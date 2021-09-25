Connect with us

Thailand

Saturday Covid-19 Afternoon Update: full provincial totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Thaiger

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration update today reported 11,975 new Covid-19 infections in Thailand along with 127 deaths, both lower than yesterday. Covid-19 data was relatively good over the last 24 hours as total patients in medical care (124,540), patients in ICUs (3,323), patients on ventilators (729), suspected infections by ATK test (2370), and infections in prisons (93) have all fallen since yesterday’s data.

The total number of infections in Thailand since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic is 1,549,285 and with 14,700 recoveries over the past 24 hours, 1,408,821 have now recovered from Covid-19. A total of 16,143 people have died from the virus.

PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Covid-19 Update 25Sep

This week’s daily Covid-19 figures from key tourism provinces.

The majority of provinces across Thailand experienced a decrease in Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours. Notably, Surat Thani, home to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao, as well as the Samui Plus reopening since July 15, saw a jump with 258 infections, surpassing Phuket whose numbers fell slightly to 221 today.

The Covid-19 totals from today’s update for all 77 provinces in Thailand – plus the prison population which is calculated separately – can be found below from most to least infections.

Covid-19 Update 25Sep

SOURCE: Covid-19 Data Center

Trending