Monday Covid Update: 22,311 new cases; provincial totals

42 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,933 with 1,235 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 22,311 new Covid-19 cases and 17,470 recoveries. There are now 213,645 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 27 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,891,927 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 668,492 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 123,568,670 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 21,180 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 11,360 received their second dose, and 73,800 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 1,275

Bangkok – 2,779

Samut Prakan – 1,068

Ubon Ratchathani – 197

Phuket – 652

Khon Kaen – 274

Chiang Mai – 258

Nonthaburi – 1,095

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 957

Rayong – 499

Udon Thani – 237

Buriram – 516

Surat Thani – 254

Maha Sarakham – 100

Nakhon Ratchasima – 717

Pathum Thani – 577

Samut Sakhon – 585

Songkla – 155

Pattalung – 176

Chachoengsao – 348

Sisaket – 190

Kalasin – 124

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 246

Roi Et – 306

Surin – 220

Nakhon Sawan – 121

Prachin Buri – 208

Nakhon Pathom – 605

Lampang – 47

Pitsanuloak – 186

Saraburi – 363

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 454

Trang – 187

Phang Nga – 89

Chaiyaphum – 342

Tak – 170

Lop Buri – 193

Petchabun – 61

Krabi – 186

Kanchanaburi – 307

Ratchaburi – 550

Chanthaburi – 119

Sakon Nakhon – 158

Nong Kai – 206

Trat – 40

Yasothon – 133

Nan – 48

Srakaew – 152

Chumporn – 134

Payao – 73

Nakhon Phanom – 187

Mukdaharn – 93

Chiang Rai – 50

Phetchburi – 200

Pattani – 154

Suphan Buri – 337

Kamphaeng Phet – 268

Nakhon Nayok – 38

Satun – 123

Bueng Karn – 50

Amnat Charoen – 69

Yala – 200

Uthai Thani – 98

Mae Hong Son – 11

Loei – 99

Nong Bua Lumphu – 74

Chainat – 40

Pichit – 102

Phrae – 77

Uttaradit – 135

Sukhothai – 126

Narathiwas – 187

Samut Songkhram – 207

Ranong – 95

Lamphun – 4

Ang Thong – 145

Singburi – 50