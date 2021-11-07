Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 53 deaths, 7,960 infections, provincial data
Today, the CCSA reported 7,960 new Covid-19 infections, down 507 since yesterday, and 53 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 16 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,939,126 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 6,950 recoveries, up 1,338 from yesterday. There are now 98,367 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 957 from yesterday, including 2,048 in the ICU and 449 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 427 were found in correctional facilities, 215 were identified by community testing, and 7,307 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,605 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINATIONS
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
As Thailand’s reopening gets underway, the country focuses on Covid-19 infections in tourist provinces. Phuket saw one new death and 55 new infections in the last 24 hours, with one new Sandbox infection and no new infections in the Test & Go or other entry schemes. A total of 15,597 total infections and 124 deaths (included 55 in September, 44 in October, and 5 in November) have been recorded in the provinces since the start of the third wave in April. Hospitalisations have dropped to 643 people, steadily declining.
Chon Buri has seen falling numbers as well, down for the 1,000 range last month to just 249 in the last 24 hours, though there were 3 new deaths again today, with an average age of 72 years old. 970 people were released from medical care with 3,456 still remaining. 733 people total have died in the third wave of Covid-19 with 103,242 total infections.
Prachuap Khiri Khan, Hua Hin’s province, saw a sharp increase to 204 infections today after falling several days in a row to 82 yesterday. Some key tourist provincial totals over the past week:
No provinces were reported yesterday without any new Covid-19 in today’s report, and of note, the spike in cases in Mae Hong Son, with 41 infections today, was replaced today by Phrae as the province with the least Covid-19 in Thailand. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|736
|▼
|404,691
|28
|Chiang Mai
|482
|▼
|19,289
|5
|Prisons
|427
|▼
|77,483
|7
|Songkhla
|417
|▼
|50,389
|10
|Pattani
|408
|▼
|40,029
|16
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|392
|▼
|32,443
|12
|Narathiwat
|348
|▲
|37,972
|8
|Yala
|344
|▲
|43,055
|3
|Chonburi
|249
|▼
|103,249
|2
|Samut Prakan
|216
|▲
|124,026
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|736
|▼
|404,691
|2
|Samut Prakan
|216
|▲
|124,026
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|53
|▲
|92,821
|6
|Nonthaburi
|110
|•
|57,603
|11
|Pathum Thani
|81
|▲
|38,643
|14
|Nakhon Pathom
|30
|▼
|33,784
|17
|Saraburi
|79
|▼
|30,345
|18
|Ayutthaya
|113
|▲
|29,968
|32
|Lopburi
|69
|▲
|16,642
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|60
|▼
|14,782
|38
|Suphan Buri
|48
|▲
|13,353
|43
|Ang Thong
|29
|▲
|10,701
|44
|Samut Songkhram
|22
|▼
|10,464
|45
|Nakhon Nayok
|30
|▲
|10,419
|46
|Phetchabun
|19
|▼
|10,115
|52
|Kamphaeng Phet
|14
|▲
|7,783
|55
|Phitsanulok
|92
|▲
|6,501
|56
|Sukhothai
|17
|▼
|5,866
|60
|Phichit
|23
|▼
|4,934
|67
|Uthai Thani
|1
|▼
|3,127
|68
|Sing Buri
|10
|▼
|2,998
|72
|Chai Nat
|8
|▼
|2,529
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|249
|▼
|103,249
|9
|Rayong
|167
|▲
|42,277
|15
|Chachoengsao
|108
|▲
|33,112
|20
|Prachinburi
|106
|▼
|23,142
|26
|Chanthaburi
|157
|▲
|19,553
|36
|Sa Kaeo
|79
|▼
|14,841
|53
|Trat
|38
|▼
|7,766
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|28
|Chiang Mai
|482
|▼
|19,289
|62
|Chiang Rai
|25
|▼
|4,513
|63
|Uttaradit
|16
|▲
|4,303
|70
|Lamphun
|13
|▲
|2,828
|71
|Lampang
|32
|▲
|2,764
|73
|Nan
|3
|▲
|2,468
|75
|Phayao
|4
|▼
|2,120
|77
|Mae Hong Son
|41
|▲
|1,839
|78
|Phrae
|6
|▼
|1,837
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|19
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|100
|▲
|29,758
|25
|Khon Kaen
|130
|▼
|19,592
|27
|Ubon Ratchathani
|76
|▲
|19,344
|29
|Udon Thani
|57
|▼
|18,409
|30
|Buriram
|23
|▼
|16,935
|31
|Surin
|29
|▼
|16,913
|33
|Sisaket
|27
|▲
|16,297
|40
|Roi Et
|17
|▲
|12,676
|42
|Maha Sarakham
|19
|▼
|10,940
|47
|Chaiyaphum
|31
|▲
|10,046
|50
|Kalasin
|23
|▼
|9,184
|54
|Sakon Nakhon
|12
|▼
|7,718
|58
|Yasothon
|1
|▼
|5,331
|61
|Nakhon Phanom
|21
|▲
|4,906
|64
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|15
|▲
|4,257
|65
|Nong Khai
|33
|•
|4,023
|66
|Loei
|31
|•
|3,923
|69
|Amnat Charoen
|7
|▲
|2,942
|74
|Mukdahan
|5
|▼
|2,340
|76
|Bueng Kan
|13
|▲
|2,071
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|417
|▼
|50,389
|8
|Yala
|344
|▲
|43,055
|10
|Pattani
|408
|▼
|40,029
|12
|Narathiwat
|348
|▲
|37,972
|16
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|392
|▼
|32,443
|24
|Surat Thani
|147
|▼
|20,030
|35
|Phuket
|55
|▼
|15,240
|39
|Chumphon
|67
|▲
|13,053
|41
|Trang
|169
|▼
|12,588
|48
|Ranong
|8
|▲
|9,458
|49
|Phatthalung
|150
|▲
|9,400
|51
|Krabi
|90
|▼
|8,257
|57
|Satun
|96
|•
|5,349
|59
|Phang Nga
|60
|▼
|5,163
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|13
|Ratchaburi
|194
|▲
|37,864
|21
|Phetchaburi
|99
|▲
|22,637
|22
|Tak
|119
|▼
|22,048
|23
|Kanchanaburi
|99
|▲
|21,404
|34
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|204
|▲
|16,235
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|427
|▼
|77,483
