Coronavirus (Covid-19)
India’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
India reported more than 17,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, putting the country ‘s total above 500,000, as reported by the Federal Ministry of Health today, with infections occurring in major cities including the capital, New Delhi.
India has the fourth largest virus outbreak worldwide in confirmed infections, and follows only the US, Brazil and Russia, according to a Reuters report. Infections are expected to grow steadily in India. Experts advising the nation’s government say authorities should now prioritise the reduction of mortality over stemming the spread of the virus. According to the director of the National Epidemiology Institute:
“Our focus should be on preventing deaths and not really getting bogged down because of numbers. Numbers are going to increase, ”
The COV-IND-19 study group, led by Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of biostatistics at the University of Michigan, predicts India will see between 770,000 and 925,000 cases by 15 July.
As diseases spread rapidly and hospitals expand, some cities, including New Delhi, are struggling to build temporary facilities with thousands of quarantine beds to care for Covid-19 patients.
The city of about 20 million people currently has about 13,200 beds designated for Covid-19 patients, with some hospitals run by the army and paramilitary doctors, which will add up to 20,000 beds in the coming weeks.
Staff shortages are likely to be a problem as hospitals are swamped and more temporary facilities will open, experts say, while health authorities in some cities are pushing for improved risk-based categorisation of patients.
“We must ensure that those who really need care are not denied facilities.”
SOURCE: The Guardian
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
China’s Covid-19 cases spike: 17 in Beijing
Mainland China today reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in 4 days, driven by a resurgence of the virus in Beijing. The National Health Commission reported 21 new confirmed infections nationwide on, up from 13 a day earlier and the highest since Monday. In Beijing, 17 new confirmed cases were reported, up from 11 a day earlier and the most since June 20.
Beijing reported its first case in the current outbreak on June 11, stemming from the huge Xinfadi wholesale food market in the southwest of the city. Since then there have been 297 confirmed cases in the city of more than 20 million.
China reported 4 new imported cases yesterday, linked to travellers arriving from abroad, compared with 2 cases a day earlier. That took the cumulative number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 83,483. It reported 12 new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive but showed no clinical symptoms, up from 5 a day earlier. The NHC does not include asymptomatic patients in its tally of confirmed cases.
China’s death toll from the virus stands at 4,634, unchanged since mid-May.
SOURCE: Reuters
ASEAN
PM proposes limited regional travel at Asean summit
The Covid-19 crisis has severely restricted international air travel, but that didn’t stop a summit of Asean nations yesterday hosted by Vietnam and held by teleconference. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called on fellow Asean members to begin discussion about reopening certain limited lines of interregional travel, to begin the recovery from the pandemic’s impact on the regional economy.
No specific time was mentioned around when such discussions would take place, but it was a significant first step to begin deeper discussions, as many Asean nations now have low to no active cases of Covid-19. There are some notable exceptions, such as Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation, which saw 1,240 new cases yesterday alone.
Prayut specifically mentioned businesspeople in regards to the travel permissions, as well as other limited groups. It’s expected that if such a proposition moves forward, any travel corridor would carry strict limits and restrictions and wouldn’t allow everyone to travel freely across the region.
Prayut said public health measures would still take top priority in any such travel channel and would need to be agreed upon between member countries.
Besides opening dialogue on travel Prayt also suggested further investment in digital infrastructure and closer economic integration across the region.
Thailand has been considering “travel bubbles” for several weeks, at the highest levels of government, but announced earlier this week detailed discussion would be postponed until August. Monday’s meeting with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and other relevant agencies will discuss allowing limited numbers of foreigners enter, but with strict medical precautions. These would be limited to businesspeople, diplomats, guests of the government and foreigners with dependent Thai families. Discussion on protocols for such entries are ongoing as of press time. It’s is expected that the majority, if not all, will be required to go through quarantine at their own expense.
Thailand has not had a single confirmed locally transmitted case of Covid-19 in 32 days, and this morning announced 0 confirmed total cases in the past 24 hours.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Government agency issues guidelines to help Thailand’s souvenir suppliers
Thailand’s Department of Industrial Promotion says it is working on ways to help the country’s souvenir makers recover from the devastation wreaked by the Covid-19 lock-down. Speaking to Nation Thailand, Nattapol Rangsitpol, director-general of the DIP, says the latest advice complements the government’s stimulus campaign Tiew Pan Suk (Trips to Share Happiness), aimed at boosting domestic tourism and the local economy.
“The Covid-19 outbreak has brought the economic value of the souvenir business to less than 30 billion baht from February to April, compared to 100 billion baht in the previous year, due to a drop in the number of tourists. Hence, we are encouraging domestic travel, so 11 million local tourists can compensate for approximately 28% of revenue lost from the lack of foreign tourists.”
“Souvenir makers should look at diversifying their offerings, creating new items while improving manufacturing methods. In addition, Nattapol advises souvenir producers to make better use of social media as a marketing tool, alongside other avenues for promotion. He says they will need to find new ways of reducing their costs and taking risks, adding that they will have the DIP’s support.
“DIP is ready to provide business advice, such as how to operate or expand, for community enterprises, agriculture entrepreneurs as well as job seekers.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
