image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

US pushed to join call for patent-free Covid vaccines

Neill Fronde

Published 

24 seconds ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Patent-free vaccines could save more than a decade on global vaccinations.

The United States is being pushed to join a scheme to persuade all manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide to give up their intellectual property rights. This would make all Covid-19 medications, treatments and vaccines patent-free, allowing manufacturers around the world to produce them locally. India and South Africa proposed this plan at the World Trade Organization.

As Covid-19 still spreads around the world, and countries like India and Brazil deep in crisis-level outbreaks, freeing up the production of vaccines by making the technology patent-free could lead to much-accelerated global vaccination.

A group of health experts are stressing that political opposition in Washington DC is standing in the way of the global advancement of the patent-free vaccines scheme. Hundreds of self-described public health faculty, administrators, students and practitioners presented a statement to the Biden administration advocating for the plan to give a temporary waiver of trade-related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights rules.

The group pointed out that we are facing continued Covid-19 deaths and suffering, plus we run the risk of recurring new variants emerging and Covid-19 developing resistance to treatment drugs. Things can’t get better until vaccines, treatment and testing are available worldwide to everyone in need. Making the intellectual property patent-free would expedite the production and distribution of vaccines dramatically.

Without sharing the technology needed to reproduce Covid-19 vaccines, the production of vaccines and inoculations will be hampered and slowed unnecessarily and to the detriment of global health. The letter estimated some poor and developing countries may not have full access to widespread vaccination for more than a decade, by as late as 2034.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Nowhere to hide: Face masks required in all 77 Thai provinces

Neill Fronde

Published

2 hours ago

on

Saturday, May 1, 2021

By

PHOTO: Yes, we've used this graphic before, but please, just wear a mask. (via Redbubble)

You hate them. We hate them. We all hate wearing them. You hate endless reporting on them. We hate writing over and over about it. But… Face masks. They are no longer optional anywhere in Thailand.

First face masks became compulsory in a few places, then 31 provinces. Phuket even singled out “problem foreigners” refusing to wear masks. Soon 54 provinces implemented mask mandates. Then 63 provinces, as authorities showed people they were serious by started enforcing and cracking down on violators.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand announced – while including a complete list of all 77 provinces of Thailand – that face masks are required to be worn in public, indoors and outdoors, at all times. And the rule is being enforced with fines of up to 20,000 baht. First offences are 6,000 baht and escalate quickly for repeat offenders with 2nd offences paying 12,000 baht and after that 20,000 baht for a third offence.

21 people died of Covid-19 today in Thailand with over 1,800 new infections recorded, a rise after a week of daily decreases. over 67,000 people have contracted Covid-19 in Thailand and 270 people are on ventilators at the moment of this writing.

Whatever your personal beliefs on face masks might be, regardless of the science even, wearing a face mask is now the law in every corner of Thailand. You are not special, you do not get an exception. PM Prayut did not even get an exception. Just wear your face masks people!

The TAT also stressed that all travellers should follow their DMHTT scheme to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • D – Distancing
  • M – Mask wearing
  • H – Handwashing
  • T – Temperature check
  • T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.Nowhere to hide: Face masks required in all 77 Thai provinces | News by Thaiger

Here’s a list of provinces requiring face masks in public now. (Hint: it’s all 77 of them.)

NORTHEASTERN REGION
Amnat Charoen
Bueng Kan
Buri Ram
Chaiyaphum
Kalasin
Khon Kaen
Loei
Maha Sarakham
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nakhon Ratchasima
Nong Bua Lam Phu
Nong Khai
Roi Et
Sakon Nakhon
Si Sa Ket
Surin
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
YasothonCENTRAL REGION
Ang Thong
Ayutthaya
Bangkok
Chai Nat
Lop Buri
Kanchanaburi (only at markets, flea markets and floating markets)
Nakhon Nayok
Nakhon Pathom
Nonthaburi
Pathum Thani
Phetchaburi
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Ratchaburi
Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon
Samut Songkhram (voluntarily)
Saraburi
Sing Buri
Suphan Buri		 NORTHERN REGION
Chiang Mai
Chiang Rai
Kamphaeng Phet
Lampang
Lamphun
Mae Hong Son
Nan
Nakhon Sawan
Phayao
Phetchabun
Phichit
Phitsanulok
Phrae
Sukhothai
Tak
Uthai Thani
UttaraditEASTERN REGION
Chachoengsao
Chanthaburi
Chon Buri
Prachin Buri
Rayong
Sa Kaeo
Trat

