Bangkok bridge collapses, officials say mistake made during construction

A 50-metre bridge in Bangkok collapsed over the weekend, reportedly due to mistakes made by the construction team that affected the structure. The collapse on Udomsuk road impacted traffic as well as the water tap system in the area. No accidents and losses were reported, and it was expected to be repaired within one month.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Secretary Khajit Chatchawanich says he suspects a worker may have put a drill in the wrong spot, letting water into the structure. The construction company tried to seal up the structure with Pu foam, but the structure couldn’t bear the pressure and later collapsed.

The secretary says authorities will stand by and monitor the structure under close watch to prevent another collapse. There are two detours available for drivers: Udomsuk 51 Road to go to Srinakarin Road and Udomsuk 56 to go to Bangna – Trat Road.

Bangkok deputy governor, Sakchai Boonma, informed Thai media that the authorities had to carefully check the soil layer under the bridge because it was changed by water. The survey and restoration might take around a month to finish. Temporary detours might be constructed for drivers’ convenience.

SOURCES: Khaosod | National News Bureau of Thailand