Ports Authority of Thailand will offer discounts | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Ports Authority of Thailand will offer discounts
“Not only has the number of containers handled by the port decreased, but many trips have also been cancelled,” says director-general, Kamolsak Promprayoon, The Port Authority of Thailand.
The PAT board of executives has also agreed to provide assistance to carriers and shipping agents as Covid-19 has taken a heavy toll on the global sea transportation business.
They are offering…
- discounted fees and more lenient credit terms to customers.
- They will reduce special fees for fuel usage of the container and tug boat services both at Bangkok port and Laem Chabang port by 5%, effective from May 1 to June 30.
- They will also extend the grace period for payment of invoices from the original 15 days to 45 days, effective for invoices dated April 15 to June 30.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus Hospitals
Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force
Even though Thailand’s government has managed to decrease the number of daily infections, authorities still have a huge workload of looking out for patients and processing new arrivals at state quarantine facilities.
So 50 ex-military doctors have been recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force in an “essential mission” of battling Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak.
Air force chief Air Chief Marshal Maanat Wongwat says “The air force has also joined the fight, so we need to prepare our medical personnel for the situation.”
He also thanked doctors in a welcoming ceremony held yesterday at Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy in northern Bangkok.
“This is the first time the air force has called up its former-officers to reinforce its military personnel. Everyone has both air force blood and spirit as a doctor, we will fight the war against this virus together.”
All the doctors previously served at air force-run hospitals before resigning to work for private hospitals or opening their own clinics. Most of the doctors, aged under 50, will serve the air force up to April 30 at least. The doctors will be split into two groups…
- Treating patients at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital and Royal Thai Air Force Hospital (Sikan)
- Flying Training School in Nakhon Pathom, where 75 Thais returning from Indonesia are being kept in quarantine
Each doctor will be given a daily allowance of 240 baht.
The air force is also following an urgent policy to have state agencies cut their budgets to enable the government to fund measures against the Covid-19 pandemic and cope with its impact on the economy.
“We will slash 23% of our annual budget,” ACM Maanat said.
“The decrease will not seriously affect development plans, although the air force will be required to adjust some projects and outlays.”
The air force will reportedly delay a 2.4 billion baht spend on a T-50 trainer jet order from South Korea, as well as the upgrade of C-130 aircraft and other construction projects valued over 3 billion baht.
Some of the Air Forces former doctors said they were happy to return to the service of their country.
“I raised no questions when the air force called me. As a soldier, I’m ready to join the mission.” – Former Squadron leader Nathi Diphorm.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand’s Muslim leader issues special instructions for Ramadan 2020
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan will last from From April 24 or 25 to May 23 or 24 (depending on the lunar cycle) this year, during which time the faithful will practice fasting and take part in religious activities at mosques, residences and other designated areas. The spiritual leader of Thailand’s Muslims, the Sheikhul lslam, has issued an announcement urging Muslims to take precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
As usual, all Muslims will practice fasting during daylight hours, but they must not spit in public areas because it could potentially spread disease to others.
Feasts at mosques, residences all other areas are cancelled. Instead, people may prepare well-cooked food, put it in enclosed containers and give it to their neighbours and relatives.
When family members come together to consume suhoor (pre-dawn) meals, they are advised to use their own plates and utensils, sit at least a metre from each other and wash their hands before and after eating.
The spiritual ritual of Itikaf, or retreating to mosques for days of devotion, will not be held this year, and Muslims are advised to avoid praying in congregations. Religious activities at mosques or other designated areas are called off.
Provincial Islamic committees will notify mosques in their provinces to provide information and understanding of Zakat al-Fitr and Fidyah (distribution of food to the poor) in advance, as Ramadan is soon upon us. Mosques will collect the people’s donations, which will be given to families in need.
SOURCE: NNT
Coronavirus Thailand
New national Covid-19 cases drop to 29 (Thursday), 3 more dead
Thai health officials today confirmed 29 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hour period, and 3 more deaths, bringing Thailand’s total number of patients to 2,672 since the beginning of the outbreak. This continues an encouraging downward trend, with 54 new cases a week ago, 50 on Friday, 45 on Saturday, 33 on Sunday, 28 on Monday and 34 on Tuesday and 30 yesterday.
The national death toll now stands at 46.
A spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the situation is still a cause for concern.
“We should not ease lockdown restrictions too early.”
Of the total patients, 1,593, or nearly 60% have recovered fully and been sent home. 1,077 people remain in hospital.
The highest daily toll to date was the 188 recorded on March 22. But because testing has so far been limited, the actual number of cases may be higher. The government has also stated that it is concentrating on contact tracing rather than testing.
The average age of virus patients is now 37. The oldest was 91 and the youngest just 1 month.
SOURCE: The Nation |Bangkok Post
