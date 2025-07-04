New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has introduced new marine and coastal protection zones around Koh Phayam in Ranong.

The initiative aims to safeguard the area’s rich biodiversity from the growing environmental challenges posed by tourism, fishing, and coastal development.

Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on declared the implementation of a fresh ministerial regulation for the region. Published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, July 1, it will remain effective for five years.

The protected zones, surrounding Koh Phayam, Koh Kham, and Koh Nui in Mueang district, feature moderately healthy shallow coral reefs, seagrass beds, and occasionally observed rare and endangered marine species. However, the rise in scuba diving tourism, fishing, waste disposal, and industrial activities has resulted in coral deterioration and marine resource degradation.

Director General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Pinsak Suraswadi detailed that the regulation outlines four specific zones, each with its own restrictions.

Zone 1 includes the land area from the shoreline inward on Koh Phayam, Koh Kham, and Koh Nui, where activities such as littering, discharging wastewater, or causing sediment runoff into the sea are forbidden. Beach furniture, like umbrellas, is only permitted in designated areas, and vehicles on the beach must adhere to guidelines.

Zone 2, which pertains to coastal waters up to the coral reefs, imposes bans on all water sports and recreational activities, with the exception of rod-and-line fishing.

Anchoring near reefs is also prohibited. Specific reef areas in Ao Pip, Ao Korkiew, Ao Yai, Ao Khao Kwai, and around Koh Kham receive strict protection.

Zone 3 includes seagrass beds and adjacent areas where waste dumping and wastewater discharge are banned. Activities harming seagrass ecosystems or disturbing rare marine species are prohibited, along with certain fishing gear, such as trawl nets, reported Bangkok Post.

Zone 4 covers open sea areas adjacent to Zones 2 and 3 within the marine area marked by seven defined GPS points. All harmful activities, including waste dumping, are illegal here.

Violating these regulations may result in penalties, including imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.