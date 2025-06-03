Phuket Port to transform into cruise and cargo hub

Treasury Department opens bidding for 30-year lease for tourism and cargo hub status

Ryan Turner
Phuket Port to transform into cruise and cargo hub
The Deputy Minister of Finance, Phaophum Rojanasakul, visited the Phuket Port Improvement Project in Wichit subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket province, yesterday, May 2. The project aims to enhance the port’s capacity to accommodate large cruise ships and stimulate tourism in the Andaman region.

The Treasury Department is overseeing the transformation of the Phuket Port into a tourism and cargo hub. A 30-year lease has been opened for bidding to investors interested in developing Phuket Port for tourism and cargo purposes.

This project seeks to enable the port to support large cruise ships and facilitate cargo handling for the southern Andaman Sea region, thereby boosting the maritime economy. Initially designed for cargo, the port’s use has shifted due to a decline in goods volume and an increase in cruise tourism.

Currently, the port’s channel depth limits its ability to directly accommodate larger cruise vessels.

During monsoon seasons, strong winds and waves prevent ships from docking, prompting plans to extend the pier by an additional 535 metres, from its existing 360 metres. The project also includes dredging the channel to a depth of 10.5 metres, expanding the turning basin, constructing a breakwater, and installing standard port equipment.

As Phaophum stated, these developments aim to establish Phuket Port as a home port for cruises.

“Phuket Port will evolve into a hybrid port, serving as both a home port and a marina hub. It will accommodate medium to small cruise ships and become a stopover for the largest cruise ships in Asia, each carrying up to 4,900 passengers.”

In other Phuket news, Phuket has emerged as Thailand’s leading southern tourism destination, generating a substantial 188.9 billion baht in revenue during the first four months of 2025. This figure, released by the Public Relations Office Region 6, significantly surpasses that of other southern provinces.

The Andaman Pearl continues to attract visitors, demonstrating its strong appeal for both beach enthusiasts and those seeking luxury experiences.

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

