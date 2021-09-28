Tuesday Covid Update: 9,489 new cases; provincial totals

129 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 16,498 with 16,404 of those fatalities recorded in the country’s latest wave since April 1.

9,489 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, the first time cases have been under 10,000 over the past several weeks. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,581,415 confirmed Covid-19 infections. The latest wave has accounted for 1,552,552 of those cases.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 12,805 recoveries. There are now 116,711 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

