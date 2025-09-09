Storm chaos: Cathay Pacific cancels 20 flights including to Bangkok

Cathay Pacific faced significant disruptions yesterday as Storm Tapah wreaked havoc across Asia, forcing the airline to cancel 20 flights on key routes spanning China, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, and beyond.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded yesterday, September 8, at major airports, including those in Osaka, Beijing, Bangkok, and Seoul.

Storm Tapah, which has intensified over the South China Sea, has caused severe weather conditions, including heavy rain, strong winds, and turbulence, forcing flight cancellations from Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), Singapore Changi (SIN), Taipei, Shanghai, and several other major cities.

“The storm has created massive disruptions across Asia’s busiest air travel routes, affecting both business and leisure travellers. We are working hard to manage the situation, but passengers should expect delays and cancellations as the storm continues to cause a significant impact.”

The cancellations have primarily affected flights between Hong Kong and major destinations such as Singapore, Taipei, Shanghai, Bangkok, Osaka, Seoul, Beijing, and Haikou. Key routes, including Hong Kong to Singapore (CPA691, CPA791), Hong Kong to Taipei (CPA466, CPA400), and Hong Kong to Shanghai (CPA368, CPA380), have been disrupted.

Hong Kong International Airport, Cathay Pacific’s hub, has faced widespread operational challenges due to the storm. Affected flights have caused major travel strain, and passengers are struggling to find alternate arrangements. With the storm continuing its path across the region, Cathay Pacific has been forced to implement flexible ticket conditions to accommodate the affected travellers.

“Passengers whose flights were cancelled can change their travel dates without extra charges. We are waiving rebooking, rerouting, and refund charges for those affected.”

The new travel date must be on or before November 30, subject to flight availability. Passengers have been advised to make changes to their tickets by yesterday to avoid any additional complications. However, changes cannot be made to tickets that have already been fully or partially refunded, according to Travel and Tour World.

As Storm Tapah continues to affect air travel, officials and airlines are urging passengers to stay updated on flight statuses and prepare for possible further disruptions.