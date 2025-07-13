Man’s failed gold heist thwarted by brave staff in Ranong

Bright Choomanee

19 minutes ago

Last Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man, identified as 35 year old Sumet from Trang province, attempted a daring theft at a renowned gold shop in Ranong. He managed to seize gold necklaces valued at approximately 500,000 baht before being captured by a quick-thinking employee and good Samaritans.

The incident occurred at 7.29pm yesterday, July 12, when local police were alerted to a robbery at the Yaowarat Gold Shop located in the Big C shopping centre, Bang Non subdistrict, Mueang Ranong district.

Police promptly coordinated with patrol units and investigative teams to inspect the area and set up roadblocks on main roads surrounding the city. The suspect was described as wearing a hooded long-sleeve shirt, a face mask, long trousers, and sneakers.

Upon reaching the scene, officers found that the suspect had been subdued by a civilian around 90 metres from the gold shop, still in possession of eight gold necklaces weighing a combined total of eight baht.

Sumet, who recently lost his job and had been living with his girlfriend in Ranong, claimed someone from his neighbourhood drove him to the location. However, his statements about his escape plan remained inconsistent. A background check revealed that he had previous charges related to fraud and robbery of two baht of gold in Trang.

Suriya Pliensombat, a 26 year old employee at the gold shop, explained that as he was closing the store and securing the gold, Sumet suddenly entered, grabbed the jewellery, and fled. Suriya chased him and managed to knock him down with a flying kick, aided by two or three colleagues armed with sticks, before the police arrived to apprehend the suspect.

Picture courtesy of Krisada Ekwanich Facebook

During the reconstruction of the crime, Sumet appeared to become nauseous and was taken to Ranong Hospital for a medical check-up before being handed over to the police for further questioning and prosecution.

