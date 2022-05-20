Thailand target reopening of bars on June 1

Connect with us

The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha today sits down with a virus task force that includes the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, and Ministry of Public Health to consider the reopening of pubs, bars and restaurants in Thailand’s green zones.

A Ministry of Public Health source revealed that as the pandemic situation is getting better, health officials were contemplating introducing green zones with relaxed measures so bars and restaurants could be reopened.

The Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association made known that tourism-related operators and night-life business organizations proposed the reopening of pubs and bars on June 1 in 28 provinces declared as tourism zones to revive business.

At the moment provinces fall into two categories: yellow zones for close Covid surveillance in 65 provinces and blue zones for tourism promotion in 12 provinces: namely Bangkok, Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Chonburi (Pattaya), Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phangnga, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Rayong and Songkhla.

Source Pattaya Mail

 

 

