Thursday Covid Update: 9,172 new cases; provincial totals

21 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,228 with 530 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 9,172 new Covid-19 cases and 7,832 recoveries. There are now 84,413 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 61 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,465,723 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 242,288 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 115,820,553 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 27,476 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 49,312 received their second dose, and 212,601 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 399

Bangkok – 1,432

Samut Prakan – 854

Ubon Ratchathani – 166

Phuket – 395

Khon Kaen – 149

Chiang Mai – 147

Nonthaburi – 324

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 194

Rayong – 175

Udon Thani – 150

Buriram – 97

Surat Thani – 99

Maha Sarakham – 193

Nakhon Ratchasima – 158

Pathum Thani – 179

Samut Sakhon – 124

Songkla – 22

Pattalung – 102

Chachoengsao – 148

Sisaket – 175

Kalasin – 40

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 53

Roi Et – 173

Surin – 96

Nakhon Sawan – 92

Prachin Buri – 91

Nakhon Pathom – 151

Lampang – 17

Pitsanuloak – 63

Saraburi – 113

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 126

Trang – 18

Phang Nga – 78

Chaiyaphum – 40

Tak – 66

Lop Buri – 151

Petchabun – 116

Krabi – 32

Kanchanaburi – 94

Ratchaburi – 136

Chanthaburi – 75

Sakon Nakhon – 23

Nong Kai – 102

Trat – 10

Yasothon – 26

Nan – 138

Srakaew – 53

Chumporn – 46

Payao – 31

Nakhon Phanom – 39

Mukdaharn – 18

Chiang Rai – 18

Phetchburi – 138

Pattani – 16

Suphan Buri – 152

Kamphaeng Phet – 29

Nakhon Nayok – 66

Satun – 6

Bueng Karn – 18

Amnat Charoen – 13

Yala – 8

Uthai Thani – 9

Mae Hong Son – 6

Loei – 53

Nong Bua Lumphu – 29

Chainat – 27

Pichit – 16

Phrae – 85

Uttaradit – 48

Sukhothai – 52

Narathiwas – 1

Samut Songkhram – 38

Ranong – 7

Lamphun – 13

Ang Thong – 28

Singburi – 19