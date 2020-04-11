Chiang Rai restricts travel in and out until April 30 | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chiang Rai restricts travel in and out until April 30

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Chiang Mai CityLife
Chiang Rai, Thailand’s northernmost province, has now been partially locked down, effective today until April 30, by order of its governor. Only four routes in or out will remain open. Vehicles and passengers will undergo strict screening at entrance and exit checkpoints. Those with a fever or who fail to wear facemasks will be not allowed to enter.

Until April 30 only four highways are open for motorists travelling to and from adjacent provinces Chiang Mai and Phayao. Travelling within Chiang Rai is also restricted, as 9 police checkpoints are in place. Chiang Rai has just 6 confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases with no new cases reported in the last week, and the governor says he wants to keep it that way.

Chiang Rai residents still remains under the national 10pm to 4am curfew. Police warn that those going out during curfew hours will be prosecuted and severely punished. Those who break the curfew without valid reason will face 2 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

Chiang Rai has yet to impose an alcohol ban like neighbouring Chiang MaiBangkok and Phuket. Police say most citizens have acted diligently and observed the State of Emergency curfew.

Air Pollution

North still choked with dangerous smog

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

PHOTO: Tasty Thailand

Chiang Mai takes the number one spot for air pollution yet again today, as a thick shroud of smog blankets huge areas of the province. Thailand’s Pollution Control Department reported today that dangerously thick smog covered the upper northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son. A red alert signifying severe air pollution was posted for the three northern provinces.

Levels of PM2.5 (smoke and dust particles 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter) ranged from 32-241 microgrammes per cubic metre of air in the North over the past 24 hours. The governmnent-set “safe” level is at 50mcg, double the international standard.

PM2.5 was measured at 108mcg in Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.

In Chiang Mai, PM2.5 rose to 101mcg in tambon Chiang Phuak of Muang district, 100 in tambon Sri Phum, and 241 in tambon Muang Khong of Chiang Dao district.

In Mae Hong Son, the PM2.5 level reached 121 in tambon Chong Kham of Muang district.

Lower, but still unsafe levels of dust were reported in Mae Chaem and Muang districts of Chiang Mai; Mae Mo and Muang districts of Lampang, Muang district of Lamphun, Muang district of Phayao, Chalerm Phrakiat district of Nan and Mae Sot district of Tak.

IMAGE: airvisual.com

Air quality was deemed “good” in the city district of Uthai Thani, at 32mcg, Wichian Buri district of Phetchabun with 36 and the city district of Nakhon Sawan at 37.

According to the Pollution Control Department, PM2.5 levels ranged from 44-48mcg in Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Uttaradit provinces.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Stranded Burmese permitted to return home

Sean Kelly

Published

2 days ago

on

April 9, 2020

By

PHOTO: Chaing Rai Times

Stranded Burmese people at Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai Tachileik border crossing in Northern Thailand have been allowed to return home to Myanmar.

The Burmese people, stuck in Thailand since borders were closed as a prevention in the spread of Covid-19, have been held in quarantine at Phra That Doi Wao temple in Mae Sai. Myanmar officials allowed them to cross the border after being cleared from Covid-19 infection but will require additional quarantine once back in Myanmar.

burmese people-Chiang Rai

A fleet of 23 trucks transported the nearly 200 Burmese from the temple to the Friendship Bridge connecting Mae Sai with Myanmar’s Tachileik province and are now in a quarantine facility in Myanmar where they will be observed for another 14 days.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Northern Thailand

Chiang Rai puts strict conditions on people entering the province

Anukul

Published

1 week ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

FILE PHOTO: chiangmaicitylife.com

As of yesterday, the Governor of Chiang Rai Prajon Pratyakul issued an order that ‘everyone entering Chiang Rai province will have to wear a face mask and undergo screening at checkpoints’.

“This order will apply to all visitors whether, on foot, private vehicles or public transport, those who cannot provide evidence of being a local resident or having a workplace in Chiang Rai will be denied entry, as well as those who do not wear a facemask or refuses to undergo the screening process.”

For the people who are allowed entry, they must provide their name, address and telephone number to checkpoint officials and strictly follow the guidelines as suggested by the Ministry of Public Health, including maintaining the distance of at least one metre between anyone and regularly wash their hands.

Vehicles that are carrying supplies and products for selling or manufacturing in the province are allowed to enter the province but they have to undergo the screening procedure as well.

SOURCE: The Nation

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2518
  • Active Cases: 1348
  • Recovered: 1135
  • Deaths: 35
  • Last Updated: 11-04-2020 at 14:15
