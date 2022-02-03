Greek tourists robbed in Phuket get 51,000 baht gift from anonymous donor

The Greek family who claims 200,000 baht was stolen from their car in Phuket have received a gift of 51,000 baht from an anonymous donor to help them continue their travels. The Facebook page named KNIGHTS BORDER made a post saying an “anonymous kind and beloved brother” donated the money to the family after hearing that hundreds of thousands of baht were stolen from them.

Phuket Immigration officers also visited the family and gave them a gift.

The family had moved their cash from their hotel room to their car while a maid was cleaning because they thought it might be safer. The cash went missing and they filed a report with the police. They also asked the hotel to check CCTV footage. With no developments in the case, the family reached out to a Thai friend who shared the family’s story online, hoping to draw attention and retrieve the stolen money.

The police officers from Karon Provincial Police station invited the family to give more details on the case yesterday. The father of the family, Alex, added that a pair of glasses left inside the car is also missing.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Phuket Immigration | KNIGHTS BORDER