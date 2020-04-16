Lampang’s horses, and their caretakers, doing it tough | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
Lampang’s horses, and their caretakers, doing it tough
2020 has been a bleak year for horses and their owners in northern Thailand. Horses and their and caretakers in Lampang province are now starving. Travel restrictions due to the national state of emergency and the Covid-19 crisis mean no income for the owners, and no grass or hay for the horses to feed on.
A local rescue team presented 84 horse caretakers with aid packages and some cash yesterday as they’re making no income because there are no tourists. Many families are having a hard time making ends meet and have no cash for horse feed. The horse-drawn carriage business in Lampang may come to a stop if the situation continues.
Lampang is one of the few tourist locations in the world where there are still horse carriages. Narong Chairungroung, one of some 200 horse caretakers in Lampang, revealed that over 700 of their family members are being affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Narong says he has 11 horses and 2 carriages. He and his wife have been working for over 20 years in the horse carriage business and normally make about 300-600 baht per journey. The income has been enough to send his children to school and make monthly payments. But now, he says, he tries to find food from different sources every day, but there is no money to buy grass which is about 200 baht per day for the 6 horses.
37 year old Thitirat Kittikam, another horse caretaker, inherited his business from his father. He started at 18, a total of 19 years working with horses. His horses are getting thin as there is not enough grass every day to feed them. It has been 2 months since the horse carriages were ordered off the roads.
The vice-governor of Lampang has heard the voices of horse caretakers and the province is working with the Lampang Department of Livestock Development to provide grass and food for the horses.
Elsewhere in Thailand, an outbreak of African Horse Sickness is killing horses in their hundreds in Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chon Buri and Phetchaburi, some of them race horses worth millions. Stricken farmers want action from the government and are pondering legal action, saying the plague is the result of importation of African zebras.
PHOTO: Better days for Lampang’s horse-drawn carriages – thaizer.com
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Mai man caught licking handrail
Chiang Mai police have arrested a 40 year old man after footage of him licking a fence handrail went viral on Facebook. After reviewing the video of the shirtless man in Sarahpi licking a handrail, local police along with healthcare workers were able to identify the man and took him into custody.
He has been transported to the Suan Prung Psychiatric Hospital in Chiang Mai for a mental health assessment. Health officials said he has a history of “antisocial behaviour” after suffering a previous nervous breakdown. It is not known what his intentions were when he licked the metal tube fencing.
The fence, located outside of Honey Dee Bee on Soi 14/2 Changkheng in Tambon Sarahpi, and the surrounding area will be disinfected by Chiang Mai District workers.
เมื่อช่วงเวลาตอนเย็น เวลาประมาณ 16.00 (โดยประมาณ) หนูไปสารภีมาค่ะ ขากลับ จอดรถติดไฟแดงที่แยกยางเนิ้งค่ะ (แยกที่จะไป รร สารภีพิทยาคม เผื่อใครนึกไม่ออก) ระหว่างที่จอดรถติดไฟแดงอยู่นั้น หนูเห็นมีผู้ชายคนนึง ปั่นจักรยานมาทางทางไหนไม่ทราบนะคะ เพราะมันเป็นสี่แยก เห็นอีกที เขาจอดอยู่กลางไฟแดงก่อนค่ะ เขาเลียมือเลียเเขนตัวเอง หน้ารถจักรยานมีกระดาษแปะไว้ เขียนว่า #ติดโควิด-19 แล้วหนูจอดรถติดไฟแดงเป็นคันแรก ผู้ชายคนดังกล่าวปั่นจักรยานมาข้างรถหนู (ตรงที่หนูจอดจะเป็นสะพานเล็กๆ นะคะ) จะมีราวเหล็ก ผู้ชายคนนั้นเขาก้มเลียราวสะพานค่ะ หนูอี๋มาก ทั้งขยะแขยง ทั้งกลัว กลัวเขามาเลียรถหนู มันใกล้มากๆ ค่ะ ฝากเตือนได้มั้ยคะ อย่าดราม่านะคะ อย่าด่าหนูนะ ถ้าเกิดเขาติดโควิด-19 จริงๆ แล้วเขามาทำแบบนี้ มันเป็นอันตรายต่อคนอื่นๆ มากๆ ถ้ามีคนเดินมาจับราวสะพานต่อ จะเกิดอะไรขึ้น ถึงแม้เขาอาจจะไม่ได้เป็นโควิด-19 แต่ก็ไม่ควรทำแบบนี้ หนูไม่ได้ประจาน หนูแค่อยากเตือนคนอื่นๆ ค่ะ
Posted by Mayple Rungthiwa on Friday, April 10, 2020
SOURCE: Chiang Mai Times : Chiang Mai OneKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Chiang Mai hiking spots go up in flames
Wildfires in Thailand’s north have made plenty of news in recent months, and now, Chiang Mai’s Doi Mon Jong mountain, one of northern Thailand’s most popular hiking spots has become the latest victim.
