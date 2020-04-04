Feverish woman spits at health workers on train – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Feverish woman spits at health workers on train – VIDEO
A woman with a high fever spat on health officials who tried to offer her a face mask on a train bound for the northern province of Khon Kaen. The incident immediately sparked Covid-19 coronavirus fears and panic amongst the train’s other passengers. The 53 year old woman, whose name was withheld, boarded the train on the Kaeng Khoi-Khon Kaen route yesterday morning. She was not wearing a face mask, which already created fear among train passengers.
The chief of the Non Sung railway station was alerted at 8:50am. He called 3 staff from Non Sung Hospital, who arrived in full personal protective suits. They entered the carriage where the woman was sitting. One handed her a face mask and told her to go to a virus screening checkpoint at the railway station. She refused and shouted at them, then spat at them and tore the clothing of one of them.
This prompted the health workers to handcuff her and forcibly carry her out of the carriage for a temperature check. Her temperature was 37.9℃ and she was taken to hospital for further examination. The station chief then called a rescue team to disinfect the station all train carriages. It took about an hour before the train was able to resume its journey.
The hospital later told railway officials that the woman had a history of mental illness and had sought treatment in the past at a psychiatric hospital. She was placed in quarantine for 14 days as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
To the relief of all, her test results were negative and was she was taken back to her home in Khon Kaen by relatives today.
UPDATE: PM vows to track down the errant passengers. Chaos at Suvarnabhumi – VIDEO
UPDATE:PM orders yesterday's BKK arrivals to report to state quarantine facilities, or be arrested.
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has told 152 Thais who landed at Suvarnabhumi International Airport yesterday afternoon, and refused to enter the state-organised quarantine, to report themselves before 6pm tonight (Saturday) so they can start their 14 day supervised quarantine, or else.
A total of 158 Thai passengers – 103 from a Japan flight, 11 from Qatar and 44 from Singapore – arrived at the airport around 1pm on Friday. But only six of them agreed to be sent to pre-prepared locations that had been organised by government officials – a hotel in Bangkok and specially prepared facilities in Sattahip, south of Pattaya.
The remaining 152 refused to cooperate, saying they had not been informed about the situation in advance, demanding to be allowed to return to their homes.
A spokesperson say that “the government had their personal information and could track them down”, warning about legal action. He also urged people they meet in the meantime to self-isolate for 14 days.
A meeting late this morning of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration decided to track down the rest of the passengers and force them to go to the special quarantine hotel.
Of course, throughout all this debacle, and the rounding up of these errant passengers, more people will potentially be exposed to the virus if any of the passengers happened to be infected.
Many of the passengers protested vehemently that they had not been properly informed. The situation was made worse for some later arrivals when they weren’t allowed to leave the airport after 10pm, the start time of the new national curfew.
As a result of yesterday’s mess, the Civil Aviation Authority announced a few hours later a ban of all international passenger arrivals until Monday night to prevent further confusion and miscommunication. Meanwhile hundreds of foreigners, booked onto flights to return to their countries over the weekend and Monday, are again stranded because their flights can’t land. More than 3,500 people are thought to be affected, causing more headaches and stress for authorities, airlines, and the families and friends of the passengers.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Hundreds of Thai citizens refused mandatory Covid-19 quarantine orders at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport after returning from abroad last night. Flights from the US and Japan carrying Thai nationals landed at the Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday, as citizens were returning home on emergency flights to be with family during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Many were unaware of the strict government emergency measures introduced on Thursday demanding all arrivals to be quarantined for 14 days and having to submit government health checks. Arrivals who landed after the 10pm curfew were also prohibited them from leaving the airport. The typical means of returning home – taxis, buses, airport link – were all banned from picking up passengers and violators faced up to two years in prison if they left the airport.
The new rules erupted into chaos in the arrivals area near the baggage claim. Some passengers, according to Thai Media Agency, allegedly tried to run past airport security and health care workers.
Passengers who expected to return home were confronted by officers who told them they would need to go to a quarantine facility for 14 days. An officer said, “taking orders from the government and the rules must be adhered to for the safety of the public”.
Thailand currently bans non-residents from entering the country under the current emergency situation, but Thai nationals are allowed to return if they have a letter from the Embassy and a ‘ fit to fly ‘ certificate before boarding.
With regard to the 14 day quarantine on arrival, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said, “Related agencies will coordinate with Thai embassies to ensure all Thais returning home will be quarantined and get proper medical checks.”
Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the new measures started this week and would continue until April 15.
British businessman jumps to his death in Bangkok
A British businessman is dead in an apparent suicide this morning in Bangkok. The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of kin, jumped from the outbound Srirat expressway onto Ramkhamhaeng Road in Bangkok’s Hua Mak district. Police declared the man dead at the scene. The man had left an Izuzu D-Max pickup truck parked on the Sirat Expressway above the intersection and then, according to multiple witnesses, jumped to his death.
A vendor at the Ramkhamhaeng intersection told the police he heard the thud of what appeared to be a heavy object landing on the road, and saw a man lying near the intersection. Traffic police cordoned off the area around the victim while waiting for rescue workers to arrive.
The victim’s Thai wife later told police that her husband was under stress because his business was in financial trouble due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, but he did not show any signs of other illness.
The victim’s body was sent to the Police General Hospital’s Forensic Institute for an autopsy.
A 26 year old British man, also reportedly in financial difficulty due to the Covid-19 situation, jumped to his death from a Bangkok condo late last month.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Journalists barred from field reporting during curfew hours
“There shouldn’t be any news during that 6 hour period.”
Journalists have been instructed not to report in the field during the nationwide curfew that went into effect last night night.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam told reporters at the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration that journalists will not be exempted from the curfew, though he said that newspaper circulation, as well as medical, banking, and logistical operations, can continue as usual.
“No, absolutely not. There shouldn’t be any news (field reporting) during that 6 hour period.”
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced the curfew, 10pm to 4am, in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus which has infected more than 2,000 people in Thailand.
Wissanu defended Prayut’s decision to limit his curfew order to nighttime, saying people would be less likely to comply if it were imposed round the clock.
“Covid-19 is a virus. It doesn’t stop at night, but we have considered the necessities of people during daytime. We can’t shut them down entirely. If we shut them down during the day, they wouldn’t listen. Therefore, we have to keep it this way to make people consider what’s happening and be more compliant.”
But the deputy PM hinted that the curfew may be extended to 8 or 10 hours depending on the situation and its effectiveness.
“Prior to the nationwide curfew, we experimented with some of the provinces such as the three southern border provinces, Phuket, and Bangkok to send some signals. We hope it can limit the number of people wandering around at night because people don’t go gallivanting about during the day. They have to work.”
“But during the nighttime, people would like to come out as they are depressed from quarantine, so we have to keep them at home. We will also use the time to clean the streets.”
