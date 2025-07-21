Bangkok electric train fare capped at 20 baht from 2025

Pricing shift to enhance mobility and economic equality

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
57 1 minute read
Bangkok electric train fare capped at 20 baht from 2025
Picture courtesy of Posttoday

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit confirmed that the maximum fare for the Bangkok metropolitan electric train network would be capped at 20 baht per journey starting October 1, 2025. The initiative will cover eight lines, spanning 13 routes, totalling 276.84 kilometres and 194 stations.

On July 18, Suriya met with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and private sector concessionaires to discuss this fare policy. The meeting aimed to align understanding and ensure full cooperation from all stakeholders to successfully implement the 20 baht fare, allowing the public to benefit as planned.

Suriya detailed plans to amend the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand Act and the Joint Ticket Management System Act. These amendments will establish a fund to support the joint ticketing system, which will be presented to Parliament by August 7.

Following approval, related regulations will be enacted, and public feedback will be sought. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) will contribute accumulated revenue to the Finance Ministry, which will be added to the joint ticketing fund. This fund will offset revenue losses incurred by train operators due to the 20 baht fare.

The compensation amount will be assessed based on ridership numbers, with confidence that sufficient funds are available for implementation. The registration for using this fare via the Tang Rat application will commence in August 2025.

Eligible participants must be Thai nationals, providing a 13-digit ID number, alongside credit, debit, and registered Rabbit Cards compatible with the rail system. Once registered, the cards will automatically enable the discounted fare.

Suriya noted the policy has been well-received, evidenced by a consistent increase in ridership. He expects future passenger numbers to rise as the policy reduces travel costs, enhances public transport accessibility, and promotes safety, convenience, and environmental friendliness. This initiative is anticipated to decrease road traffic, accidents, and air pollution significantly, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Additionally, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has been tasked with creating feeder services using short-distance buses to transport passengers along the rail lines, further improving travel convenience.

Bangkok electric train fare capped at 20 baht from 2025 | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Latest Thailand News
2 year old Thai boy loses life in wasp attack, child&#8217;s father seriously injured Thailand News

2 year old Thai boy loses life in wasp attack, child’s father seriously injured

16 seconds ago
Bangkok electric train fare capped at 20 baht from 2025 Bangkok News

Bangkok electric train fare capped at 20 baht from 2025

14 minutes ago
Holiday blues: Thailand tourism hits bump in the flight path Thailand News

Holiday blues: Thailand tourism hits bump in the flight path

27 minutes ago
Domestic blitz: Pattaya couple left battered in weekend bust-up Pattaya News

Domestic blitz: Pattaya couple left battered in weekend bust-up

36 minutes ago
4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families Thailand News

4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families

51 minutes ago
Student survives fifth-floor fall at Nakhon Ratchasima university Thailand News

Student survives fifth-floor fall at Nakhon Ratchasima university

1 hour ago
Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya Pattaya News

Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thai engineers clear mines after explosion near Cambodia border Thailand News

Thai engineers clear mines after explosion near Cambodia border

2 hours ago
No place for predators: Phuket cracks down on child sex tourism Phuket News

No place for predators: Phuket cracks down on child sex tourism

2 hours ago
Man under drug influence kills relative in Phrae province Crime News

Man under drug influence kills relative in Phrae province

2 hours ago
Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout Thailand News

Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout

2 hours ago
Arab tourist tries to impress woman but crashes motorcycle into Phuket pharmacy Phuket News

Arab tourist tries to impress woman but crashes motorcycle into Phuket pharmacy

3 hours ago
Bikini banzai! Japanese man fined for racy roadshow in Thailand Thailand News

Bikini banzai! Japanese man fined for racy roadshow in Thailand

3 hours ago
Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video) Phuket News

Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video)

4 hours ago
Royal nut: Rare Coco de Mer haul cracks global record in Pattaya Pattaya News

Royal nut: Rare Coco de Mer haul cracks global record in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery Crime News

Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery

4 hours ago
Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya Pattaya News

Dead in the water: Mystery body sparks sea of questions near Pattaya

4 hours ago
Naked Russian man jumps to his death at Phuket villa Phuket News

Naked Russian man jumps to his death at Phuket villa

5 hours ago
Dispute between vendors leads to fatal shooting in Bangkok Bangkok News

Dispute between vendors leads to fatal shooting in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Holiday from hell: Aussie murder suspect dies on sleazy Thai escape Phuket News

Holiday from hell: Aussie murder suspect dies on sleazy Thai escape

5 hours ago
Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations Crime News

Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations

5 hours ago
Wigged out: Love rat monk caught romping with millionaire mistress Thailand News

Wigged out: Love rat monk caught romping with millionaire mistress

5 hours ago
Thai tour guide killed, 16 foreign tourists rescued after boat capsizes in Surat Thani dam Thailand News

Thai tour guide killed, 16 foreign tourists rescued after boat capsizes in Surat Thani dam

6 hours ago
Motorcycle crash with Mercedes-Benz kills two young men in Pathum Thani Bangkok News

Motorcycle crash with Mercedes-Benz kills two young men in Pathum Thani

6 hours ago
Trouserless tragedy: Third mystery death hits Pattaya Pattaya News

Trouserless tragedy: Third mystery death hits Pattaya

6 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee14 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
57 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x