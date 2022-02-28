Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 22,311 new cases; provincial totals

42 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,933 with 1,235 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 22,311 new Covid-19 cases and 17,470 recoveries. There are now 213,645 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 27 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,891,927 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 668,492 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 123,568,670 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 21,180 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 11,360 received their second dose, and 73,800 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 1,275
Bangkok – 2,779
Samut Prakan – 1,068
Ubon Ratchathani – 197
Phuket – 652
Khon Kaen – 274
Chiang Mai – 258
Nonthaburi – 1,095
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 957
Rayong – 499

Udon Thani – 237
Buriram – 516
Surat Thani – 254
Maha Sarakham – 100
Nakhon Ratchasima – 717
Pathum Thani – 577
Samut Sakhon – 585
Songkla – 155
Pattalung – 176
Chachoengsao – 348

Sisaket – 190
Kalasin – 124
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 246
Roi Et – 306
Surin – 220
Nakhon Sawan – 121
Prachin Buri – 208
Nakhon Pathom – 605
Lampang – 47
Pitsanuloak – 186

Saraburi – 363
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 454
Trang – 187
Phang Nga – 89
Chaiyaphum – 342
Tak – 170
Lop Buri – 193
Petchabun – 61
Krabi – 186
Kanchanaburi – 307

Ratchaburi – 550
Chanthaburi – 119
Sakon Nakhon – 158
Nong Kai – 206
Trat – 40
Yasothon – 133
Nan – 48
Srakaew – 152
Chumporn – 134
Payao – 73

Nakhon Phanom – 187
Mukdaharn – 93
Chiang Rai – 50
Phetchburi – 200
Pattani – 154
Suphan Buri – 337
Kamphaeng Phet – 268
Nakhon Nayok – 38
Satun – 123
Bueng Karn – 50

Amnat Charoen – 69
Yala – 200
Uthai Thani – 98
Mae Hong Son – 11
Loei – 99
Nong Bua Lumphu – 74
Chainat – 40
Pichit – 102
Phrae – 77
Uttaradit – 135

Sukhothai – 126
Narathiwas – 187
Samut Songkhram – 207
Ranong – 95
Lamphun – 4
Ang Thong – 145
Singburi – 50

 