SOUTHERN REGION
Chumphon
Krabi
Nakhon Si Thammarat
Narathiwat
Pattani
Phang Nga
Phatthalung
Phuket
Ranong
Satun
Songkhla
Surat Thani
Trang
Yala

 

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail and Tourism Authority Thailand

 

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

URGENT: Call for testing, Covid-19 on 7 Phuket flights

Neill Fronde

Published

4 hours ago

on

Saturday, May 1, 2021

By

PHOTO: A REALLY old photo of Phuket Airport via Wikimedia

Authorities are calling for immediate quarantine and Covid-19 testing for 157 passengers of 7 flights to and from Phuket in the last few weeks. Passengers on these 7 domestic flights, mostly between Phuket and Bangkok, are considered at risk after Covid-19 infections were found on each flight.

Seating charts were released with seat numbers and rows where Covid-19 infections and at-risk passengers were seated on each Phuket flight, but they are urging anyone who was on these flights to report and get tested. They request passengers to go to the nearest hospital to their home for treatment. People are also urged to call 094-593-8875 or 062-243-5116 for more information or any questions.

CARRIER FLIGHT # ROUTE DATE TIME DETAILS
Thai AirAsia FD3027 Don Mueang-Phuket April 15 5:50pm 24 passengers, rows B, C, D, E and F. 2 infected passengers
Thai VietJet VZ401 Chiang Rai-Phuket April 16 11:05am 24 passengers, rows B, C, D, E and F. 1 infected passenger
Thai AirAsia FD4110 Suvarnabhumi-Phuket April 20 12:06pm 28 passengers, rows A, B, C, D, E and F. 2 infected passengers
Thai Smile W285 Suvarnabhumi-Phuket April 21 12:30am 14 passengers, rows C, H, J and K. 1 infected passenger
Thai VietJet VZ301 Phuket-Bangkok April 23 1:40am 19 passengers, rows C, D, E and F. 1 infected passenger
Thai VietJet VZ316 Suvarnabhumi-Phuket April 25 6:30pm 19 passengers, rows A, B, C, and D. 1 infected passenger
Thai VietJet VZ308 Suvarnabhumi-Phuket April 26 6:00pm 24 passengers, rows A, B, C, D, and E. 1 infected passenger

Covid-19 safety control measures have been in place since April 19, with restrictions for travellers from 18 provinces designated at the time as red zones. And everyone entering Phuket is now required to have a certification that they tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours or proof that they have received 2 vaccine shots. Anyone not qualified will be restricted from entering Phuket until they are tested on arrival.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post

 

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals

Tim Newton

Published

6 hours ago

on

Saturday, May 1, 2021

By

All the provincial totals (below) from the NBT.

Today’s Covid-19 infections were announced this morning and feature a new high in Covid-related deaths. 21 people have succumbed over the past 24 hour reporting period, according to the Thai Health Ministry. The people that died include 9 men and 12 women, aged between 39 and 90. 28,745 people remain in state-controlled care… 20,775 in hospitals, 7,970 in field hospitals. 829 patients are registered as “in a serious condition”, 270 on ventilators.

1,891 new Covid infections have also been reported. Thailand’s total cases has now reached 67,044 since the start of the pandemic in Thailand in January 2020. 1,884 of those are local community cases. The rise in today’s cases bucks the trend of a slow drop in numbers over the past 3 days of reporting.

Here are the provincial totals…

Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals | News by ThaigerHere’s an infographic showing the dark red, red and orange zone provinces and a quick rundown of the restrictions in each at the moment…

Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Continue Reading

Trending