Regulatory loophole enables illegal land sales in eastern regions

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 16, 2025
208 2 minutes read
Regulatory loophole enables illegal land sales in eastern regions
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The National Land Policy Committee (NLPC) has identified a regulatory loophole leading to unlawful land transfers, particularly in regions designated for the underprivileged. This issue affects land sold to investors in the eastern region and requires additional cooperation for resolution, according to the director of the NLPC.

NLPC chief Rawiwan Phuridej recently revealed that an initial probe uncovered illegal sales of 143 rai in Chachoengsao province and 46 rai in Chanthaburi province. These lands were earmarked for the underprivileged under the office’s initiative, and their sale to outsiders contravenes the established rules.

Legal actions, including a permanent revocation of rights to any state-owned land, will be enforced against those accountable. Additionally, a significant plot exceeding 900 rai in Chanthaburi, previously under the Department of Royal Forests, is no longer within the NLPC’s control.

Rawiwan acknowledged that a lack of coordination between the NLPC and the Department of Royal Forests has resulted in a loophole hindering effective tracking of land status, potentially facilitating illegal land sales.

Related Articles

The necessary land use and management monitoring platform, crucial for overseeing land designated for the government’s poverty alleviation policy, has yet to be implemented in areas under the Department of Royal Forests. The system aims to prevent illegal transfers by gathering information on land boundaries and recipients.

Currently, the monitoring system covers over 2.92 million rai approved by the NLPC’s sub-committee. However, more than 4.4 million rai sanctioned by the Department of Royal Forests are not yet included in this system.

Land sales

The government has authorised the department to fast-track land allocations for the underprivileged, with land already allocated to over 88,169 recipients, while the NLPC’s sub-committees have approved it for 85,335 people.

Rawiwan emphasised the potential of technology in preventing illegal land transfers and safeguarding state land.

“These cases present an opportunity to enhance cooperation, especially in information sharing”

She affirmed that land allocated under NLPC regulations cannot be sold, and any transfer is deemed illegal. Consequently, the buyer’s name will not appear on any land documents. Rawiwan did not comment on whether illegal land transfers had occurred under her jurisdiction.

She has sought cooperation from the Department of Royal Forests to share crucial information, such as land boundaries and recipient lists, with local governors to aid in monitoring unlawful land transfers, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, Surachai Ajalaboon, chief of the Department of Royal Forests, noted that Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on has directed the department to inspect eastern forest areas for potential encroachment by durian plantations. A report is anticipated within 10 days.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai air quality ranks worst globally due to regional fires Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai air quality ranks worst globally due to regional fires

7 hours ago
Boat fire near Koh Tao triggers evacuation by Royal Thai Navy Thailand News

Boat fire near Koh Tao triggers evacuation by Royal Thai Navy

7 hours ago
Thailand seeks private investment for Phuket expressway project Phuket News

Thailand seeks private investment for Phuket expressway project

8 hours ago
Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown Crime News

Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown

9 hours ago
Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people Bangkok News

Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people

9 hours ago
Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack Crime News

Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack

9 hours ago
South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation Pattaya News

South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation

10 hours ago
Tragic accident in Bang Pa Han: Man killed by lawnmower blade Thailand News

Tragic accident in Bang Pa Han: Man killed by lawnmower blade

10 hours ago
South Korean tourist found dead in Phuket luxury spa sauna Phuket News

South Korean tourist found dead in Phuket luxury spa sauna

10 hours ago
Regulatory loophole enables illegal land sales in eastern regions Thailand News

Regulatory loophole enables illegal land sales in eastern regions

10 hours ago
Fifteen Thai nationals charged for online gambling in Cambodia Crime News

Fifteen Thai nationals charged for online gambling in Cambodia

11 hours ago
Major drug bust in Songkhla uncovers drugs worth 117 million baht Crime News

Major drug bust in Songkhla uncovers drugs worth 117 million baht

11 hours ago
Nigerian man arrested for motorcycle theft in Chumphon disturbance Crime News

Nigerian man arrested for motorcycle theft in Chumphon disturbance

11 hours ago
Three missing found after Rama 2 overpass collapse tragedy Bangkok News

Three missing found after Rama 2 overpass collapse tragedy

11 hours ago
Thai weather warning: 49 provinces to face severe storms Thailand Weather Updates

Thai weather warning: 49 provinces to face severe storms

12 hours ago
Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads Phuket News

Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads

1 day ago
Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 day ago
Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck Thailand News

Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck

1 day ago
Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Pha Ngan party Thailand News

Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Pha Ngan party

1 day ago
Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal Thailand News

Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

1 day ago
Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers Thailand News

Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

1 day ago
Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy Pattaya News

Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy

1 day ago
Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion Phuket News

Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade

1 day ago
Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht Thailand News

Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 16, 2025
208 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown

Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown

9 hours ago
Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people

Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people

9 hours ago
Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack

Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack

9 hours ago
South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation

South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation

10 hours ago