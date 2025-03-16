Regulatory loophole enables illegal land sales in eastern regions

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The National Land Policy Committee (NLPC) has identified a regulatory loophole leading to unlawful land transfers, particularly in regions designated for the underprivileged. This issue affects land sold to investors in the eastern region and requires additional cooperation for resolution, according to the director of the NLPC.

NLPC chief Rawiwan Phuridej recently revealed that an initial probe uncovered illegal sales of 143 rai in Chachoengsao province and 46 rai in Chanthaburi province. These lands were earmarked for the underprivileged under the office’s initiative, and their sale to outsiders contravenes the established rules.

Legal actions, including a permanent revocation of rights to any state-owned land, will be enforced against those accountable. Additionally, a significant plot exceeding 900 rai in Chanthaburi, previously under the Department of Royal Forests, is no longer within the NLPC’s control.

Rawiwan acknowledged that a lack of coordination between the NLPC and the Department of Royal Forests has resulted in a loophole hindering effective tracking of land status, potentially facilitating illegal land sales.

The necessary land use and management monitoring platform, crucial for overseeing land designated for the government’s poverty alleviation policy, has yet to be implemented in areas under the Department of Royal Forests. The system aims to prevent illegal transfers by gathering information on land boundaries and recipients.

Currently, the monitoring system covers over 2.92 million rai approved by the NLPC’s sub-committee. However, more than 4.4 million rai sanctioned by the Department of Royal Forests are not yet included in this system.

The government has authorised the department to fast-track land allocations for the underprivileged, with land already allocated to over 88,169 recipients, while the NLPC’s sub-committees have approved it for 85,335 people.

Rawiwan emphasised the potential of technology in preventing illegal land transfers and safeguarding state land.

“These cases present an opportunity to enhance cooperation, especially in information sharing”

She affirmed that land allocated under NLPC regulations cannot be sold, and any transfer is deemed illegal. Consequently, the buyer’s name will not appear on any land documents. Rawiwan did not comment on whether illegal land transfers had occurred under her jurisdiction.

She has sought cooperation from the Department of Royal Forests to share crucial information, such as land boundaries and recipient lists, with local governors to aid in monitoring unlawful land transfers, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, Surachai Ajalaboon, chief of the Department of Royal Forests, noted that Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on has directed the department to inspect eastern forest areas for potential encroachment by durian plantations. A report is anticipated within 10 days.