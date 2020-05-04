Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree – VIDEO
Police in Pattaya have raided a small bar just outside the city for violating the Covid-19 emergency decree by being open and selling alcohol.
The Pattaya News reports that the raid took place at The Pussycat Club near Village Number 6 in Nongprue at 9pm on Saturday. Police officers were acting following a tip-off that the bar was open and selling alcohol.
On arrival, the club appeared to be in darkness, with a closed sign on the door, but officers could hear voices inside. 8 people, 5 Thais and 3 foreigners, were found to be drinking on the premises, violating the ban on social gathering for the purpose of consuming alcohol.
The bar owner, 41 year old Chanita Kiddee, has allegedly admitted to having her bar open and was taken to Nongprue police station alongside with her customers, all of whom will appear in court in the near future. The penalty for violating the emergency decree is a fine of up to 100,000 baht and up to 2 years’ imprisonment.
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus News & Updates
2 more Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital in Banglamung, Chon Buri
Banglamung district has reported that they have had no new cases of Covid-19 since April 19. Pattaya (which is in Banglamung district) will reach a 3 week milestone tomorrow without any new cases. Today 2 patients were discharged from hospital, leaving 5 patients remaining in hospital for treatment relating to Covid-19.
A total of 87 cases have been reported in Chonburi since the start of the outbreak of Covid-19. Only 9 cases remain in hospitals in the entire province and 76 cases have been officially discharged.
Checkpoints restricting access in and out of the main city area is scheduled to end by tomorrow.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
The owners of entertainment establishments in Pattaya held a meeting at the city’s Hollywood Club on Saturday to exchange ideas on appropriate safety measures to implement as part of a future re-opening. For now, all bars and clubs around Thailand are closed until further notice as part of measures in place to prevent a re-ignition of new cases of the Covid-19 virus.
Saturday’s meeting follows a pledge by the Pattaya governor to help venues suffering the effects of the mandatory closure, including the difficulty in getting any kind of rent discount from unrelenting landlords.
Photo: The Pattaya News
The Pattaya News reports that over 20 business owners attended the meeting and between them came up with a variety of suggestions that can be put forward for consideration by local, provincial and central government. Whilst there was plenty of ideas between them at the meeting, there wasn’t much distance.
The ideas proposed included the mandatory wearing of masks, bar staff to wear face shields and gloves for handling cash and drinks, temperature checks to be carried out at every venue with hand sanitiser on all tables, a limit on the number of customers admitted, as well as a limit on drinks promotions and parties. It was also suggested that medical screening spots could be set up in areas such as Walking Street, logging ID and passport numbers in order to facilitate contact tracing.
All in all, going to bar in this environment didn’t sound like the sort of experience most customers would have been expecting.
Suggestions were also floated on how to deal with the financial problems caused by landlords refusing to negotiate a discount on rent. One possibility was to delay the payment of license fees or the taxes levied on signs in order to help ease the burden on business owners at this time.
Representatives from City Hall, along with officers from the Pattaya police, were also present at the meeting. Ms Ampon Kaewsang from Pattaya police station says the group of business owners will continue to meet regularly to support each other and is calling on more nightlife operators to attend and agree on measures that could be implemented as part of an eventual re-opening.
These measures will then be sent to Bangkok for consideration.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Ride with the lockdown patrol – Pattaya’s volunteer police
On Saturday, April 25, 2020, 🅴🅲🅴 was granted a full accesss ride-along with the Pattaya Volunteer Police Services to document the Lockdown in Pattaya City due to Covid-19 Pandemic.
