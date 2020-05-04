Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
The owners of entertainment establishments in Pattaya held a meeting at the city’s Hollywood Club on Saturday to exchange ideas on appropriate safety measures to implement as part of a future re-opening. For now, all bars and clubs around Thailand are closed until further notice as part of measures in place to prevent a re-ignition of new cases of the Covid-19 virus.
Saturday’s meeting follows a pledge by the Pattaya governor to help venues suffering the effects of the mandatory closure, including the difficulty in getting any kind of rent discount from unrelenting landlords.
Photo: The Pattaya News
The Pattaya News reports that over 20 business owners attended the meeting and between them came up with a variety of suggestions that can be put forward for consideration by local, provincial and central government. Whilst there was plenty of ideas between them at the meeting, there wasn’t much distance.
The ideas proposed included the mandatory wearing of masks, bar staff to wear face shields and gloves for handling cash and drinks, temperature checks to be carried out at every venue with hand sanitiser on all tables, a limit on the number of customers admitted, as well as a limit on drinks promotions and parties. It was also suggested that medical screening spots could be set up in areas such as Walking Street, logging ID and passport numbers in order to facilitate contact tracing.
All in all, going to bar in this environment didn’t sound like the sort of experience most customers would have been expecting.
Suggestions were also floated on how to deal with the financial problems caused by landlords refusing to negotiate a discount on rent. One possibility was to delay the payment of license fees or the taxes levied on signs in order to help ease the burden on business owners at this time.
Representatives from City Hall, along with officers from the Pattaya police, were also present at the meeting. Ms Ampon Kaewsang from Pattaya police station says the group of business owners will continue to meet regularly to support each other and is calling on more nightlife operators to attend and agree on measures that could be implemented as part of an eventual re-opening.
These measures will then be sent to Bangkok for consideration.
Coronavirus Thailand
Mad dash for booze as alcohol ban lifted in most provinces – VIDEO
There was a mad dash at supermarkets around Thailand yesterday as drinkers and retailers rushed to replenish their stocks following the lifting of a national alcohol ban imposed to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Shoppers just grabbed entire boxes, or multiple boxes, paid and marched happily out the door.
But, for now, the ban remains in force in Buriram, Rayong, Phitsanulok, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Phanom, Phetchaburi and Pathum Thani provinces.
The Bangkok Post reports that people all over the country, excepting the mentioned provinces, rushed to bulk buy beer, whiskey and wine, waiting for the moment the doors opened so they could legally purchase booze again. While it is now possible to purchase alcohol at stores, it can only be consumed at home, with recently re-opened restaurants barred from selling alcohol for consumption on their premises at this stage.
There were long queues reported at shops as boxes of beer were bought in bulk, with many shop owners taken aback by the sudden surge in demand.
Pratheep Wicchaphin, the owner of Hok Kee wholesalers in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, says stock levels are already running very low.
“The shop has to urgently get more beer and whiskey as we are running out of stock.”
Although the order to lift the alcohol ban was signed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and published in the Royal Gazette, provincial governors may exercise their discretion in whether or not to lift the ban in their areas.
Coronavirus Bangkok
Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed
Here’s 34 types of businesses that will remain closed around Bangkok until at least May 31. Bangkok’s Governor Aswin Khwanmuang ordered the temporary closure of these 34 locations that pose a risk for Covid-19 infection. This only pertains to businesses in Bangkok.
1. Theatre, cinema, playhouse
2. Pub, bar, entertainment venue
3. Water park, amusement park
4. Playground, children’s play areas in the market including floating markets and flea markets
5. Department stores (except the supermarket area, pharmacies, miscellaneous goods that are essential, retail stores, telecommunication businesses, banks and government and state enterprises offices)
6. Zoos
7. Billiards or snooker venue
8. Bowling alley or arcade
9. Game centre and internet cafe
10. Public pool or similar business
11. Rooster fight ring
12 Fitness centre
13. Museum
14. Exhibition location, exhibition centre and convention hall.
15. Library
16. Nursery
17. Elderly care
18. Boxing stadium
19. Martial arts school or gym
20. Tattoo parlour
21. Dance school
22. Race track
23. Sauna or steaming room
24. Massage parlour
25. Amulet shop
26. Weight loss shop or beauty clinics
27. Massage house
28. Banquet hall
29. All performances in public areas
30. All types of arenas
31. Skating or rollerblade park
32. Beauty salon (only allowed to cut, wash, and set the hair without other customers waiting in the shop)
33. Sports stadium (only sports that do not need multiple players while clubhouse must be closed to prevent people from gathering)
Coronavirus Bangkok
Officials give thumbs up to reopen 2 Bangkok malls today
Officials from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, City Hall and police yesterday inspected two luxury shopping malls in Bangkok, to ensure their readiness to reopen for limited business today.
The Supreme Commander of Thailand’s defence forces Pornpipat Benyasri, in his capacity as the CCSA chief, led the inspections of Siam Paragon and Central Chidlom, two of the city’s biggest malls.
He said both are well prepared and their measures meet or surpass the required standards. He asked for the full cooperation of the public by doing their part in observing good health and hygiene practices to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Wallop Suwandee, chief advisor to Bangkok’s governor, reminded the malls of the need to limit the number of customers to an appropriate level, prevent congestion and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
It’s reported that only the ground floor of Siam Paragon and some food shops will reopen today.
In the coastal province of Samut Sakhon yesterday, the fresh seafood market was crowded with customers. One of the vendors told Thai PBS that she had been doing brisk business, as most customers bought large quantities to last many days.
The Samut Sakhon market opens at 6am and closes at noon.
