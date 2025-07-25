Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation

Deadly artillery duels rock 12 flashpoints along disputed frontier as UN calls urgent meeting

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal23 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 25, 2025
146 1 minute read
Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Al Jazeera

Explosions echoed across the Thai–Cambodian border for a second day today, as the fiercest fighting in over a decade left at least 16 people dead and forced more than 120,000 to flee their homes.

Thai authorities confirmed that 15 people—14 civilians and one soldier—were killed in Thailand, while Cambodia reported one death and five injuries following retaliatory fire from Thai forces.

“This could spiral into full-scale war,” warned Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, speaking to reporters amid intensifying hostilities. “So far, both sides have used heavy weapons.”

The border clashes, originally limited to six sites, have now spread to 12 locations, according to a Thai military source. Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri stated that Cambodia had continued to use artillery and rocket fire, prompting Thai troops to respond with “supporting fire in line with the tactical situation.”

Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation | News by Thaiger

In Thailand, more than 30 civilians and 15 soldiers have been wounded. The Ministry of Interior reported that over 100,000 people across Surin, Sisaket, Buriram and Ubon Ratchathani provinces have been evacuated to emergency shelters.

Cambodian officials in Preah Vihear province said at least 20,000 residents had fled the border region following shelling from Thai forces before dawn today, July 25. According to The Phnom Penh Post, Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts accused Thailand of causing “substantial damage” to the UNESCO-listed Preah Vihear temple.

Related Articles
Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation | News by Thaiger
Photo of Preah Vihear temple courtesy of Vivutravel

The Khmer Times reported continued shelling, while both countries traded blame over who sparked the fighting. What began as a skirmish has now escalated into the bloodiest confrontation between the neighbours since the early 2010s.

Thailand’s military confirmed that an F-16 fighter jet was deployed to bomb Cambodian targets yesterday, July 24, while Cambodian forces allegedly launched long-range rockets into Thai civilian zones, according to Al Jazeera.

Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation | News by Thaiger

International alarm is rising. Diplomatic sources told AFP that the United Nations Security Council is set to convene an emergency meeting. Meanwhile, the United States urged an immediate end to hostilities, and China, a close ally of Cambodia, called for peaceful negotiations.

As tensions boil over, fears are growing that the conflict could further destabilise the region if diplomatic intervention fails.

Latest Thailand News
Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation

23 minutes ago
Buriram residents use penis amulets to fend off alleged black magic from Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram residents use penis amulets to fend off alleged black magic from Cambodia

44 minutes ago
Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cable crooks busted after blacking out Bangkok Internet

45 minutes ago
Thailand taps digital wallet leftovers to fight Trump’s tariffs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand taps digital wallet leftovers to fight Trump’s tariffs

58 minutes ago
5 more bodies recovered after deadly gas station strike | Thaiger Thailand News

5 more bodies recovered after deadly gas station strike

2 hours ago
Phuket Fortuner thieves busted with GPS jammer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Fortuner thieves busted with GPS jammer

3 hours ago
Border tensions spark allegations of attacks on Thais in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Border tensions spark allegations of attacks on Thais in Cambodia

3 hours ago
Kao unveils &#8216;Green Pavement&#8217; project for sustainable road solutions | Thaiger Environment News

Kao unveils ‘Green Pavement’ project for sustainable road solutions

3 hours ago
Pattaya slashes spaghetti wires in major city makeover | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya slashes spaghetti wires in major city makeover

3 hours ago
Paetongtarn blasts Cambodia for ‘illegal’ border attacks | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn blasts Cambodia for ‘illegal’ border attacks

3 hours ago
Border clash: 2 Burmese men attacked in Bangkok in mistaken identity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Border clash: 2 Burmese men attacked in Bangkok in mistaken identity

3 hours ago
Chinese scammer busted at Don Mueang over app fraud | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese scammer busted at Don Mueang over app fraud

4 hours ago
Flooded Chiang Rai farm sparks dramatic pig rescue (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Flooded Chiang Rai farm sparks dramatic pig rescue (video)

4 hours ago
2 month old baby killed in cross-border rocket strike in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

2 month old baby killed in cross-border rocket strike in Surin

4 hours ago
Thailand ramps up flights as border unrest worsens | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand ramps up flights as border unrest worsens

4 hours ago
Flashing zebra crossing turns heads in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Flashing zebra crossing turns heads in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Bangkok battered as deadly monsoon lashes Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Bangkok battered as deadly monsoon lashes Thailand

5 hours ago
Thai ex-boxer slammed for slapping Cambodian man amid border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai ex-boxer slammed for slapping Cambodian man amid border clash

20 hours ago
Oui snack: French salami hits 7-Eleven shelves in Thailand | Thaiger Business News

Oui snack: French salami hits 7-Eleven shelves in Thailand

20 hours ago
Joint venture: British woman caught with cannabis stash walks free | Thaiger Cannabis News

Joint venture: British woman caught with cannabis stash walks free

20 hours ago
Scamera action: Snap-happy KL hustler fleeces Thai tourists (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Scamera action: Snap-happy KL hustler fleeces Thai tourists (video)

21 hours ago
Vodka vroom: Drunk Russian wrecks Thai woman&#8217;s car in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Vodka vroom: Drunk Russian wrecks Thai woman’s car in Phuket

21 hours ago
Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market

21 hours ago
Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence

21 hours ago
TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism | Thaiger Bangkok News

TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism

21 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal23 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 25, 2025
146 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x