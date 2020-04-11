New regulation for patients who conceal information related to Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New regulation for patients who conceal information related to Covid-19
Yesterday a new regulation was put in place under the Department of Medical Services, relating to patients at public hospitals who cover up their travel history or conceal any medical conditions or information relating to the coronavirus.
Violators could now face up to 6 months of imprisonment or a fine up to 10,000 baht.
The announcement cites Article 137 of the Penal Code, which criminalises people who provide false information to state officials.
The government said that “this is done in order to prevent medical staff from any further risks. 80 Thai medical workers have already been infected with the coronavirus so far.”
Health officials say “some doctors and nurses contracted the virus from patients who had concealed vital information that related to the Covid-19 virus.” Read more about that HERE
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai
A number of German expats have been arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly trying to remove a community Covid-19 coronavirus barrier. The expats claim the barrier was blocking access to their home.
Locals, however disagreed, claiming the barrier was vital in stopping the spread of Covid-19 and filed a police report. The district headman claims the moving of their barrier was an illegal act and says the Germans should be prosecuted and fined. Chiang Mai Immigration was also called in to investigate the visa status of the Germans involved.
Chiang Mai One News claims it isn’t clear whether the barrier was completely preventing the Germans from accessing their properties. However from Chiang Mai News’s photo the barrier looks like it would stop a herd of stampeding elephants, let alone the German expats trying to get back to their property.
Chiang Mai One says it’s one thing to require a temperature check before being allowed to enter an area, but if these people were being denied access to the homes that would be another matter.
Xenophobia against foreigners, mainly ‘farang’ or caucasians, is popping up from time to time across Thailand where some Thais are blaming foreigners for the coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom, despite the disease originating in China. Thais, restricted to their homes and unable to work, are looking for someone to blame and becoming increasingly frustrated and distressed about the situation.
This week a Phuket-based Facebook page ‘Spotlight Thailand’, mostly an anti-corruption advocate, went full rogue when the owner of the page called on local Phuketians to grab slingshots and rocks to fire at “shit tourists” who were defying the curfew or not wearing face masks. The original post was followed up with pictures of ‘foreigners’ travelling around the island or visiting various locations in a ‘shame file’.
Whether intended as a joke or not, there were hundreds of vicious responses in the comments to the posts endorsing the post and showing photos of their slingshots at the ready.
“Get out from my country if you cannot stay at home. Shit tourist#”
At this stage there have been no cases of foreigners being hit by high-speed rocks and the offending Facebook page has been taken down, by Facebook.
The Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand has been economically ruinous to Thais and working expats, particularly in the country’s tourist areas which will one day hope for the foreigners to return and open up their pockets once again.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Covid-19 cases fall to 45 in Thailand
45 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed at this morning’s briefing by the the Ministry of Public Health and the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Response Centre, a slight drop from yesterday’s 5o and Thursday’s 54. Two more deaths were also reported. The total number of infections since the outbreak began now stands at 2,518. 35 patients have died. The cases span 68 of Thailand’s 76 provinces.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Rai restricts travel in and out until April 30
Chiang Rai, Thailand’s northernmost province, has now been partially locked down, effective today until April 30, by order of its governor. Only four routes in or out will remain open. Vehicles and passengers will undergo strict screening at entrance and exit checkpoints. Those with a fever or who fail to wear facemasks will be not allowed to enter.
Until April 30 only four highways are open for motorists travelling to and from adjacent provinces Chiang Mai and Phayao. Travelling within Chiang Rai is also restricted, as 9 police checkpoints are in place. Chiang Rai has just 6 confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases with no new cases reported in the last week, and the governor says he wants to keep it that way.
Chiang Rai residents still remains under the national 10pm to 4am curfew. Police warn that those going out during curfew hours will be prosecuted and severely punished. Those who break the curfew without valid reason will face 2 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht.
Chiang Rai has yet to impose an alcohol ban like neighbouring Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket. Police say most citizens have acted diligently and observed the State of Emergency curfew.
