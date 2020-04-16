Taiwan considers rebranding its flag carrier, China Airlines | The Thaiger

Politics
Taiwan considers rebranding its flag carrier, China Airlines
Taipei is considering changing the name of its flag carrier: China Airlines. Perhaps an opportunistic excuse to distance itself from any anti-Chinese ‘Covid’ fallout or just a political ploy whilst China has, well, other things to worry about at the moment.
It seems the Covid-19 pandemic has reignited calls to change the name after the airline sent a series of cargo flights to deliver medical supplies to assist in coronavirus aid efforts around the world. Despite its proximity to the mainland, Taiwan has reported fewer than 400 confirmed coronavirus cases, and netizens on the island are concerned that people will associate the airline with mainland China, not Taiwan, due to its name. And officials at the carrier don’t appear opposed to the idea of the change either.
“Recently, the public has expressed various diverse and lively opinions on the company. Due to the wide range of issues involved, the company has started internal discussions and research with an open attitude.”
China Airlines was founded in Taiwan in 1959 and serves 160 destinations in 29 countries. The majority shareholder is the China Aviation Development Foundation, wholly owned by the Taiwanese government.
The People’s Republic of China considers Taiwan a renegade province. Taiwan’s official name is the “Republic of China”, which was founded in 1911 on the mainland after the collapse of China’s last imperial dynasty, and fled to Taiwan after the 1949 Communist revolution.
Tuesday, Taiwan’s premier responded to public calls for a name change during a media briefing in Taipei.
“The issue of changing China Airlines’ name is not that simple. But distinguishing Taiwan is indeed something that should be done, and the government will do it step by step.”
His comments follow a Facebook post on Saturday from Taiwan’s Minister of Transportation and Communications, who suggested he’d be open to working with the airline on a name change, though he acknowledged they would require a public consensus to go through with it.
A petition requesting the name change was initiated two months ago on Change.org. As of yesterday, it had more than 50,000 signatures.
“It makes sense to pursue this now”
One Singapore-based aviation analyst says that, should the name change actually get the green light, “it wouldn’t be that difficult to implement.”
“You can change your brand name without necessarily changing the name of the parent company or your legal corporate name.”
“That would allow the airline to avoid complications relating to issues like leasing agreements and airport slots, but it is still a big undertaking from a marketing perspective.”
In fact, he says, now might be an ideal time to go through with it, as airlines restructure and adapt in the coming months.
“This provides an interesting window for China Airlines to change its name or brand as it looks at other potential strategic adjustments… it makes sense to pursue this now.”
China considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory, and comes down hard on any suggestions to the contrary, even where aviation is concerned.
In 2018, China demanded global airlines change how they refer to Taiwan on their websites or face sanctions. In response, the White House issued a scathing statement criticising Beijing for pressuring US carriers and other companies on the issue.
But in the end, multiple airlines, including American Airlines and Delta, complied.
SOURCE: CNN
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Politics
Thai Health Minister demands apology for inflammatory comments
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has criticised fellow Bhumjaithai Party member Boonkua Pussatevo for a Facebook comment that, according to The Nation, translates loosely to “stupid citizens will lead us to death” and has asked for a public apology over the comments.
The remarks follows a computer glitch affecting the distribution of the 5,000 baht assistance many citizens were expecting. On Tuesday an angry mob of Thai ‘informal workers’ went to the Finance Ministry to complain that their applications for the 5,000 baht handout had been rejected. They didn’t hold back and attracted the ire of PM Boonkua Pussatevo.
To paraphrase Mr Boonkua’s comments, “The group came barging in together with the media and were very rude. They postured aggressively and “showed their butts” to public officials working on their behalf. It makes me wonder if they deserve the assistance or not with such behaviour.”
The Health Minister responded saying “when our people are in trouble, we should help them, not blame them. Every member of Bhumjaithai is working on solving the problem, but the one who has ruined the party’s image must be punished. I, as leader of the party, want to apologise to everybody on this matter.”
MP Anutin’s demand for an apology from fellow party members comes as a surprise. In the past Anutin has not held back in his colourful language towards foreigners and is not unknown for his own outbursts.
