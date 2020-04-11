Chiang Rai restricts travel in and out until April 30 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Rai restricts travel in and out until April 30
Chiang Rai, Thailand’s northernmost province, has now been partially locked down, effective today until April 30, by order of its governor. Only four routes in or out will remain open. Vehicles and passengers will undergo strict screening at entrance and exit checkpoints. Those with a fever or who fail to wear facemasks will be not allowed to enter.
Until April 30 only four highways are open for motorists travelling to and from adjacent provinces Chiang Mai and Phayao. Travelling within Chiang Rai is also restricted, as 9 police checkpoints are in place. Chiang Rai has just 6 confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases with no new cases reported in the last week, and the governor says he wants to keep it that way.
Chiang Rai residents still remains under the national 10pm to 4am curfew. Police warn that those going out during curfew hours will be prosecuted and severely punished. Those who break the curfew without valid reason will face 2 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht.
Chiang Rai has yet to impose an alcohol ban like neighbouring Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket. Police say most citizens have acted diligently and observed the State of Emergency curfew.
OURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
North still choked with dangerous smog
Chiang Mai takes the number one spot for air pollution yet again today, as a thick shroud of smog blankets huge areas of the province. Thailand’s Pollution Control Department reported today that dangerously thick smog covered the upper northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son. A red alert signifying severe air pollution was posted for the three northern provinces.
Levels of PM2.5 (smoke and dust particles 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter) ranged from 32-241 microgrammes per cubic metre of air in the North over the past 24 hours. The governmnent-set “safe” level is at 50mcg, double the international standard.
PM2.5 was measured at 108mcg in Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.
In Chiang Mai, PM2.5 rose to 101mcg in tambon Chiang Phuak of Muang district, 100 in tambon Sri Phum, and 241 in tambon Muang Khong of Chiang Dao district.
In Mae Hong Son, the PM2.5 level reached 121 in tambon Chong Kham of Muang district.
Lower, but still unsafe levels of dust were reported in Mae Chaem and Muang districts of Chiang Mai; Mae Mo and Muang districts of Lampang, Muang district of Lamphun, Muang district of Phayao, Chalerm Phrakiat district of Nan and Mae Sot district of Tak.
Air quality was deemed “good” in the city district of Uthai Thani, at 32mcg, Wichian Buri district of Phetchabun with 36 and the city district of Nakhon Sawan at 37.
According to the Pollution Control Department, PM2.5 levels ranged from 44-48mcg in Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Uttaradit provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Stranded Burmese permitted to return home
Stranded Burmese people at Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai Tachileik border crossing in Northern Thailand have been allowed to return home to Myanmar.
The Burmese people, stuck in Thailand since borders were closed as a prevention in the spread of Covid-19, have been held in quarantine at Phra That Doi Wao temple in Mae Sai. Myanmar officials allowed them to cross the border after being cleared from Covid-19 infection but will require additional quarantine once back in Myanmar.
A fleet of 23 trucks transported the nearly 200 Burmese from the temple to the Friendship Bridge connecting Mae Sai with Myanmar’s Tachileik province and are now in a quarantine facility in Myanmar where they will be observed for another 14 days.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Northern Thailand
Chiang Rai puts strict conditions on people entering the province
As of yesterday, the Governor of Chiang Rai Prajon Pratyakul issued an order that ‘everyone entering Chiang Rai province will have to wear a face mask and undergo screening at checkpoints’.
“This order will apply to all visitors whether, on foot, private vehicles or public transport, those who cannot provide evidence of being a local resident or having a workplace in Chiang Rai will be denied entry, as well as those who do not wear a facemask or refuses to undergo the screening process.”
For the people who are allowed entry, they must provide their name, address and telephone number to checkpoint officials and strictly follow the guidelines as suggested by the Ministry of Public Health, including maintaining the distance of at least one metre between anyone and regularly wash their hands.
Vehicles that are carrying supplies and products for selling or manufacturing in the province are allowed to enter the province but they have to undergo the screening procedure as well.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai
Gang of 6 steal 5 motorbikes from Ayutthaya police station
New Covid-19 cases fall to 45 in Thailand
Chon Buri struggles with severe drought
New regulation for patients who conceal information related to Covid-19
Chiang Rai restricts travel in and out until April 30
US Embassy passes on message to Thailand from US Department of State
Phuket reports 2 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday)
Crackdown on mask hoarders as police seek Facebook admin for defamation – VIDEO
6,500 curfew violators face judgement
Covid-19 robots to the rescue
Alcohol Ban in Phuket, from today (Saturday)
Soi Dog Foundation distributes over 11 tonnes of food to stray animal feeders across Phuket
Thai dengue fever infections rise to 8,147 in three provinces
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
3M denies masks destined for Germany were seized in Bangkok and re-routed to US
Broke and stranded, Russian tourists take shelter in Phuket temple
British businessman jumps to his death in Bangkok
Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’
PCT – we’re all going to be suffering from Post-Coronavirus Trauma
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
Even if effective, Thailand’s curfew may be extended
Chiang Mai vigilantes set up roadblocks and checkpoints
New immigration measures for stranded visitors considered by Thai cabinet tomorrow
Central bank gives advice on disinfecting cash
Japan offers anti-flu drug Avigan for free to fight coronavirus
UPDATE: Phuket announces 4 new cases, 5 hotels allowed to remain open
Krabi and Phang Nga issue lockdown orders
Phuket adds Kathu and Chalong sub-districts to ‘lockdown’ list
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Facebook page advocates violence against ‘shit tourists’ in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai government schools push reopening to July 1
- Asia3 days ago
Pattaya issues three month prison sentence to curfew violators
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Over half returning from Indonesia tested positive with Covid-19
- Cancellations2 days ago
Aviation industry estimates that 25 million jobs are in peril
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Not recommended: Smoking marijuana at a police checkpoint
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai bans booze to battle coronavirus
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Visa amnesty for foreigners – but conditions apply