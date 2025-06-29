Three fishermen die from toxic gas on Thai fishing boat

Fatal fumes turn routine task into nightmare for coastal fishing crew

Picture courtesy of 4forcenews

Three fishermen died and another was critically injured after inhaling toxic gas while accessing a fish storage compartment on their vessel. The incident, which occurred yesterday, June 28, at 8.30pm, involved an attempt to rescue a crew member that led to further casualties.

The emergency services at the Rak Sinlatham Pak Nam Chumphon Foundation in Mueang district, Chumphon province, were alerted to the situation. The fishermen were rushed to Pak Nam Chumphon Hospital, but three were pronounced dead upon arrival, while the fourth remains in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as 45 year old Noi, 37 year old Weerayut, and 33 year old Pramote. Their bodies were transferred to the multipurpose hall of the Rak Sinlatham Pak Nam Chumphon Foundation for relatives to claim.

The injured man, 28 year old Arthit, was resuscitated by emergency personnel through CPR, though his condition remains critical and requires close medical attention.

According to 46 year old Amarit, another crew member, the group consisted of over 30 fishermen employed on a purse seine fishing vessel from Prachuap Khiri Khan province. They embarked on their journey on June 26 to fish near the border of Chumphon province.

They captured approximately 300 kilogrammes of mackerel and other fish, which were stored in seven 200-litre barrels filled with ice to keep the catch fresh.

Picture courtesy of 4forcenews

The boat returned to dock at Pak Nam Chumphon to unload the catch. As the final compartment containing the initial catch was being accessed, the first crew member descended into the storage area only to collapse within two minutes. Subsequent attempts by the second, third, and fourth crew members to rescue him similarly resulted in their collapse.

It was not until the fifth crew member suspected that the issue was caused by gas from decaying fish that emergency measures were taken. Using a pump and masks, the crew managed to retrieve the unconscious men from the compartment.

Despite their efforts, the victims were in critical condition and were transported to the hospital, located less than 300 metres away, but three succumbed to their condition.

Police from the Pak Nam Chumphon Police Station have collected evidence and recorded statements from the remaining crew. The deceased were examined at Pak Nam Chumphon Hospital before the final cause of the incident is determined. Relatives of the deceased have travelled from Prachuap Khiri Khan to collect the bodies for religious rites, amidst an atmosphere of grief.

