Doctors warn Thailand unprepared for Stage 3 virus outbreak | The Thaiger

Doctors warn Thailand unprepared for Stage 3 virus outbreak
The Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak is still only at the second stage in Thailand, permanent secretary for public health Sukhum Kanchanapimai said yesterday, meaning the spread is still limited and mostly confined to overseas returnees, foreigners from affected countries and those in close contact with either group. But an association of doctors is warning that the nation might not be equipped for a rise to Stage 3, the highest level, a full-blown epidemic, and is slamming the government’s “slow response” to the spread of the disease.
In an emotionally charged warning on its Facebook page, the Thoracic Society of Thailand said that this week’s rise in the number of cases, particularly those attributed to local transmission, indicates that the country is beginning to enter Stage 3.
The society says it has tried to alert agencies involved of the need for preparations.
“And though there is a degree of response, this is still not enough to deal with this major health crisis.”
In Stage 3, all hospitals, whether public or private must identify all patients with Covid-19 infections and isolate them to cut the rate of transmission.
The society also criticised government agencies responsible for combating the virus:
“The virus outbreak has shown that state mechanisms designed to respond to national crises are always one step behind.
“But this does not dampen the spirit of medical professionals who will not surrender to these tiny enemies. We will not bow to those in high places who lack expertise and do not understand how we work. Now is the time for us to prepare for war even if there are no efficient weapons or decisive commanders.”
Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Health Service Support Department, says that the department issued an order, effective from March 5, prohibiting private hospitals from turning away emergency cases of Covid-19 infection. If it’s necessary to refer patients elsewhere, they must ensure transport is arranged properly and must not let patients travel to seek treatment themselves.
Sukhum also stressed the need for China to get back to its normal production of medical supplies, especially masks and other necessary items to fight against the epidemic. He said the Thai government has already asked China for 180 million surgical masks, one million N95 medical masks and a million protective medical uniforms.
He also said that all hospitals under the ministry’s control will receive N95 medical masks and other necessary protective uniforms today, and that the government will provide full support to all medical staff fighting against the disease, including extra pay.
The emergency operation centre under the Disease Control Department has compiled a report which suggests that Thailand remains unlikely to enter Stage 3, as the existing measures can still theoretically control the spread of the virus.
However, the Isara News agency quoted the report as urging that social distancing, especially a ban on mass gatherings, should be implemented in eight high-risk provinces, including Bangkok, this month.
If proactive measures are not urgently put in place, the report warns, infections may reach a point where they can no longer be controlled and the number of patients could reach 2,250 by May.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket Covid-19 ‘updates’
The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus prompted tourism industry leaders in Phuket this week to support moves to cancel or postpone mass events across the island. All official Songkran Thai New Year festivities in the southern resort island’s Patong district have already been cancelled, along with the annual Phuket Bike Week, usually the biggest motorcycle event in Asia. Even the popular Lard Yai Phuket Walking Street ‘night market’ in Phuket Town (in Thalang Road on Sunday nights) was not spared.
In a move sure to rattle working parents, school “summer camps” in all 19 of Phuket’s municipalities and local districts have been cancelled, meaning children will be staying home for several weeks. The camps basically provide day care for young children during the Thai school holidays, which began yesterday.
Dr Chayanon Pucharoen of PSU, Phuket’s Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, estimates that the plunge in international arrivals to Phuket has already cost Phuket 12-15 billion baht in lost tourism revenue.
“The cancellation of major events will cost Phuket even more. It is already bad, and March is not going to get any better. It might be even worse in April, but it is hard to predict at this stage.”
On Wednesday, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda announced that Thailand was cancelling visa on arrival for 18 countries and territories, and visa exemption for three others. While the move has been delayed indefinitely, the number of international tourists coming to Phuket is likely to fall further as a result. Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, publicly supported the cancellation of mass-gathering events.
“I prefer Phuket to close down for at least 2 months. It is better than an outbreak affecting Phuket for 10 months.”
“But I can’t make any decisions about this. Protection is the most important factor right now, as is confidence in Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana. It’s his job to make people feel confident about his actions.”
“For now, it doesn’t matter whether people are holding small or big gatherings. We must be concerned about who joins the gatherings. We need to control this, and people need to avoid exposing themselves to risk.”
“But the sense of fear is rising, and not helping”, Mr Thanusak noted, when asked about the move this week by three major national banks to close all their currency exchange booths quarantine all staff involved in foreign exchange transactions.
“That is the reaction of the bank, and people are worried about the coronavirus. It’s not necessary to close exchange booths, it does not help. For this they could just use hand sanitiser to protect their staff.”
Recent measures in Phuket saw more than 2,000 passengers and crew on the Costa Fortuna cruise liner being denied permission to disembark in Patong on March 6, because 64 Italians on board had left Italy in the previous 14 days. The ban followed the Thai government instituting a 14-day quarantine on all people arriving from the six “risk areas” just a day earlier.
Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup confirmed to the press that all official Songkran celebrations in the tourist town had been cancelled.
“People still can enjoy their water play on Bangla Road. We don’t have any authority to ban people playing with water during the festival. They can if they want to.”
Vice President of Government Relations at the Phuket Tourist Association, Sarayuth Mallam, praised the move by organisers to cancel or postpone major events.
“Preventing large crowds at events attended by foreigners and Thais is good. It shows people are wary of the virus spreading in Phuket and want to avoid the risk of an outbreak. The coronavirus is serious, but I am not asking people to cancel all events. Happy activities should go on. There is no need to cancel every event or activity.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Body of Chinese man lies untouched for hours over coronavirus fears
A Chinese man who fell to his death from a Bangok hotel room yesterday was left lying untouched for more than six hours, as responders feared contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus from the body. Police, who were notified at about 12;30pm, say the 39 year old Chinese national was staying in a room on the sixth floor of the hotel, which was not identified. A search of the room found many face masks, along with a broken mobile phone on the floor.
Police, Hospital and rescue workers who arrived at the scene found the body of the Chinese man lying face-down on a path beside the hotel. Thai media report that broken glass was scattered over the area.
A hotel security guard told police that he heard a loud noise, “like a large object striking glass.” He looked around and initially saw nothing. Moments later saw broken glass falling to the ground, followed by the Chinese man.
Authorities say the man arrived in Thailand alone on March 5. He checked into the hotel on Thursday.
A police officer tried contacting the Department of Disease Control to send officials to inspect the body, but his request was rejected. Rescue workers were unsure how to proceed and were concerned about coronavirus contamination.
It wasn’t until 7pm that staff from Ramathibodi Hospital, in full protective suits, showed up to take the body for autopsy.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Matichon
Seven new confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand include popular actor
The Public Health Ministry confirmed 7 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus today, raising the number of infections in Thailand to 82 since the virus struck in January. Of those, 35 have recovered and been sent home, while 46 remain under medical care. One man died from complications arising from the illness.
Sukhum Karnchanapimai, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said that of the new cases, the 76th is linked to 11 Thai cluster infections previously reported.
The 77th case is a woman returning from Japan. Three more cases are her family members. The 81st case is a student, also returning from Japan, and the 82nd is a popular actor.
Actor Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij revealed in a short video posted on Instagram yesterday that he is infected with the virus.
ไม่ได้ล้อเล่นครับ เรื่องจริงครับผมใครที่สัมผัสผมในช่วงสามสี่วันที่ผ่านมาเฝ้าดูอาการนะครับ เดี๋ยวจะแจ้งรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมหลังจากนี้ This is NOT a joke, for those that have been in close contact with me the last few days please take precautions I have the Covid -19 virus #covid19
SOURCE: The Nation
