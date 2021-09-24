Connect with us

Phuket Covid-19: 3 new deaths, 322 released from medical care

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Phuket marks 3 new deaths and 228 new infections today. (via Wikimedia)

Phuket had 228 new infections and 3 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the total to 64 since the start of the third wave of the pandemic in Thailand, with 16 of those deaths occurring over the last week and 44 of them happening in the month of September.

The death toll stood at 20 as this month began, and has now reached 64, meaning that there have been more than twice as many deaths this month as the combined total from April to the end of August.

With the addition of 156 new hospital beds, the bed availability is trending downward and stands at just over 81% now. Daily infection rates have also fallen for the third day in a row, and over 300 people were released from medical care or supervision today.

Phuket just confirmed an easing of entrance rules allowing travellers to try to boost the tourism economy despite the amount of Covid-19 still being uncovered in the province.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 228 -11
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,663 -8
TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 9,725 +228
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 64 +3

 

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

Today 86 people tested positive in Phuket for Covid-19 using an antigen test kit.

People test with ATKs when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

TOTAL HOSPITALISATIONS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket 4,080 -97
Total number of people released from medical care 5,789 +322
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,338 +31

 

HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,410 +156
Occupied hospital beds 1,958 +101
Available hospital beds 452 +55
Hospital bed occupancy rate 81.24% -1.14%

 

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 35 0
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 347 0
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 387 0

 

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 101: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday
  • 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Updates have not been including regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket district as frequently, so this is the latest information as of September 14. The data will be updated any time the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 1.966 cases (+38)
  • Phuket Town – 1,295 (+23)
    • Talad Yai 865, (+15)
    • Talad Neua 430 (+8)
  • Wichit – 720 (+13)
  • Koh Kaew – 440 (+18)
  • Chalong – 247 (+8)
  • Rawai – 244 (+4)
  • Karon – 67 (+1)
  • Kathu – 348 (+3)
  • Patong – 273 (+6)
  • Kamala – 75 (+1)
  • Srisoonthorn – 451 (+7)
  • Cherng Talay – 329 (+1)
  • Thepkrasattri – 295 (+6)
  • Pa Khlok – 142 (+8)
  • Mai Khao – 89 (+0)
  • Sakhu – 34 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

