Black panther delight as it strolls through Kaeng Krachan park

Silent symbol of Thailand’s biodiversity offers rare glimpse of beauty

Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 6, 2025
1 minute read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A rare sighting of a black panther was captured by tourists in Kaeng Krachan National Park yesterday, July 5. The animal, known for its elusive nature, appeared relaxed and unafraid as it strolled up the Panoen Thung Mountain road, delighting onlookers and highlighting the pristine condition of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Mongkol Chaiphakdee, head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, noted that the black panther was photographed by Boontun Phaengprasit Moo at the 19th kilometre mark on the road leading to Panoen Thung Mountain.

Observations suggest that the panther might be the same one seen previously at the 18th kilometre, as it was spotted at a similar time and location. The animal exhibited calm behaviour, unperturbed by human presence.

Mongkol emphasised the importance of maintaining a respectful distance from wildlife. Tourists and residents are urged to avoid approaching or disturbing the animals, reported KhaoSod.

Visitors should stop their vehicles at a safe distance from wildlife and refrain from making loud noises. Feeding wild animals is strongly discouraged, as it can lead to habituation to humans and unpredictable behaviour.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, while conducting a field mission in the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary, a team from the Department of National Parks had a rare and intense encounter with a wild tiger that silently observed them. The sanctuary, which stretches across Uthai Thani and Tak provinces, is a key habitat for Thailand’s tiger population.

The sighting occurred on June 28, as researchers were tracking and collecting data on tigers. A tiger emerged briefly, watching the team from a distance for around five seconds before disappearing. Although the moment was fleeting, it provided valuable behavioural insight.

According to the researchers, the animal did not match any of the known young adults frequently seen near the Lam Thap Sala stream. This suggests the tiger could be either an undocumented newcomer or a transient from a different forest, offering a promising sign for the area’s tiger conservation efforts.

Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
