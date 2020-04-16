image
image
Connect with us

Northern Thailand

Lampang’s horses, and their caretakers, doing it tough

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

7 hours ago

 on 

Lampang’s horses, and their caretakers, doing it tough | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Petition Site
    • follow us in feedly

2020 has been a bleak year for horses and their owners in northern Thailand. Horses and their and caretakers in Lampang province are now starving. Travel restrictions due to the national state of emergency and the Covid-19 crisis mean no income for the owners, and no grass or hay for the horses to feed on.

A local rescue team presented 84 horse caretakers with aid packages and some cash yesterday as they’re making no income because there are no tourists. Many families are having a hard time making ends meet and have no cash for horse feed. The horse-drawn carriage business in Lampang may come to a stop if the situation continues.

Lampang is one of the few tourist locations in the world where there are still horse carriages. Narong Chairungroung, one of some 200 horse caretakers in Lampang, revealed that over 700 of their family members are being affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Narong says he has 11 horses and 2 carriages. He and his wife have been working for over 20 years in the horse carriage business and normally make about 300-600 baht per journey. The income has been enough to send his children to school and make monthly payments. But now, he says, he tries to find food from different sources every day, but there is no money to buy grass which is about 200 baht per day for the 6 horses.

37 year old Thitirat Kittikam, another horse caretaker, inherited his business from his father. He started at 18, a total of 19 years working with horses. His horses are getting thin as there is not enough grass every day to feed them. It has been 2 months since the horse carriages were ordered off the roads.

The vice-governor of Lampang has heard the voices of horse caretakers and the province is working with the Lampang Department of Livestock Development to provide grass and food for the horses.

Elsewhere in Thailand, an outbreak of African Horse Sickness is killing horses in their hundreds in Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chon Buri and Phetchaburi, some of them race horses worth millions. Stricken farmers want action from the government and are pondering legal action, saying the plague is the result of importation of African zebras.

Lampang's horses, and their caretakers, doing it tough | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Better days for Lampang’s horse-drawn carriages – thaizer.com

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chiang Mai man caught licking handrail

Sean Kelly

Published

4 days ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

Chiang Mai man caught licking handrail | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Konlanna News

Chiang Mai police have arrested a 40 year old man after footage of him licking a fence handrail went viral on Facebook. After reviewing the video of the shirtless man in Sarahpi licking a handrail, local police along with healthcare workers were able to identify the man and took him into custody.

He has been transported to the Suan Prung Psychiatric Hospital in Chiang Mai for a mental health assessment. Health officials said he has a history of “antisocial behaviour” after suffering a previous nervous breakdown. It is not known what his intentions were when he licked the metal tube fencing.

The fence, located outside of Honey Dee Bee on Soi 14/2 Changkheng in Tambon Sarahpi, and the surrounding area will be disinfected by Chiang Mai District workers.

เมื่อช่วงเวลาตอนเย็น เวลาประมาณ 16.00 (โดยประมาณ) หนูไปสารภีมาค่ะ ขากลับ จอดรถติดไฟแดงที่แยกยางเนิ้งค่ะ (แยกที่จะไป รร สารภีพิทยาคม เผื่อใครนึกไม่ออก) ระหว่างที่จอดรถติดไฟแดงอยู่นั้น หนูเห็นมีผู้ชายคนนึง ปั่นจักรยานมาทางทางไหนไม่ทราบนะคะ เพราะมันเป็นสี่แยก เห็นอีกที เขาจอดอยู่กลางไฟแดงก่อนค่ะ เขาเลียมือเลียเเขนตัวเอง หน้ารถจักรยานมีกระดาษแปะไว้ เขียนว่า #ติดโควิด-19 แล้วหนูจอดรถติดไฟแดงเป็นคันแรก ผู้ชายคนดังกล่าวปั่นจักรยานมาข้างรถหนู (ตรงที่หนูจอดจะเป็นสะพานเล็กๆ นะคะ) จะมีราวเหล็ก ผู้ชายคนนั้นเขาก้มเลียราวสะพานค่ะ หนูอี๋มาก ทั้งขยะแขยง ทั้งกลัว กลัวเขามาเลียรถหนู มันใกล้มากๆ ค่ะ ฝากเตือนได้มั้ยคะ อย่าดราม่านะคะ อย่าด่าหนูนะ ถ้าเกิดเขาติดโควิด-19 จริงๆ แล้วเขามาทำแบบนี้ มันเป็นอันตรายต่อคนอื่นๆ มากๆ ถ้ามีคนเดินมาจับราวสะพานต่อ จะเกิดอะไรขึ้น ถึงแม้เขาอาจจะไม่ได้เป็นโควิด-19 แต่ก็ไม่ควรทำแบบนี้ หนูไม่ได้ประจาน หนูแค่อยากเตือนคนอื่นๆ ค่ะ

Posted by Mayple Rungthiwa on Friday, April 10, 2020

SOURCE: Chiang Mai Times : Chiang Mai One

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Environment

Chiang Mai hiking spots go up in flames

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

Chiang Mai hiking spots go up in flames | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Chiang Rai Times

Wildfires in Thailand’s north have made plenty of news in recent months, and now, Chiang Mai’s Doi Mon Jong mountain, one of northern Thailand’s most popular hiking spots has become the latest victim.

Doi Mon Jong, in the province’s Om Koi District, is considered a legendary “unseen” destination for its breathtaking views, beauty and nature. Nearly 20 rai (3.2 hectares) of the mountain was burned to ash this week. A once lush green area is now an ugly black gash in the landscape.

Forestry department officials report that the wildfires were started by villagers foraging in the forest, though there’s speculation that it was part of a land encroachment ploy.

Doi Mon Jong is among Thailand’s 10 highest peaks, rising 1,929 metres above sea level. It is home to a huge variety of wildlife, including wild elephants, serow and goral, rare goat-like antelope species. Local villagers tell authorities that there are many herds of wild elephants in the area.

Chiang Mai’s governor announced yesterday that from April 1-6 there were a total of 18,913 fire hotspots in Chiang Mai. Most of them found in Chiang Dao, Om Koi, Mae Chaem, Hod, Phraw, Mae Taeng and also Samoeng districts.

Firefighters posted photographs of the mountain’s charred slopes, which used to draw thousands of hikers from across the country and around the world.Chiang Mai hiking spots go up in flames | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai hiking spots go up in flames | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Dengue Fever

Thai dengue fever infections rise to 8,147 in three provinces

Sean Kelly

Published

6 days ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

Thai dengue fever infections rise to 8,147 in three provinces | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Brown University

Dengue fever, the painful, sometimes fatal mosquito borne illness also known as “bone break fever,” is making its annual resurgence as heavy rains in many regions of Thailand return with a resultant explosion in the mosquito population.

The deputy director of the Department of Disease Control is warning people to beware, as over the past 3 months, 8,147 people in the central and northern provinces of Ang Thong, Rayong and Phichit, have contracted the disease, and 4 have died.

“The number of infections is very high compared to previous years, so the situation needs to be monitored very carefully.”

In order to reduce mosquito born illness, he urges people to get rid of potential breeding grounds for mosquito larvae such as buckets or pots that catch rainwater, and to be especially careful of stagnant ponds near residences.

People can call the 1422 DDC hotline for further advice or assistance.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending