240 Thais return home after ‘naval quarantine’ | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus

240 Thais return home after ‘naval quarantine’

Anukul

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: justjomtien.blogspot.com
240 “phee noi” (little ghosts), Thais who have thus far returned from South Korea, have been allowed to return to their homes after they tested negative for the Covid-19 coronavirus. A spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy made the announcement yesterday.

“We prepared 16 buses to take them to their homes and we have coordinated with Public Health offices in their provinces to monitor their health closely.”

After returning from South Korea earlier this month, the Thais had been held at a quarantine facility at Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri province. Most are labourers who worked illegally in South Korea.

“The quarantine facility is fully operational and will continue to monitor those [who are] suspected of infection. We sent some home to reduce crowdedness and increase the efficiency of medical staff.”

Meanwhile, a source from the Ministry of Defence revealed that the ministry plans to postpone the annual conscription date by two weeks, from April 1-11 to April 16-26.

“This is to allow additional time for conscription stations to prepare the venues and medical staff to screen the candidates to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

“Furthermore, those who wish to extend the exemption period, like for instance those who are studying, need not to be present at the conscription stations this year to reduce over-crowding. They can send the appeal online or via mail.”

SOURCE: nationthailand.com

Phuket Covid-19 ‘updates’

Anukul

Published

29 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

PHOTO: Phuket.net

The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus prompted tourism industry leaders in Phuket this week to support moves to cancel or postpone mass events across the island. All official Songkran Thai New Year festivities in the southern resort island’s Patong district have already been cancelled, along with the annual Phuket Bike Week, usually the biggest motorcycle event in Asia. Even the popular Lard Yai Phuket Walking Street ‘night market’ in Phuket Town (in Thalang Road on Sunday nights) was not spared.

In a move sure to rattle working parents, school “summer camps” in all 19 of Phuket’s municipalities and local districts have been cancelled, meaning children will be staying home for several weeks. The camps basically provide day care for young children during the Thai school holidays, which began yesterday.

Dr Chayanon Pucharoen of PSU, Phuket’s Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, estimates that the plunge in international arrivals to Phuket has already cost Phuket 12-15 billion baht in lost tourism revenue.

“The cancellation of major events will cost Phuket even more. It is already bad, and March is not going to get any better. It might be even worse in April, but it is hard to predict at this stage.”

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda announced that Thailand was cancelling visa on arrival for 18 countries and territories, and visa exemption for three others. While the move has been delayed indefinitely, the number of international tourists coming to Phuket is likely to fall further as a result. Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, publicly supported the cancellation of mass-gathering events.

“I prefer Phuket to close down for at least 2 months. It is better than an outbreak affecting Phuket for 10 months.”

“But I can’t make any decisions about this. Protection is the most important factor right now, as is confidence in Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana. It’s his job to make people feel confident about his actions.”

“For now, it doesn’t matter whether people are holding small or big gatherings. We must be concerned about who joins the gatherings. We need to control this, and people need to avoid exposing themselves to risk.”

“But the sense of fear is rising, and not helping”, Mr Thanusak noted, when asked about the move this week by three major national banks to close all their currency exchange booths quarantine all staff involved in foreign exchange transactions.

“That is the reaction of the bank, and people are worried about the coronavirus. It’s not necessary to close exchange booths, it does not help. For this they could just use hand sanitiser to protect their staff.”

Recent measures in Phuket saw more than 2,000 passengers and crew on the Costa Fortuna cruise liner being denied permission to disembark in Patong on March 6, because 64 Italians on board had left Italy in the previous 14 days. The ban followed the Thai government instituting a 14-day quarantine on all people arriving from the six “risk areas” just a day earlier.

Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup confirmed to the press that all official Songkran celebrations in the tourist town had been cancelled.

“People still can enjoy their water play on Bangla Road. We don’t have any authority to ban people playing with water during the festival. They can if they want to.”

Vice President of Government Relations at the Phuket Tourist Association, Sarayuth Mallam, praised the move by organisers to cancel or postpone major events.

“Preventing large crowds at events attended by foreigners and Thais is good. It shows people are wary of the virus spreading in Phuket and want to avoid the risk of an outbreak. The coronavirus is serious, but I am not asking people to cancel all events. Happy activities should go on. There is no need to cancel every event or activity.”

SOURCE: The Phuket News 

Coronavirus

Body of Chinese man lies untouched for hours over coronavirus fears

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

PHOTO: - Matichon

A Chinese man who fell to his death from a Bangok hotel room yesterday was left lying untouched for more than six hours, as responders feared contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus from the body. Police, who were notified at about 12;30pm, say the 39 year old Chinese national was staying in a room on the sixth floor of the hotel, which was not identified. A search of the room found many face masks, along with a broken mobile phone on the floor.

Police, Hospital and rescue workers who arrived at the scene found the body of the Chinese man lying face-down on a path beside the hotel. Thai media report that broken glass was scattered over the area.

A hotel security guard told police that he heard a loud noise, “like a large object striking glass.” He looked around and initially saw nothing. Moments later saw broken glass falling to the ground, followed by the Chinese man.

Authorities say the man arrived in Thailand alone on March 5. He checked into the hotel on Thursday.

A police officer tried contacting the Department of Disease Control to send officials to inspect the body, but his request was rejected. Rescue workers were unsure how to proceed and were concerned about coronavirus contamination.

It wasn’t until 7pm that staff from Ramathibodi Hospital, in full protective suits, showed up to take the body for autopsy.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Matichon

Coronavirus

Seven new confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand include popular actor

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

PHOTO: Actor Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij - Coconuts

The Public Health Ministry confirmed 7 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus today, raising the number of infections in Thailand to 82 since the virus struck in January. Of those, 35 have recovered and been sent home, while 46 remain under medical care. One man died from complications arising from the illness.

Sukhum Karnchanapimai, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said that of the new cases, the 76th is linked to 11 Thai cluster infections previously reported.

The 77th case is a woman returning from Japan. Three more cases are her family members. The 81st case is a student, also returning from Japan, and the 82nd is a popular actor.

Actor Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij revealed in a short video posted on Instagram yesterday that he is infected with the virus.

SOURCE: The Nation

