitch Rd, Ram Inthra, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230

How to go: No nearby MRT or BTS, so a taxi from central Bangkok is the easiest option.

Opening hours: 3pm to 12am (opens 2pm on weekends)

Follow:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHOCOLATE VILLE (@chocolateville)

Pros Cons ✓ Tons of Halloween activities, great for families ✓ Beautiful, Instagrammable setting ✓ Plenty of dining options ✗ Far from central Bangkok ✗ Somewhat expensive food and drink options ✗ Can get very crowded

So, if you’re in Bangkok this Halloween, there’s no shortage of spooky cafes to check out. From tarot readings to haunted houses, these spots offer a fun mix of eerie decor, themed treats, and Instagram-worthy photo ops. Just don’t forget to book early, some of these places get packed!

If you think about Halloween, you must think of ghosts. But do you know any Thai ghosts? If you don’t, it’s a perfect time to check out these famous Thai ghost stories.

FAQs about Halloween in Bangkok

What is Halloween in Bangkok like? Halloween in Bangkok combines spooky and fun elements, with various cafes and venues offering themed drinks, decor, and activities to celebrate the season. What are some popular Halloween-themed cafes in Bangkok? Notable cafes include Hex Bar, Holidate, TRUST Cafe and Studio, B-Story Garden Cafe & Restaurant, Area Five Cafe & Eatery, VETMON Cafe, Kid Mai Death Awareness Cafe, and Chocolate Ville. Are reservations recommended for these cafes during Halloween? Yes, it is advisable to book early as these popular spots can get crowded during the Halloween season. How late are these cafes open during Halloween? Opening hours vary; for example, Hex Bar operates until 1 AM while others like VETMON Cafe stay open until midnight. What makes Chocolate Ville a unique Halloween destination? Chocolate Ville transforms into a haunted village with trick-or-treating for kids and haunted house tours, making it ideal for family outings.