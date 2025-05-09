Labour minister vows to slash work deaths by 2030

Thailand’s labour boss is declaring war on deadly workplaces—\promising to cut fatalities in half within five years.

At the National Occupational Safety Day 2025 opening ceremony, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn unveiled his ambitious “Safety Thailand” vision to drastically reduce serious workplace injuries and deaths. The aim is to bring down severe injury rates from 2.13 to one per 1,000 workers, and deaths from 5.3 to no more than three per 100,000 workers by 2030.

“Workplace safety is not just a legal requirement, it’s a basic human right,” said Phiphat. “In an era where digital technology and AI are rapidly transforming workplaces, safety standards must rise in parallel. We must ensure that innovation doesn’t come at the cost of human lives.”

The event drew over 300 attendees, including representatives from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), government officials, industry leaders, students, and members of Thailand’s national safety networks.

The minister laid out a multi-pronged strategy that includes tougher enforcement of labour laws, expanded public awareness campaigns, and province-level safety networks that keep local workplaces in check.

He also warned of emerging threats. “We’re not just preparing for machinery failures—we need to be ready for natural disasters like earthquakes and floods,” he said. “Routine drills and clearly defined emergency systems are far more effective than reacting after the fact.”

Phiphat turned his attention to chronic safety issues plaguing Thailand’s infrastructure projects, specifically naming the dangerous construction zones on Rama II Road.

“I’ve ordered the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare to zero in on these problems.”

On April 2, the department convened with project owners, contractors, and safety specialists to implement new risk controls. A dedicated task force has now been formed to ensure all structural designs comply with engineering standards and are safe for both workers and the public, Bangkok Post reported.