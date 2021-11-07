COVID-19 SUNDAY: 53 deaths, 7,960 infections, provincial data

Today, the CCSA reported 7,960 new Covid-19 infections, down 507 since yesterday, and 53 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 16 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,939,126 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 6,950 recoveries, up 1,338 from yesterday. There are now 98,367 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 957 from yesterday, including 2,048 in the ICU and 449 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 427 were found in correctional facilities, 215 were identified by community testing, and 7,307 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,605 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

As Thailand’s reopening gets underway, the country focuses on Covid-19 infections in tourist provinces. Phuket saw one new death and 55 new infections in the last 24 hours, with one new Sandbox infection and no new infections in the Test & Go or other entry schemes. A total of 15,597 total infections and 124 deaths (included 55 in September, 44 in October, and 5 in November) have been recorded in the provinces since the start of the third wave in April. Hospitalisations have dropped to 643 people, steadily declining.

Chon Buri has seen falling numbers as well, down for the 1,000 range last month to just 249 in the last 24 hours, though there were 3 new deaths again today, with an average age of 72 years old. 970 people were released from medical care with 3,456 still remaining. 733 people total have died in the third wave of Covid-19 with 103,242 total infections.

Prachuap Khiri Khan, Hua Hin’s province, saw a sharp increase to 204 infections today after falling several days in a row to 82 yesterday. Some key tourist provincial totals over the past week:

No provinces were reported yesterday without any new Covid-19 in today’s report, and of note, the spike in cases in Mae Hong Son, with 41 infections today, was replaced today by Phrae as the province with the least Covid-19 in Thailand. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 736 ▼ 404,691 28 Chiang Mai 482 ▼ 19,289 5 Prisons 427 ▼ 77,483 7 Songkhla 417 ▼ 50,389 10 Pattani 408 ▼ 40,029 16 Nakhon Si Thammarat 392 ▼ 32,443 12 Narathiwat 348 ▲ 37,972 8 Yala 344 ▲ 43,055 3 Chonburi 249 ▼ 103,249 2 Samut Prakan 216 ▲ 124,026

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 736 ▼ 404,691 2 Samut Prakan 216 ▲ 124,026 4 Samut Sakhon 53 ▲ 92,821 6 Nonthaburi 110 • 57,603 11 Pathum Thani 81 ▲ 38,643 14 Nakhon Pathom 30 ▼ 33,784 17 Saraburi 79 ▼ 30,345 18 Ayutthaya 113 ▲ 29,968 32 Lopburi 69 ▲ 16,642 37 Nakhon Sawan 60 ▼ 14,782 38 Suphan Buri 48 ▲ 13,353 43 Ang Thong 29 ▲ 10,701 44 Samut Songkhram 22 ▼ 10,464 45 Nakhon Nayok 30 ▲ 10,419 46 Phetchabun 19 ▼ 10,115 52 Kamphaeng Phet 14 ▲ 7,783 55 Phitsanulok 92 ▲ 6,501 56 Sukhothai 17 ▼ 5,866 60 Phichit 23 ▼ 4,934 67 Uthai Thani 1 ▼ 3,127 68 Sing Buri 10 ▼ 2,998 72 Chai Nat 8 ▼ 2,529 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 249 ▼ 103,249 9 Rayong 167 ▲ 42,277 15 Chachoengsao 108 ▲ 33,112 20 Prachinburi 106 ▼ 23,142 26 Chanthaburi 157 ▲ 19,553 36 Sa Kaeo 79 ▼ 14,841 53 Trat 38 ▼ 7,766 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 28 Chiang Mai 482 ▼ 19,289 62 Chiang Rai 25 ▼ 4,513 63 Uttaradit 16 ▲ 4,303 70 Lamphun 13 ▲ 2,828 71 Lampang 32 ▲ 2,764 73 Nan 3 ▲ 2,468 75 Phayao 4 ▼ 2,120 77 Mae Hong Son 41 ▲ 1,839 78 Phrae 6 ▼ 1,837 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 19 Nakhon Ratchasima 100 ▲ 29,758 25 Khon Kaen 130 ▼ 19,592 27 Ubon Ratchathani 76 ▲ 19,344 29 Udon Thani 57 ▼ 18,409 30 Buriram 23 ▼ 16,935 31 Surin 29 ▼ 16,913 33 Sisaket 27 ▲ 16,297 40 Roi Et 17 ▲ 12,676 42 Maha Sarakham 19 ▼ 10,940 47 Chaiyaphum 31 ▲ 10,046 50 Kalasin 23 ▼ 9,184 54 Sakon Nakhon 12 ▼ 7,718 58 Yasothon 1 ▼ 5,331 61 Nakhon Phanom 21 ▲ 4,906 64 Nong Bua Lamphu 15 ▲ 4,257 65 Nong Khai 33 • 4,023 66 Loei 31 • 3,923 69 Amnat Charoen 7 ▲ 2,942 74 Mukdahan 5 ▼ 2,340 76 Bueng Kan 13 ▲ 2,071 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 417 ▼ 50,389 8 Yala 344 ▲ 43,055 10 Pattani 408 ▼ 40,029 12 Narathiwat 348 ▲ 37,972 16 Nakhon Si Thammarat 392 ▼ 32,443 24 Surat Thani 147 ▼ 20,030 35 Phuket 55 ▼ 15,240 39 Chumphon 67 ▲ 13,053 41 Trang 169 ▼ 12,588 48 Ranong 8 ▲ 9,458 49 Phatthalung 150 ▲ 9,400 51 Krabi 90 ▼ 8,257 57 Satun 96 • 5,349 59 Phang Nga 60 ▼ 5,163 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 13 Ratchaburi 194 ▲ 37,864 21 Phetchaburi 99 ▲ 22,637 22 Tak 119 ▼ 22,048 23 Kanchanaburi 99 ▲ 21,404 34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 204 ▲ 16,235 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 427 ▼ 77,483

SOURCE: DDC and CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE