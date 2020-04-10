Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases (Friday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases (Friday)
Phuket, which has now closed all points of entry by land and sea, and today closed its airport, has reported 9 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases today (Friday). That’s less than half of yesterday’s 21 cases and even lower than Wednesday’s 14. The new cases bring the total on the southern island to 170 since the outbreak began in January.
No fatalities have been reported from the disease in Phuket in the past 24 hours.
Phuket has become a hotspot for new cases and many districts now have restricted access. The government has announced new travel restrictions for the island that go into effect next Monday.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 162: A 56 year old Thai woman, a food vendor in Patong, who had close contact with cases 92 and 114. She fell sick on March 29.
Case 163: A 37 year old Thai woman who works as a server at a popular expat hotel.
Case 164: A 29 year old Thai woman who works in a popular locally-owned bar in Patong.
Case 165: A 45 year old Thai woman, a hotel receptionist.
Case 166: A 21 year old Thai woman who works as a tour booth attendant.
Case 167: A 30 year old Thai woman, a nurse in operation rooms in a public hospital. She fell sick on April 4 and is believed to have contracted the disease from another confirmed case.
Case 168: A 3 year old Thai boy, son of a confirmed case.
Case 169: 60 year old Thai man, the father of another confirmed case.
Case 170: 60 year old Thai woman, the mother of a confirmed case.
SOURCE: Ministry of Public Health
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Did an Issan woman get coronavirus for a second time?
A 38 year old woman from Thailand’s northeastern Chaiyaphum province in the Issan region appears to have contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus for a second time, after she was ‘cured’ of the virus in Bangkok in the middle of March.
The woman, who in March had only recently returned from overseas, was found to be infected with the virus and was admitted to Phyathai 2 Hospital in Bangkok. She apparently made a full recovery and was discharged, and soon returned to her hometown.
But somewhere around April 3-5, she became sick again and went for a test. The result showed that her throat was infected with Covid-19.
A similar case involved a 42 year old construction worker who returned from Qatar on April 2.
Both cases are now under treatment in local hospitals, and authorities are trying to trace people who might have been in close contact with them. Doctors in New York now believe its possible for the virus to lie dormant in patients who’ve been treated
A report yesterday showed that Chaiyaphum currently has 109 Covid-19 patients. 8 were new cases. The local government has asked its residents to strictly follow curfew directives to limit the spread of the virus.
Testing remains the core of identifying patients with Covid-19 but there have been cases of false positives that may lead to apparent re-infections.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand confirms 54 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths (Thursday)
A spokesman for the Health Ministry and the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Response Center confirmed 54 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Thailand today, less than half of yesterday’s 111. The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 2,423.
Two additional deaths were reported as an 82 year old Thai man and a Frenchman aged 74. This brings the national death total to 32.
“The Frenchman had no chronic disease. He fell sick on March 27 with a fever, cough, exhaustion and abdominal pain and was treated at a hospital in Chon Buri province, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia and later tested positive for The virus. Tuesday he had trouble breathing and died later the same day.”
“The Thai man became sick on March 25 with a fever of 38.5°C and was treated at a hospital in Samut Prakan, just outside Bangkok. On March 30 he became exhausted, needed a ventilator and lost consciousness. He died yesterday.”
The 2,423 confirmed cases comprise…
• 1,242 in Bangkok
• 161 in Phuket
• 142 in Nonthaburi
• 103 in Samut Prakan
• 73 in Chon Buri
• 70 in Yala
• 66 in Pattani
• 7 in Songkhla
• 45 in Chiang Mai
• 30 in Pathum Thani
80 medical personnel have now been infected, or 3.4% of all cases nationwide. 50 of them contracted the disease at hospitals, 18 in communities and 12 are under investigation. They include 36 nurses and assistant nurses, and 16 doctors.
SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
21 new coronavirus cases in Phuket, total now 161 (Thursday)
The southern province of Phuket today (Thursday) confirmed 21 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases, up from 14 yesterday. All the new cases are Thai citizens and are centred around Patong’s Bangla Road or Bang Tao.
Today’s new cases bring the total in Phuket to 161 cases since the start of the outbreak in January.
Phuket has become a hotbed for new cases and many districts now have restricted access. The government has announced new travel restrictions for the island that go into effect Monday.
Phuket has no reported deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours.
Here are the details of today’ new cases…
Case 141: A 23 year old unemployed Thai man who had contact with confirmed case 104. He fell sick on March 29 and 3 people are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.
Case 142: An 18 year old Thai woman, a vendor who lives with case 119 in Bang Tao. She got sick on April 1, 2 people are considered at high risk.
Case 143: A 6 year old Thai girl who lives with case 117 in Bang Tao. She shows no symptoms, but 4 people are considered at high risk.
Case 144: 40 year old Thai man, a hotel worker who also lives with case 117 in Bang Tao. He became sick on April 2, 2 people are considered at high risk.
Case 145: A 50 year old Thai woman, a maid who had close cotact with cconfirmed case 119. She shows no symptoms, but 2people are considered at high risk.
Case 146: A 35 year old Thai woman who works in the Bangla Road red ligh area. She fell sick on March 25, 6 people are considered at high risk.
Case 147: A 23 year old Thai woman who also works in Bangla Road at the same place as case 146. She got sick on April 7, 1 person is at high risk
Case 148: A 32 year old Thai man who works in Bangla Road at the same place as case 73. He became sick on March 21, 1 person is at high risk
Case 149: A 39 year old Thai woman who works in Bangla Road with case 148. She fell sick April 2, but no one is considered at high risk.
Case 150: A 27 year old Thai woman, a receptionist a Patong hotel, the same hotel as cases 113 and 135. She fell sick on March 30, 1 person is at high risk
Case 151: A 28 year old Thai woman who works in Bangla Road, also with case 148. She fell sick on March 29, 11 people are considered at high risk.
Case 152: A 30 year old Thai man, working in Bangla Road also with case 148. He became sick on April 6, 2 people are considered at high risk.
Case 153: A 44 year old Thai woman living in Patong, a masseuse who had close contact with case 131. She got sick on April 3 and 4 people are considered at high risk.
Case 154: A 30 year old Thai woman who works at the same massage shop as case 153. She also had close contact with case 131. Though she shows no symptoms, 4 people are considered at high risk.
Case 155: A 35 year old Thai man working in Bangla Road, also with case 148. No symptoms but 8 people are considered at high risk.
Case 156: A 29 year old Thai man, a designer at a tailor shop in Patong. He fell sick on March 30, 5 people are considered at high risk.
Case 157: A 40 year old Thai woman, a masseuse at the same shop as case 131. She had contact with case 153. No symptoms but 4 people are considered at high risk.
Case 158: A 39 year old Thai man working in Bangla Road, also with case 148. He fell sick April 5, 2 people are considered at high risk.
Case 159: A 23 year old Thai man, a hotel chef, living with case 119 in Bang Tao. He fell sick April 4, 12 people are considered at high risk.
Case 160: A 43 year old Thai woman, a maid with a history of visiting Bangla Road and close contact with foreigners. She fell sick on March 28, 1 person is at high risk.
Case 161: A 30 year old Thai man, a food worker who lives in Bang Tao. He got sick on April 4, 13 people are considered at high risk.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
