Pattaya mayor pledges assistance for city’s nightlife venues | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya mayor pledges assistance for city’s nightlife venues
A report today claims that Pattaya’s Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem and City Hall are promising to help the city’s entertainment venues that have been shuttered as part of the restrictions in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The pledge comes as Chonburi province moves into the “white zone” (seen as low-risk) after a period in the high-risk “red zone”.
Pattaya has a high reliance on visitors and tourists and will be in a recession economy until the tourists start coming back or the city can attract domestic tourists in the short to medium term.
“Chonburi has now been designated as a white zone, after previously bring a red zone for Covid-19 as there have been no new cases for almost 14 days. For now, however, based on the National control measures of Covid-19, entertainment venues in Pattaya are not allowed to open regardless of the improved situation and it may be several weeks before this can happen.”
“We are well aware that Pattaya has a larger number of closed venues than the rest of the country, with hundreds, (some reports say thousands) of venues currently ordered closed across the city. They have been closed since March 18. “
Photo: The Pattaya News
The report says many businesses are struggling from having to still pay rent, with half the landlords in the city refusing to offer any concessions by way of a discount. Tenants are frustrated by landlords refusing even to have a discussion with them, but the Mayor says measures will be put in place to help them and ensure they are not forced out of their premises as a result of being unable to open right now.
Acknowledging that he’s unsure just how far the efforts to help can go, the Mayor hopes to take on the role of “Goodwill Ambassador” in an attempt to smooth relations between the two sides. He says the problems won’t be resolved as soon as venues re-open, due to the collapse in tourism and a ban on international flights, and that if the entertainment industry doesn’t get help, countless Pattaya residents could lose their livelihoods.
It’s understood that City Hall is currently inviting suggestions from the owners of entertainment venues as to how businesses could be re-opened with strict safety guidelines in place. It’s hoped to gather business owners together to speak with City Hall and send a list of suggested rules to Bangkok for review. Some suggestions include that all premises should have temperature checks, all staff should wear masks and the number of customers admitted should be limited. Another idea floated was to have health check zones in the busiest areas, such as Walking Street and Soi 6.
The Pattaya News reports that a further meeting between business owners and City Hall will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm at the city’s Hollywood Club. Meanwhile, the Mayor has asked business owners who may be experiencing problems with landlords to call 1337. They will be advised when the next meeting on these matters is scheduled. They will be required to produce their current rental lease at the meeting, along with all other relevant business documentation.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Booze ban extended as some businesses allowed to reopen
Although some businesses will be allowed to reopen in some locations as of Sunday, a government spokesman has today confirmed that the ban on alcohol sales will remain in place until further notice. While there is no national order banning alcohol sales, all 77 provinces have done so and have now been ordered by PM Prayut Chan-ocha to keep all current restrictions in place.
The sales ban will remain in place ‘until further notice’, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun (we’re not quite sure how a local alcohol ban comes under the Foreign Affairs Ministry, but… Thailand!). The announcement was made during and English language press briefing…
He says the businesses allowed to to open from May 3 include…
- Markets, including fresh markets, flea markets and walking streets
- Restaurants, cafes, dessert joints, local “mom and pop shops”
- Retails shops, IT shops, convenience stores and small local stores outside of malls
- Recreation areas; public parks can open but no team sports will be allowed and large gatherings are prohibited. Golf and tennis is allowed.
- Salons
- Pet grooming and pet nurseries
Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, added that clothes shops would also be allowed to open from Sunday under the same social distancing restrictions. All businesses that reopen must have strict social distancing measures in place and undergo frequent cleaning throughout the day.
• Anyone entering any reopened business must wear a face mask.
• Hand sanitiser must be provided for customers’ use in all premises.
• There must be at least 1 metre of distance between persons inside the business premises at all times.
Natapanu says people should continue to work from home where possible. Meanwhile, provincial governors have been ordered to closely follow the government guidelines but “can adjust the measures if necessary.”
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | thaivisaKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, no new deaths (Thursday)
The spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, announced this morning that Thailand had only 7 new cases of the Covid-19 nationwide in the previous 24 hours.
3 of the new cases were imported, meaning that they came from Thai nationals returning to the country from overseas. All were immediately quarantined. Only 4 cases came from local transmission, 3 in Phuket and 1 in Krabi.
There were no additional deaths reported, and the tally remains at 54.