🅴🅲🅴 PATTAYA – Lockdown Patrol with Pattaya's Volunteer Police
𝗢𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟮𝟱𝘁𝗵, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬… 🅴🅲🅴 was granted a full acesss ride-along with the Pattaya Volunteer Police Services to document the Lockdown in Pattaya City due to COVID-19 Pandemic.This breif micro-vlog of vignettes was made to show what the volunteers do to assist the city and protect its residents on its nightly patrols after the 10:00pm curfew. What stands out the most in this video are the deserted and empty streets that are usually alive and bustling with people from all walks of life. Pattaya city has never been this quiet. It truely is an erie ghost town. For 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 on the 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝘆𝗮 𝗩𝗼𝗹𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 please visit: ▸ชมรมอาสาสมัครตำรวจชุมชน สถานีตำรวจภูธรเมืองพัทยา🅴🅲🅴 – Extreme City Entertainment is currently a Facebook page that will be showcasing and documenting Pattaya’s entertainment lifestyle and culture. A modernized hub of informational cutting edge web-content covering Pattaya City.🅴🅲🅴 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝘀 ♛▸ www.instagram.com/ecepattaya▸ www.twitter.com/ECEPattaya▸ ECE Pattaya▸ ww.youtube.com/channel/ExtremeCityEntertainment▸ www.extremecityentertainment.com 𝘖𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘞𝘦𝘣𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦 (𝘐𝘯 𝘋𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵)▸ www.tumblr.com/blog/ecepattaya𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗧 🅴🅲🅴✆ (𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗶𝗱)✉ ece.pattaya@gmail.com#Pattaya #PattayaCity #ExtremeCityEntertainment #PattayaStrong #Covid19
Posted by ECE Pattaya on Thursday, April 30, 2020
This breif micro-vlog of vignettes was made to show what the volunteers do to assist the city and protect its residents on its nightly patrols after the 10:00pm curfew. What stands out the most in this video are the deserted and empty streets that are usually alive and bustling with people from all walks of life.
Pattaya city has never been this quiet. It truly is an eerie ghost town (on May 3 many shops re-opening in Pattaya as the ‘lockdowns’ are slowly lifted on the seaside resort).
For more information on the Pattaya Volunteer Police, visit…
▸ชมรมอาสาสมัครตำรวจชุมชน สถานีตำรวจภูธรเมืองพัทยา
🅴🅲🅴 – Extreme City Entertainment – is currently a Facebook page that will be showcasing and documenting Pattaya’s entertainment lifestyle and culture. A modernised hub of informational cutting edge web-content covering Pattaya City.
🅴🅲🅴 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝘀 ♛
▸ www.instagram.com/
▸ www.twitter.com/ECEPattaya
▸ ECE Pattaya
▸ ww.youtube.com/channel/
▸ www.extremecityentertainme
▸ www.tumblr.com/blog/
𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗧 🅴🅲🅴
✆ (𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗶𝗱)
✉ ece.pattaya@gmail.com
Local markets in Asia retreat as US President Trump talks up revised trade war
2 more Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital in Banglamung, Chon Buri
Thailand national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 4
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree – VIDEO
Blacktipped reef sharks return to Koh Hong, Krabi – VIDEO
“Arrivals from Phuket have been screened for virus” – Interior Ministry
Mad dash for booze as alcohol ban lifted in most provinces – VIDEO
Number of Covid-19 cases passes 3.5 million worldwide
Phuket departees “spread coronavirus to his province” – Krabi deputy governor
More Thai airports open for special international flights
Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed
40 confirmed Covid-19 cases surface in southern Yala province
Over 500 Thais fly home today and straight into quarantine
First month in 16 years with no insurgency attacks in Thailand
Possible two day ‘window’ to purchase alcohol before bans re-imposed
What does the extension of the Emergency Decree mean?
Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains
Bangkok Airways to resume Samui flights
3,025 household goods prices will be reduced by up to 68%
Dodgy Chinese medical supplies rejected by many countries
April 27 Covid-19 update for Thailand
Zero cases reported in Phuket today (Wednesday)
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 27
2 Chinese nabbed for peddling sex toys, hemp oil, facemasks
Ratchaburi women scammed by “American’ Instagrammer
Thailand’s emergency decree extended until May 31
19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai
Thai Health Minister pushes ahead with ban on harmful pesticides
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Other News4 days ago
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Mass exodus as 40,000 people departing Phuket
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Helping Thailand’s starving elephants whilst the tourists are away
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
54 Covid-19 deaths compared to 26,000 road deaths
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
National alcohol ban to be lifted from Sunday, May 3
- Environment4 days ago
Rare pink dolphins spotted off Koh Phangan – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Antiviral Remdesevir has “significant effect” – VIDEO
- Business2 days ago
Thailand re-opens its doors tomorrow