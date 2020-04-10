Newborns get extra protection with mini-face shields | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Newborns get extra protection with mini-face shields
Bangkok health care professionals have come up with protective face shields for newborns to prevent infection to the most precious among us.
Parents understand the challenge of asking a toddler to wear a mask. (Just take a trip to Tesco while you still can and notice “the couple,” protected head to toe in what looks like a sponsorship deal from 3M, but their toddler, completely exposed.
Face masks can be uncomfortable and annoying but more-so when we are too young to understand the protection they can provide to ourselves and others. Did we mention they are in short supply?
Face shields on the other hand, are far less cumbersome and difficult for little hands to peel away.
This ease of wearability has inspired the wonderful health care workers at Prince Suvarnabhumi Hospital. They are taking the lead making adorable miniature face shield for every baby in the maternity unit, to protect them when relatives and others come to visit them and their mother.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News & Updates
Facebook sues Bangkok man for ‘cloaking’ software
Facebook is suing a Bangkok resident for developing and marketing software that ‘cheats’ the social network’s advertising review process to enable users to post dangerous ads to other users.
Facebook explained that Mr Basant Gajjar, an Indian-American software architect living in the Thai capital, developed a “cloaking” technique in software that hides the real content of advertisements, while showing the user something else, essentially tricking Facebook’s review process from identifying inappropriate ads. His business, apparently thriving, is called ‘LeadCloak’.
The lawsuit outlined how Gajjars cloaking software allowed links to ads promoting the sale of sensationalised diet pills, cryptocurrency scams, even fake news relating to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Facebook said in the lawsuit that ‘cloaking’ is a malicious technique that impairs ad review systems by concealing the nature of the website linked to an ad.
Gajjar’s unregistered business LeadCloak has offered cloaking services and avoided discovery for well over four years since 2016, targeting firms including, WordPress, Shopify Inc, Alphabet Google, and Oath, according to Facebook.
“This suit will also further our efforts to identify Leadcloak’s customers and take additional enforcement actions against them”.
SOURCE: ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases (Friday)
Phuket, which has now closed all points of entry by land and sea, and today closed its airport, has reported 9 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases today (Friday). That’s less than half of yesterday’s 21 cases and even lower than Wednesday’s 14. The new cases bring the total on the southern island to 170 since the outbreak began in January.
No fatalities have been reported from the disease in Phuket in the past 24 hours.
Phuket has become a hotspot for new cases and many districts now have restricted access. The government has announced new travel restrictions for the island that go into effect next Monday.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 162: A 56 year old Thai woman, a food vendor in Patong, who had close contact with cases 92 and 114. She fell sick on March 29.
Case 163: A 37 year old Thai woman who works as a server at a popular expat hotel.
Case 164: A 29 year old Thai woman who works in a popular locally-owned bar in Patong.
Case 165: A 45 year old Thai woman, a hotel receptionist.
Case 166: A 21 year old Thai woman who works as a tour booth attendant.
Case 167: A 30 year old Thai woman, a nurse in operation rooms in a public hospital. She fell sick on April 4 and is believed to have contracted the disease from another confirmed case.
Case 168: A 3 year old Thai boy, son of a confirmed case.
Case 169: 60 year old Thai man, the father of another confirmed case.
Case 170: 60 year old Thai woman, the mother of a confirmed case.
SOURCE: Ministry of Public HealthKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
14 Thai provinces apply travel restrictions for residents
14 provincial governors around the country have declared ‘travel restrictions’ in and out of their provinces. Under the emergency decree PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has given full authority to provincial governors to increase prevention measures. The ‘lockdowns’ are done to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
In some provinces, inter district and inter sub-district travel is also being restricted.
The 14 provinces and the dates for travel restrictions …
- Chiang Rai, 9 – 30 April
- Tak, 2 – 16 April
- Nan, 5 – 17 April
- Phrae 10 – 17 April
- Bung Karn, 7 – 30 April
- Phuket, 30 March – 30 April
- Songkhla, 6 – 30 April
- Satun, 3 – 30 April
- Trat from 4 April until further notice
- Pattani from 28 March until further notice
- Yala from 29 March until further notice
- Narathiwat from 29 March until further notice
- Pattaya City from 9 April until further notice
- Ranong from 6 April until further notice
Travel restrictions and ‘lockdown’ orders differ from province to province, check you local media for details. Most are also rolling out checkpoint temperature checks or even door-to-door checks of residents.
Exemptions are made for, transportation of necessary goods, medical care personnel and those who receive permissions from officials to travel in and out of their provinces.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Facebook sues Bangkok man for ‘cloaking’ software
Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases (Friday)
Newborns get extra protection with mini-face shields
Stricken horse farm owners consider suing government over AHS virus outbreak
14 Thai provinces apply travel restrictions for residents
Illegal Chinese casino in Pattaya operating after curfew – VIDEO
Mobile users can now register for 30 days of free data
Thai army puts off military purchases until coronavirus outbreak passes
Policeman nabbed with 7,500 masks and for breaking national curfew in the north-east
Did an Issan woman get coronavirus for a second time?
Trang province to ban entry, exit
Phuket will launch door-to-door coronavirus checks across the island
Move over WHO and CDC, Marvel and DC have joined the fight in Thailand
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
More time with your kids :) Government Schools to reopen July 1
30 arrested for violating emergency decree, 18 teens jailed
Broke and stranded, Russian tourists take shelter in Phuket temple
3M denies masks destined for Germany were seized in Bangkok and re-routed to US
Onerous new document requirements for stranded foreigners announced
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
British businessman jumps to his death in Bangkok
Phuket governor orders all hotels to close
PCT – we’re all going to be suffering from Post-Coronavirus Trauma
Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’
Even if effective, Thailand’s curfew may be extended
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
Chiang Mai vigilantes set up roadblocks and checkpoints
Restrictions on movement and closure of hotels in Chon Buri as Covid-19 cases rise
UPDATE: Phuket announces 4 new cases, 5 hotels allowed to remain open
New immigration measures for stranded visitors considered by Thai cabinet tomorrow
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Asia3 days ago
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
- Cancellations4 days ago
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
Chiang Mai vigilantes set up roadblocks and checkpoints
- Cases4 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket announces 4 new cases, 5 hotels allowed to remain open
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Central bank gives advice on disinfecting cash
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket adds Kathu and Chalong sub-districts to ‘lockdown’ list
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket shuts down two more southern subdistricts
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Interior Ministry: No 24 hour curfew, for now