Bangkok electric train fare capped at 20 baht from 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit confirmed that the maximum fare for the Bangkok metropolitan electric train network would be capped at 20 baht per journey starting October 1, 2025. The initiative will cover eight lines, spanning 13 routes, totalling 276.84 kilometres and 194 stations.

On July 18, Suriya met with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and private sector concessionaires to discuss this fare policy. The meeting aimed to align understanding and ensure full cooperation from all stakeholders to successfully implement the 20 baht fare, allowing the public to benefit as planned.

Suriya detailed plans to amend the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand Act and the Joint Ticket Management System Act. These amendments will establish a fund to support the joint ticketing system, which will be presented to Parliament by August 7.

Following approval, related regulations will be enacted, and public feedback will be sought. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) will contribute accumulated revenue to the Finance Ministry, which will be added to the joint ticketing fund. This fund will offset revenue losses incurred by train operators due to the 20 baht fare.

The compensation amount will be assessed based on ridership numbers, with confidence that sufficient funds are available for implementation. The registration for using this fare via the Tang Rat application will commence in August 2025.

Eligible participants must be Thai nationals, providing a 13-digit ID number, alongside credit, debit, and registered Rabbit Cards compatible with the rail system. Once registered, the cards will automatically enable the discounted fare.

Suriya noted the policy has been well-received, evidenced by a consistent increase in ridership. He expects future passenger numbers to rise as the policy reduces travel costs, enhances public transport accessibility, and promotes safety, convenience, and environmental friendliness. This initiative is anticipated to decrease road traffic, accidents, and air pollution significantly, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has been tasked with creating feeder services using short-distance buses to transport passengers along the rail lines, further improving travel convenience.