New regulation for patients who conceal information related to Covid-19 | The Thaiger

New regulation for patients who conceal information related to Covid-19

Anukul

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

New regulation for patients who conceal information related to Covid-19
FILE PHOTO: expatlifeinthailand.com
Yesterday a new regulation was put in place under the Department of Medical Services, relating to patients at public hospitals who cover up their travel history or conceal any medical conditions or information relating to the coronavirus.

Violators could now face up to 6 months of imprisonment or a fine up to 10,000 baht.

The announcement cites Article 137 of the Penal Code, which criminalises people who provide false information to state officials.

The government said that “this is done in order to prevent medical staff from any further risks. 80 Thai medical workers have already been infected with the coronavirus so far.”

Health officials say “some doctors and nurses contracted the virus from patients who had concealed vital information that related to the Covid-19 virus.” Read more about that HERE

SOURCE: Khoa Sod

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2518
  • Active Cases: 1348
  • Recovered: 1135
  • Deaths: 35
  • Last Updated: 11-04-2020 at 14:15
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
