image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Pfizer vaccine OKed for US children 12-15, critics urge better use

Neill Fronde

Published 

15 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Children age 12-15 now deemed safe to received the Pfizer vaccine. (by Wikimedia)

While drug regulators authorised Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 in the US, critics are saying that the jabs would be more useful if sent to poor countries. The American Food and Drug Administration cleared the vaccine on Monday, saying that it was safe for children over the age of 12, and the US Centres for Disease Control will now convene an advisory committee to discuss the formal recommendation. But there are many countries where very vulnerable people still have not had access to any vaccine. Children are considered to have a minimal risk for Covid-19.

The head of the World Health Organisation spoke critically against vaccine diplomacy, the red tape and international negotiation that is slowing the distribution and administering of vaccines to other countries in need. The United States is one of many wealthy nations that have been able to quickly spread the vaccine throughout its population, with over 115 million people already fully vaccinated. The American economy is the world’s biggest, and thanks to the rapid vaccination, governmental authorities have begun to loosen restrictions related to Covid-19 and begin to revive the ailing economy.

President Joe Biden hailed the vaccine approval for children aged 12 to 15, saying that it was a promising development and will help the country fight against the Coronavirus. But the United States has been coming under increased pressure to aid in getting vaccines to less fortunate countries with greater need. The United States has recently joined the push to convince Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to release their intellectual property rights in order to allow other nations to produce vaccines locally.

Here in Thailand, Americans have been calling for the United States government to make arrangements for expats and citizens abroad to get vaccinated when they’re in countries that do not provide them with vaccines. At the same time, many frustrated Thai people with the means to travel to the US are participating in vaccine tourism, planning American vacations where they can get vaccinated.

The head of the European Medicines Agency believes that the EU will also approve the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, possibly within this month. The move will further help vaccination efforts it hopes to jumpstart European economies. As Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted, the Justice Minister in Spain reminded people the coronavirus is not gone and they need to behave responsibly following the end of a six-month state of emergency there. People had responded by dropping masks and social distancing protocol to celebrate in the streets. Greece has reopened schools for younger children up to middle school and hopes to remain open from May 14th for the tourism season. Ireland also revoked domestic travel bans allowing people to move around the country more freely again.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Wednesday Covid UPDATE: 24 deaths and 1,983 new infections

Tim Newton

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

By

The Thai public health ministry is reporting an additional 34 Covid-related deaths and 1,983 new infections from the past 24 hours of Bangkok and provincial reports. We’ll post all the provincial numbers just after lunch when they become available.

• Bangkok health officials are aiming to get around 70% of the Bangkok’s residents – about 5 million people – vaccinated within 2 months.

Yesterday PM Prayut Chan-o-cha noted that the number of people registering for vaccinations with the government had fallen below target.

• Krabi’s tourism operators are urging the government to push forward with local vaccination plans and commit to regulations for the province’s national parks so they can proceed with plans to re-open on October 1.

Ekawit Pinyotamanotai, president of the Krabi Tourism Association, says that “vaccine readiness is the key factor to build the confidence of locals and tourists”.

• The Marine Department is imposing strict new social distancing and regular cleaning aboard boats on the capital’s main canal routes for passenger ferries. They are also ordering more frequent services to spread out the load on each boat.

Boat operators will now add more trips during the morning rush hour from 7am to 8.30am and in the evening from 4:30pm to 6pm. The service frequency will increase from 5-7 minutes to 2-3 minutes to prevent crowding on both boats and piers – Nation Thailand

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM Prayut pushes vaccine priority for the national agenda

Neill Fronde

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

By

PHOTO: PM Prayut received the vaccine without side effects and has set it as a top priority on the national agenda. (via Thai Government Public Relations Department)

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha asked the Thai cabinet to make the Covid-19 vaccine part of the national agenda in order to make it Thailand’s top priority. He urged Thai people through a Facebook post to get vaccinated and not hesitate. The PM reminded people that getting everyone vaccinated to the point of herd immunity is the only way to end the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis. He also reassured people that all vaccines administered in Thailand are tested and approved by the Ministry of Public Health, and are safe.

Thailand is set to receive 100 million vaccines by the end of 2021 and plans are on the agenda to secure another 50 million jabs. The goal is to develop herd immunity to cripple Covid-19’s rapid spread by vaccinating 50 million Thai people. Domestic vaccine production is scheduled to manufacture a minimum of 61 million AstraZeneca vaccines with Siam Bioscience authorised to produce the jabs in Thailand. The company has a technological transfer agreement with AstraZeneca and hopes that it can ramp up production to be the hub of AstraZeneca’s distribution within Southeast Asia.

PM Prayut stressed the safety of the jabs after a few high-profile negative side effects have spread fear throughout the Thai population, slowing down his vaccine agenda. He asserted that all cabinet ministers had already received Covid-19 jabs and didn’t experience any side effects, with the PM himself having been filmed and photographed receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He reassured that side effects are generally minor and safer than Covid-19 itself and that severe or fatal side effects are exceedingly rare. Health systems are in place as part of the vaccine agenda to observe and treat anyone that experiences negative reactions after being vaccinated. Millions of people worldwide have been vaccinated already with very few negative effects. And even the vaccines that are less effective against Covid-19 completely have been proven to be extremely effective in reducing the severity of the virus, thus preventing hospitalisation and saving lives.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha seeks looser restrictions in ‘red’ zones

Thaiger

Published

16 hours ago

on

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ PR Thai government

Covid-19 infections are still high, but PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he wants restrictions to loosen up and businesses to reopen as soon as possible in provinces classified as “red” zones under tight control to combat Covid-19.

The prime minister says he has ordered governors of red zone provinces to look into easing disease control measures. Looking into each province’s Covid-19 situation and the restrictions’ impact on the local economy, governors are told to find a good balance that works well for both the economy and public health.

Spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, says restrictions at restaurants in red zone provinces can be lifted if the situation improves.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha seeks looser restrictions in 'red' zones | News by ThaigerPM Prayut Chan-o-cha seeks looser restrictions in 'red' zones | News by ThaigerSOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 seconds ago

Pfizer vaccine OKed for US children 12-15, critics urge better use
Business31 mins ago

Thai Airways’ creditors to vote on rehab plan today
Protests45 mins ago

Jailed activists Penguin and Ammy finally granted bail
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Wednesday Covid UPDATE: 24 deaths and 1,983 new infections
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

PM Prayut pushes vaccine priority for the national agenda
Thailand14 hours ago

Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
Thailand15 hours ago

Thai government looks into “humanitarian solution” for detained reporters from Myanmar
Thailand15 hours ago

Thailand News Today | More bubbles?, Burmese journalists arrested, Malaysian lockdown | May 11
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha seeks looser restrictions in ‘red’ zones
Insurgency17 hours ago

Suspected insurgent killed in gunfire exchange with rangers in Thailand’s deep south
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand signs trade agreement with EU, same tax rates as before Brexit
Protests18 hours ago

University student carves “112” into chest after being charged with violating lèse-majesté law
Phuket18 hours ago

British citizens fined 6,000 baht each for illegal ‘party’ in Phuket
Crime18 hours ago

Police step up border patrols and checkpoints, arresting 49 illegal migrants today
Thailand19 hours ago

American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending