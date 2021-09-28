List of disease restrictions by colour-coded zoning

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration decided to extend the colour-coded zoning and corresponding disease control restrictions as well as to lift some measures for provinces classified as “dark red” zones with high Covid-19 infection rates, including shortening the nightly curfew by an hour. The revisions go into effect on Friday. The zoning and restrictions will be in place until further notice.

The stay-at-home order in Bangkok, and other “dark red” zones, will be from 10pm to 4am, an hour shorter than the previous 9pm to 4am curfew.

Zoning and Restrictions