Thailand now has a total of 2,954 cases in total since the beginning of the outbreak in January. Of those, 2,687 have fully recovered, with 22 released from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
Dr Taweesilp noted that it’s the first time no new cases were reported involving close contact with previous patients, all cases were found through proactive testing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Phuket
Sub-district restrictions remain intact for 5 locations in Phuket
Phuket’s outgoing Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has confirmed that the island’s sub-district lockdowns will end tonight (or technically at 4am Friday morning because of the national curfews). But five ‘at risk’ locations on the island will remain closed off with checkpoints to curb any further re-ignition of the Covid-19 infections on the island.
3 more cases were announced for the island earlier this morning, all in the Bang Tao district on the west coast. The order, issued last night apparently confirms that travelling between sub-districts (tambons) will be allowed.
The orders come amongst a day of confusion as conflicting messages are argued on social media and the specifics of government and provincial orders contradict each other. So many of the previous orders had a sunset clause of midnight tonight (April 30) leaving the various government institutions to extend existing orders or modify them.
On Phuket, these locations will remain in a ‘lockdown’ situation until further notice…
Cherngtalay
• Baan Bang Tao Nai, in Moo 2
• Baan Haad Surin, in Moo 3
• Baan Bang Tao Nok, in Moo 5
Koh Kaew
• Pracha Samakhee village in Baan Bang Khu, in Moo 2
Patong
• Bangla walking street
Wichit
• Chaofa Garden Home village
Rassada
• Soi Bang Che Lao, in Moo 2
Sumarising parts of the orders issued by the Phuket Governor…
As per the existing restrictions, no people or vehicles can enter or exit of these areas, excepting emergency and essential services, medical, telecommunications and postal services. Also exempted are the delivery of consumer goods, and on-duty police and government officials.
If people have an urgent need to travel out of the areas, they must first obtain permission and paperwork from their District Chief to present at the checkpoints.
People living in these ‘at risk’ areas are asked to avoid leaving their homes.
“If you need to go out, please wear a face mask and avoid places where people get together.”
Phuket Provincial Health Office officers will continue testing people of residents in these designated areas.
Last night the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha issued a notice explaining that all provincial and health orders issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be extended past April 30, until further notice.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya mayor pledges assistance for city’s nightlife venues
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 30
Booze ban extended as some businesses allowed to reopen
Rare pink dolphins spotted off Koh Phangan – VIDEO
Antiviral Remdesevir has “significant effect” – VIDEO
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
Government details symptoms in bid to stop the spread of African Horse Sickness
Thai Airways gets another lifeline from the government
Thailand Covid-19 update: 7 new cases, no new deaths (Thursday)
Sub-district restrictions remain intact for 5 locations in Phuket
All emergency decrees to remain in place for another month – PM
Crocodile attacks and kills 55 year old fisherman in Indonesia
Man steals 5,000 baht handout from kidney patient
Academics say virus will make inequality in Thai society even worse
200 baby turtles born at beach in front of Banyan Tree Samui
Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1
Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand
Air Asia publishes fit-to-fly guidelines when they take to Asia’s skies again
Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk
4 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, all in Bang Tao
North Korean leader reportedly in “vegetative state”
UPDATE: Scheduled passenger flight ban extended until end of May
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)
Thailand turns to China to revive post-Covid tourist economy
Hungry residents in Bangkok queue for rice handouts
NY Governor offers evidence that the virus entered the US from Europe
Phuket reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, all in Bang Tao (Sunday)
“Thai Airways will survive”. Emergency meeting next Wednesday.
Government ramps up production of 5 anti-Covid-19 medicines, procurement of others
Knicker-sniffing panty thief arrested in Chiang Mai – VIDEO
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
All eyes on Thai Cabinet as Covid-19 restrictions set to be reviewed tomorrow
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Possible two day ‘window’ to purchase alcohol before bans re-imposed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
A viral post reveals a lack of social distancing onboard Nok Air flight
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Yala clinic at centre of Covid-19 alert
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
What does the extension of the Emergency Decree mean?
- Coronavirus Phuket4 days ago
Phuket authorities on the hunt for quarantine dodgers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
To wear or not to wear, that is the question. Face masks in a Covid-19 world.
- Coronavirus Thailand4 days ago
3,025 household goods prices will be reduced by up to 68%