Doi Mon Jong, in the province’s Om Koi District, is considered a legendary “unseen” destination for its breathtaking views, beauty and nature. Nearly 20 rai (3.2 hectares) of the mountain was burned to ash this week. A once lush green area is now an ugly black gash in the landscape.
Forestry department officials report that the wildfires were started by villagers foraging in the forest, though there’s speculation that it was part of a land encroachment ploy.
Doi Mon Jong is among Thailand’s 10 highest peaks, rising 1,929 metres above sea level. It is home to a huge variety of wildlife, including wild elephants, serow and goral, rare goat-like antelope species. Local villagers tell authorities that there are many herds of wild elephants in the area.
Chiang Mai’s governor announced yesterday that from April 1-6 there were a total of 18,913 fire hotspots in Chiang Mai. Most of them found in Chiang Dao, Om Koi, Mae Chaem, Hod, Phraw, Mae Taeng and also Samoeng districts.
Firefighters posted photographs of the mountain’s charred slopes, which used to draw thousands of hikers from across the country and around the world.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Dengue Fever
Thai dengue fever infections rise to 8,147 in three provinces
Dengue fever, the painful, sometimes fatal mosquito borne illness also known as “bone break fever,” is making its annual resurgence as heavy rains in many regions of Thailand return with a resultant explosion in the mosquito population.
The deputy director of the Department of Disease Control is warning people to beware, as over the past 3 months, 8,147 people in the central and northern provinces of Ang Thong, Rayong and Phichit, have contracted the disease, and 4 have died.
“The number of infections is very high compared to previous years, so the situation needs to be monitored very carefully.”
In order to reduce mosquito born illness, he urges people to get rid of potential breeding grounds for mosquito larvae such as buckets or pots that catch rainwater, and to be especially careful of stagnant ponds near residences.
People can call the 1422 DDC hotline for further advice or assistance.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Migrant workers in Thailand can now stay until November 30
Thai-Malaysian border set to open this weekend
Lampang’s horses, and their caretakers, doing it tough
Ports Authority of Thailand will offer discounts
Taiwan considers rebranding its flag carrier, China Airlines
Loophole closed – more unemployed to receive payments from Thai government
Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force
2.7 billion in “cash gifts” for officials working to fight Covid-19
‘Ranger’ the civet and friends saved from Chiang Mai forest fires
Can air-con spread Covid-19?
Thai Government pharmaceutical organisation boosts production of key medicines
Thailand’s Muslim leader issues special instructions for Ramadan 2020
New national Covid-19 cases drop to 29 (Thursday), 3 more dead
When will Thailand’s booze bans end?
Currency will be a key driver in Phuket’s (eventual) tourism recovery?
Thai dengue fever infections rise to 8,147 in three provinces
PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact
Kanchanaburi poacher arrested, three others escape after ranger attacked
14 Thai provinces apply travel restrictions for residents
US Embassy passes on message to Thailand from US Department of State
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
Phuket residents instructed to stay home for at least 14 days
Facebook sues Bangkok man for ‘cloaking’ software
Mobile users can now register for 30 days of free data
660,000 people in Thailand under watch as potential “high-risk” Covid-19 infections
Viral video urges Indonesian Muslims to march on virus hotspots – VIDEO
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
Alcohol Ban in Phuket, from today (Saturday)
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
660,000 people in Thailand under watch as potential “high-risk” Covid-19 infections
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Fortress Phuket: The island ‘on hold’ as it contains Covid-19
- Business3 days ago
Up to 10 million Thais out of work in next three months – CCSA
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
4 teenagers violate the order not to celebrate Songkran outside
- Bangkok2 days ago
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.