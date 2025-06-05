Thai woman attempts to kick fellow passenger off moving train

Argument over access to fresh air and loud phone call leads to physical assault

Photo via Facebook/ Nattamon Siripesarat

A Thai woman allegedly attempted to kick another woman off a moving train after a conflict over access to fresh air and a loud phone call.

The witness, Nattamon Siripesarat, recorded a video of the physical assault and shared it on her Facebook account on Sunday, June 1. She captioned the post…

“Chose a train for a safer trip, but encountered this. It had just happened. The attacker intended to kick the victim off the train. #StateRailwayOfThailand.”

In the video, the female assailant, wearing a purple shirt, was seen climbing onto a seat and kicking the victim, dressed in green, in the chest twice. A witness in a red shirt intervened, urging the attacker to stop and relocating the victim to another seat for safety.

The confrontation continued with both parties exchanging complaints. The attacker claimed she had simply been speaking to her husband on the phone, and accused the victim of staring at her and complaining without reason.

Two Thai women argue on train leading to physical assault
Photo via Facebook/ Nattamon Siripesarat

Other passengers in the same carriage appeared shocked and confused. One Thai mother, seated near the altercation, tightly hugged her young son and covered his ears to protect him from hearing inappropriate language.

Thai mother protects son after altercation breaks out on train to Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ Nattamon Siripesarat

ThaiRath later reported that the incident occurred on a train travelling from Bangkok to Chiang Mai. It was revealed that the attacker had a previous dispute with the victim’s older sister. The attacker allegedly accused the sister of obstructing her access to fresh air from the train window, which escalated into a heated argument.

Although fellow passengers intervened during the initial dispute, a second altercation later erupted between the attacker and the victim in the green shirt.

Thai woman kicked another passenger on train
Photo via Facebook/ Nattamon Siripesarat

Several netizens urged the victim to file a legal complaint for attempted murder, citing the extreme danger posed by trying to kick someone off a moving train.

A police officer reportedly launched an investigation into the incident, though it remains unclear whether the attacker faced any legal consequences.

