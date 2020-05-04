image
image
Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree – VIDEO

May Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree – VIDEO | The Thaiger
The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

Police in Pattaya have raided a small bar just outside the city for violating the Covid-19 emergency decree by being open and selling alcohol.

The Pattaya News reports that the raid took place at The Pussycat Club near Village Number 6 in Nongprue at 9pm on Saturday. Police officers were acting following a tip-off that the bar was open and selling alcohol.

On arrival, the club appeared to be in darkness, with a closed sign on the door, but officers could hear voices inside. 8 people, 5 Thais and 3 foreigners, were found to be drinking on the premises, violating the ban on social gathering for the purpose of consuming alcohol.

The bar owner, 41 year old Chanita Kiddee, has allegedly admitted to having her bar open and was taken to Nongprue police station alongside with her customers, all of whom will appear in court in the near future. The penalty for violating the emergency decree is a fine of up to 100,000 baht and up to 2 years’ imprisonment.

Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus News & Updates

2 more Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital in Banglamung, Chon Buri

Anukul

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

2 more Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital in Banglamung, Chon Buri | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: thailandmedical.news

Banglamung district has reported that they have had no new cases of Covid-19 since April 19. Pattaya (which is in Banglamung district) will reach a 3 week milestone tomorrow without any new cases. Today 2 patients were discharged from hospital, leaving 5 patients remaining in hospital for treatment relating to Covid-19.

A total of 87 cases have been reported in Chonburi since the start of the outbreak of Covid-19. Only 9 cases remain in hospitals in the entire province and 76 cases have been officially discharged.

Checkpoints restricting access in and out of the main city area is scheduled to end by tomorrow.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Thailand

Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening

May Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Ah yes, the good old days - Lin Kiu on Unsplash

The owners of entertainment establishments in Pattaya held a meeting at the city’s Hollywood Club on Saturday to exchange ideas on appropriate safety measures to implement as part of a future re-opening. For now, all bars and clubs around Thailand are closed until further notice as part of measures in place to prevent a re-ignition of new cases of the Covid-19 virus.

Saturday’s meeting follows a pledge by the Pattaya governor to help venues suffering the effects of the mandatory closure, including the difficulty in getting any kind of rent discount from unrelenting landlords.

Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening | News by The Thaiger

Photo: The Pattaya News

The Pattaya News reports that over 20 business owners attended the meeting and between them came up with a variety of suggestions that can be put forward for consideration by local, provincial and central government. Whilst there was plenty of ideas between them at the meeting, there wasn’t much distance.

The ideas proposed included the mandatory wearing of masks, bar staff to wear face shields and gloves for handling cash and drinks, temperature checks to be carried out at every venue with hand sanitiser on all tables, a limit on the number of customers admitted, as well as a limit on drinks promotions and parties. It was also suggested that medical screening spots could be set up in areas such as Walking Street, logging ID and passport numbers in order to facilitate contact tracing.

All in all, going to bar in this environment didn’t sound like the sort of experience most customers would have been expecting.

Suggestions were also floated on how to deal with the financial problems caused by landlords refusing to negotiate a discount on rent. One possibility was to delay the payment of license fees or the taxes levied on signs in order to help ease the burden on business owners at this time.

Representatives from City Hall, along with officers from the Pattaya police, were also present at the meeting. Ms Ampon Kaewsang from Pattaya police station says the group of business owners will continue to meet regularly to support each other and is calling on more nightlife operators to attend and agree on measures that could be implemented as part of an eventual re-opening.

These measures will then be sent to Bangkok for consideration.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

Ride with the lockdown patrol – Pattaya’s volunteer police

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

Ride with the lockdown patrol – Pattaya’s volunteer police | The Thaiger

On Saturday, April 25, 2020, 🅴🅲🅴 was granted a full accesss ride-along with the Pattaya Volunteer Police Services to document the Lockdown in Pattaya City due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

🅴🅲🅴 PATTAYA – Lockdown Patrol with Pattaya's Volunteer Police

𝗢𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟮𝟱𝘁𝗵, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬… 🅴🅲🅴 was granted a full acesss ride-along with the Pattaya Volunteer Police Services to document the Lockdown in Pattaya City due to COVID-19 Pandemic.This breif micro-vlog of vignettes was made to show what the volunteers do to assist the city and protect its residents on its nightly patrols after the 10:00pm curfew. What stands out the most in this video are the deserted and empty streets that are usually alive and bustling with people from all walks of life. Pattaya city has never been this quiet. It truely is an erie ghost town. For 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 on the 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝘆𝗮 𝗩𝗼𝗹𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 please visit: ▸ชมรมอาสาสมัครตำรวจชุมชน สถานีตำรวจภูธรเมืองพัทยา🅴🅲🅴 – Extreme City Entertainment is currently a Facebook page that will be showcasing and documenting Pattaya’s entertainment lifestyle and culture. A modernized hub of informational cutting edge web-content covering Pattaya City.🅴🅲🅴 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝘀 ♛▸ www.instagram.com/ecepattaya▸ www.twitter.com/ECEPattaya▸ ECE Pattaya▸ ww.youtube.com/channel/ExtremeCityEntertainment▸ www.extremecityentertainment.com 𝘖𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘞𝘦𝘣𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘦 (𝘐𝘯 𝘋𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵)▸ www.tumblr.com/blog/ecepattaya𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗧 🅴🅲🅴✆ (𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗶𝗱)✉ ece.pattaya@gmail.com#Pattaya #PattayaCity #ExtremeCityEntertainment #PattayaStrong #Covid19

Posted by ECE Pattaya on Thursday, April 30, 2020

This breif micro-vlog of vignettes was made to show what the volunteers do to assist the city and protect its residents on its nightly patrols after the 10:00pm curfew. What stands out the most in this video are the deserted and empty streets that are usually alive and bustling with people from all walks of life.

Pattaya city has never been this quiet. It truly is an eerie ghost town (on May 3 many shops re-opening in Pattaya as the ‘lockdowns’ are slowly lifted on the seaside resort).

For more information on the Pattaya Volunteer Police, visit…

ชมรมอาสาสมัครตำรวจชุมชน สถานีตำรวจภูธรเมืองพัทยา

🅴🅲🅴 – Extreme City Entertainment – is currently a Facebook page that will be showcasing and documenting Pattaya’s entertainment lifestyle and culture. A modernised hub of informational cutting edge web-content covering Pattaya City.

🅴🅲🅴 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸𝘀 ♛
www.instagram.com/ecepattaya
www.twitter.com/ECEPattaya
ECE Pattaya
ww.youtube.com/channel/ExtremeCityEntertainment
www.extremecityentertainment.com
www.tumblr.com/blog/ecepattaya

𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗧 🅴🅲🅴
✆ (𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗶𝗱)
ece.pattaya@gmail.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending