Thai-Cambodian clash kills 16, sparks mass evacuation

Explosions echoed across the Thai–Cambodian border for a second day today, as the fiercest fighting in over a decade left at least 16 people dead and forced more than 120,000 to flee their homes.

Thai authorities confirmed that 15 people—14 civilians and one soldier—were killed in Thailand, while Cambodia reported one death and five injuries following retaliatory fire from Thai forces.

“This could spiral into full-scale war,” warned Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, speaking to reporters amid intensifying hostilities. “So far, both sides have used heavy weapons.”

The border clashes, originally limited to six sites, have now spread to 12 locations, according to a Thai military source. Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri stated that Cambodia had continued to use artillery and rocket fire, prompting Thai troops to respond with “supporting fire in line with the tactical situation.”

In Thailand, more than 30 civilians and 15 soldiers have been wounded. The Ministry of Interior reported that over 100,000 people across Surin, Sisaket, Buriram and Ubon Ratchathani provinces have been evacuated to emergency shelters.

Cambodian officials in Preah Vihear province said at least 20,000 residents had fled the border region following shelling from Thai forces before dawn today, July 25. According to The Phnom Penh Post, Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts accused Thailand of causing “substantial damage” to the UNESCO-listed Preah Vihear temple.

The Khmer Times reported continued shelling, while both countries traded blame over who sparked the fighting. What began as a skirmish has now escalated into the bloodiest confrontation between the neighbours since the early 2010s.

Thailand’s military confirmed that an F-16 fighter jet was deployed to bomb Cambodian targets yesterday, July 24, while Cambodian forces allegedly launched long-range rockets into Thai civilian zones, according to Al Jazeera.

International alarm is rising. Diplomatic sources told AFP that the United Nations Security Council is set to convene an emergency meeting. Meanwhile, the United States urged an immediate end to hostilities, and China, a close ally of Cambodia, called for peaceful negotiations.

As tensions boil over, fears are growing that the conflict could further destabilise the region if diplomatic intervention fails.