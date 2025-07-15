Rare wildlife captured in Kaeng Krachan National Park

Kaeng Krachan National Park shared captivating images and videos of rare and endangered wildlife captured by strategically placed cameras and park staff surveys. The visuals, yesterday, July 14, highlight the park’s biodiversity, showcasing various wildlife, including some on the brink of extinction.

Among the endangered species spotted were the clouded leopard mother and cub, seen foraging at night, and the black panther, which appears both day and night. Occasionally, the leopard accompanies the black panther on its walks. The southern spectacled langur was also documented.

Protected wildlife species were also documented, such as the small-clawed otter, barking deer, gaur, and wild elephants.

The small-clawed otter and herd of gaur are among the protected species featured. The endangered Bengal tiger was seen with a mother and her three cubs, providing an impressive sight as the cubs followed closely behind. These images of the mother Bengal tiger and her three cubs left a lasting impression.

Additionally, the endangered Malayan tapir was caught on camera as it swiftly passed by. The Kaeng Krachan forest complex, recognised as a natural World Heritage Site in 2021, spans Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces.

It encompasses four protected areas: the Mae Nam Phachi Wildlife Sanctuary, the Thai Prachaban National Park, Kaeng Krachan National Park, and Kui Buri National Park, covering approximately 2.5 million rai (4,089 square kilometres), reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a hidden camera trap in Khao Luang National Park, Nakhon Si Thammarat, has captured rare footage of an endangered Asiatic golden cat roaming its natural environment.

Park Chief Haritchai Ritchooay announced on July 8 that the discovery was made by the scientific team in collaboration with Patrol Unit 2. The footage provides valuable insight into the park’s thriving biodiversity.