Park chief, officers arrested for house party | The Thaiger

Park chief, officers arrested for house party
A group of 8 officers from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation are in trouble after being spotted drinking and socialising at a house party in Ngao Waterfall National Park in the southern Ranong province. They’ve all been arrested for defying the Emergency Decree.
Police told reporters yesterday the 8 were rounded up last Friday night after neighbours complained of a party and loud noises coming from the home of the chief of the national park, 34 year old Chalit Sinrotthanakorn.
Chalit was among the 8 at the party. The others were 34 year old Natthapat Yutthaworawit, Wachirapol Kambucha, aged 32, 34 year old Natthapol Klubsawas, Rungpana Taenkaew, aged 29, 34 year old Pornprapa Anukul, 34, 28 year old Jittima Kongkasawas and 31 year old Sirinapa Wawanchan. Police found them sitting and drinking together.
Two bottles of liquor and various other alcoholic drinks, bottles of soda water, an ice bucket and a barbecue oven were seized as evidence. Investigators learned Chalit invited his colleagues to hang out and drink at his house from 8pm Friday.
Police say all present will be charged with breaching the Emergency Decree banning social gatherings during the Covid-19 outbreak. The director of the Office of National Parks says Chalit has admitted to a serious error in judgement and now faces a disciplinary probe and punishment as a result.
Chalit was only appointed park chief on March 10.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Curfew subjects Thailand’s many homeless to arrest
“The homeless can’t stay at home.”
Earlier this month, Police in Chiang Mai arrrested “Tui,” a homeless man, for violating the national curfew imposed as part of the Emergency Decree to contain the spread of Covid-19. Police say they “found him wandering on the streets without permission from authorities or valid reasons,” and the court then sentenced Tui to 15 days in jail, suspended, and a fine of 1,500 baht. The judge decided not to put Tui in a 3 day detention in lieu of paying the fine, as Tui couldn’t afford it.
The judge ordered Tui, who usually sleeps on the floor of a local wet market, not to repeat the offence and not to leave his home for seven days. Tui told Human Rights Watch that he did not see how he could manage that.
“I will just have to hide, and hope police don’t see me on the streets at night again.”
There have been many such cases across Thailand, raising concerns that the emergency regulations are disproportionately hard on the homeless. Indeed the regulations assume that people have a home to go too.
Government figures show Thailand has about 2,700 homeless people, likely a gross under-estimation in a nation of around 66 million. Bangkok alone could have as many, very probably a lot more.
The lockdown and empty streets mean fewer chances for homeless people to earn money. What’s more, they face stigmatisation and accusations of carrying and negligently spreading the virus, as well as of defying government orders.
It’s been over 15 weeks since Thailand recorded its first Covid-19 case, but the government still has not reached out to the homeless population for testing. Only rudimentary temperature checks using questionably-accurate handheld thermometers are available to homeless people when they line up to receive food and necessities.
Government shelters are often overcrowded, without sufficient space required for the mandated “social distancing,” and are usually far from areas homeless people know and frequent, so they are reluctant to go.
Leilani Farha, the UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, sees the potential for catastrophe.
“Housing has become the front line defense against the coronavirus. Home has rarely been more of a life or death situation.”
Thai PM Prayut Chan-ocha has repeatedly said “no one will be left behind.”
“He should insist government officials follow his motto and apply it to people without roof over their heads.”
SOURCE: Human Rights Watch
15 new national virus cases, 5 imported (Sunday)
Thailand’s health officials have confirmed a total of 15 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Of these, 5 were imported cases of Thai nationals recently repatriated from abroad who were sent directly to mandated state quarantine. No new deaths were reported in today’s daily media update.
2,922 people have been infected in Thailand since the beginning of the outbreak in January, of whom 2,594 have fully recovered and been released from hospital.
Just 277 people remain under treatment in Thailand. There have been 51 deaths since the start of the outbreak but none in the past 24 hours.
Phuket and Bangkok had the most cases today, with 4 and 3 repectively.
Phuket reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, all in Bang Tao (Sunday)
The southern province of Phuket reports 4 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today, all in the Bang Tao area of the island’s Cherngtalay subdistrict, bringing the total in Phuket to 206 since the outbreak began in January. One more patient has recovered, bringing that total of recovered patients to 161. 45 cases are still in hospital of which 4 are ‘severe’. 51 cases are waiting for test results. No new deaths were reported today.
Provincial police are today seeking a group of people who they believe have broken quarantine restrictions and may not know they are infected. Police are working with local health officials to trace potential coronavirus carriers, after detecting a spate of dishonesty by another group of potential carriers who told authorities they were in quarantine but actually weren’t, according to the BangkokPost.
Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri, chief of Phuket police, says that 30 police are working closely with local provincial health officials to track down the individuals, who are thought to have come into contact with the first group and who may not know they are at risk of falling ill.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 203: A 23 year old Thai woman. She has a history of close contact with confirmed case 161. She was first tested for infection on April 9, with a negative result. She was quarantined at a hotel for 14 days, after which a second test revealed her infection. Currently, she has no symptoms, but 2 people are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.
Case 204: A 62 year old Thai man, decribed as a “caretaker,” who is a close contact with confirmed patients 196. This patient was found from a proactive search in the area and although he shows no symptoms, 15 people are at high risk.
Case 205: A 57 year old Thai man, working from his home, also a close contact of confirmed case 196. He too was found through a proactive search in the area. and currently, shows no symptoms. There are 9 people at high risk
Case 206: A Thai man aged 43, a religious teacher. Also a close contact with confirmed case 196 and found through an aggressive search in the area. He displays no symptoms, but 7 people are at high risk.
The Ministry of Public health reminds people to regularly wash your hands with soap or alcohol to prevent spreading infection.
“If you have fever, cough, cough, sore throat or nose, cannot smell or taste, have headaches or diarrhea, consult a doctor immediately.”
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