Last month the Health Minister lashed out at “dirty farang” when he said “many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.”
He has since apologised for the comment and the community has moved forward but still it seems tensions are high during this crisis for foreigners and citizens alike.
The Bhumjaithai Party, led by Anutin Charnvirakul, is a major voice in the government coalition and have forced the Government to legalise limited commercial growing and distribution of marijuana. Without their votes the coalition, under the leadership of PM Prayut, would not have former government. Anutin has also been touted as a future prime ministerial replacement for Prayut Chan-o-cha.
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | Sanook
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM asks cabinet for emergency decree
PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha formally asked the Thai Cabinet this afternoon for the declaration of a national emergency to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Thailand. The decree, which the Cabinet is currently discussing, will likely be enacted for a month. A decision is expected to be announced later today.
The decree would allow authorities to impose curfews, ban domestic travel and close any building without a warrant, and would give the government the ability to censor and shut down media if deemed necessary.
Proponents of the decree say it will help bring the situation under control, while critics fear the decree could be used to further the government’s power and limit individual rights.
Prayut proposed the enactment of the 2005 Royal Decree of Emergency Situation during today’s Cabinet meeting. If approved, the decree will be enacted from Thursday to April 30. A news conference is expected later this afternoon.
SOURCES: Khaosod English | The Pattaya News
Politics
Health minister denies racist tweets
“Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.”
Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul certainly knows how to grab the spotlight: just days after messages posted on his Twitter account caused a social media uproar and prompted the account to be shuttered, he has denied making the tweet. In a short interview with the BBC, Anutin claims he didn’t post the now infamous “Dirty Western Foreigner” tweets late last week.
Writing in two Twitter posts on Thursday night, which were later deleted, the account said “farangs,” (slang for Caucasians) “never shower” and pose health risks to the Thai population.
Anutin, who previously grabbed national attention when he lost his cool on television after a Caucasian foreigner rejected his attempts to give him a mask, says he has “no issues” with Europeans and foreigners, and even has many white western friends.
He told the BBC that the tweets, which seemed to blame the outbreak of the virus on Western Europeans while stating that Chiang Mai was better when it had many Chinese tourists and not “Bad and dirty Europeans” was not his.
He claims that many people had access to the account and that the account was closed down because the the incident is under investigation, adding that his full attention is on fighting the novel Covid-19 Coronavirus and ensuring Thailand does not have a full scale epidemic like several other countries, and his team, not he, is administering his social media.
Reaction on social media has been extremely harsh, with many western foreigners and full time expats expressing outrage over the comments.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Khaosod English
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Migrant workers in Thailand can now stay until November 30
Thai-Malaysian border set to open this weekend
Lampang’s horses, and their caretakers, doing it tough
Ports Authority of Thailand will offer discounts
Taiwan considers rebranding its flag carrier, China Airlines
Loophole closed – more unemployed to receive payments from Thai government
Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force
2.7 billion in “cash gifts” for officials working to fight Covid-19
‘Ranger’ the civet and friends saved from Chiang Mai forest fires
Can air-con spread Covid-19?
Thai Government pharmaceutical organisation boosts production of key medicines
Thailand’s Muslim leader issues special instructions for Ramadan 2020
New national Covid-19 cases drop to 29 (Thursday), 3 more dead
When will Thailand’s booze bans end?
Currency will be a key driver in Phuket’s (eventual) tourism recovery?
Thai dengue fever infections rise to 8,147 in three provinces
PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact
Kanchanaburi poacher arrested, three others escape after ranger attacked
14 Thai provinces apply travel restrictions for residents
US Embassy passes on message to Thailand from US Department of State
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
Phuket residents instructed to stay home for at least 14 days
Facebook sues Bangkok man for ‘cloaking’ software
Mobile users can now register for 30 days of free data
660,000 people in Thailand under watch as potential “high-risk” Covid-19 infections
Viral video urges Indonesian Muslims to march on virus hotspots – VIDEO
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
Alcohol Ban in Phuket, from today (Saturday)
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
