Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 53 deaths, 7,960 infections, provincial data

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: November 7 Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 7,960 new Covid-19 infections, down 507 since yesterday, and 53 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 16 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,939,126 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 53 deaths, 7,960 infections, provincial data | News by Thaiger

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 6,950 recoveries, up 1,338 from yesterday. There are now 98,367 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 957 from yesterday, including 2,048 in the ICU and 449 on ventilators.

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 53 deaths, 7,960 infections, provincial data | News by Thaiger

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 427 were found in correctional facilities, 215 were identified by community testing, and 7,307 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 1,605 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 53 deaths, 7,960 infections, provincial data | News by Thaiger

 

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 53 deaths, 7,960 infections, provincial data | News by Thaiger COVID-19 SUNDAY: 53 deaths, 7,960 infections, provincial data | News by Thaiger

 

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

As Thailand’s reopening gets underway, the country focuses on Covid-19 infections in tourist provinces. Phuket saw one new death and 55 new infections in the last 24 hours, with one new Sandbox infection and no new infections in the Test & Go or other entry schemes. A total of 15,597 total infections and 124 deaths (included 55 in September, 44 in October, and 5 in November) have been recorded in the provinces since the start of the third wave in April. Hospitalisations have dropped to 643 people, steadily declining.

Chon Buri has seen falling numbers as well, down for the 1,000 range last month to just 249 in the last 24 hours, though there were 3 new deaths again today, with an average age of 72 years old. 970 people were released from medical care with 3,456 still remaining. 733 people total have died in the third wave of Covid-19 with 103,242 total infections.

Prachuap Khiri Khan, Hua Hin’s province, saw a sharp increase to 204 infections today after falling several days in a row to 82 yesterday. Some key tourist provincial totals over the past week:

7NOV Covid-19 Tourist Provinces

No provinces were reported yesterday without any new Covid-19 in today’s report, and of note, the spike in cases in Mae Hong Son, with 41 infections today, was replaced today by Phrae as the province with the least Covid-19 in Thailand. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

 

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 736 404,691
28 Chiang Mai 482 19,289
5 Prisons 427 77,483
7 Songkhla 417 50,389
10 Pattani 408 40,029
16 Nakhon Si Thammarat 392 32,443
12 Narathiwat 348 37,972
8 Yala 344 43,055
3 Chonburi 249 103,249
2 Samut Prakan 216 124,026

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 736 404,691
2 Samut Prakan 216 124,026
4 Samut Sakhon 53 92,821
6 Nonthaburi 110 57,603
11 Pathum Thani 81 38,643
14 Nakhon Pathom 30 33,784
17 Saraburi 79 30,345
18 Ayutthaya 113 29,968
32 Lopburi 69 16,642
37 Nakhon Sawan 60 14,782
38 Suphan Buri 48 13,353
43 Ang Thong 29 10,701
44 Samut Songkhram 22 10,464
45 Nakhon Nayok 30 10,419
46 Phetchabun 19 10,115
52 Kamphaeng Phet 14 7,783
55 Phitsanulok 92 6,501
56 Sukhothai 17 5,866
60 Phichit 23 4,934
67 Uthai Thani 1 3,127
68 Sing Buri 10 2,998
72 Chai Nat 8 2,529
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 249 103,249
9 Rayong 167 42,277
15 Chachoengsao 108 33,112
20 Prachinburi 106 23,142
26 Chanthaburi 157 19,553
36 Sa Kaeo 79 14,841
53 Trat 38 7,766
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
28 Chiang Mai 482 19,289
62 Chiang Rai 25 4,513
63 Uttaradit 16 4,303
70 Lamphun 13 2,828
71 Lampang 32 2,764
73 Nan 3 2,468
75 Phayao 4 2,120
77 Mae Hong Son 41 1,839
78 Phrae 6 1,837
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
19 Nakhon Ratchasima 100 29,758
25 Khon Kaen 130 19,592
27 Ubon Ratchathani 76 19,344
29 Udon Thani 57 18,409
30 Buriram 23 16,935
31 Surin 29 16,913
33 Sisaket 27 16,297
40 Roi Et 17 12,676
42 Maha Sarakham 19 10,940
47 Chaiyaphum 31 10,046
50 Kalasin 23 9,184
54 Sakon Nakhon 12 7,718
58 Yasothon 1 5,331
61 Nakhon Phanom 21 4,906
64 Nong Bua Lamphu 15 4,257
65 Nong Khai 33 4,023
66 Loei 31 3,923
69 Amnat Charoen 7 2,942
74 Mukdahan 5 2,340
76 Bueng Kan 13 2,071
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 417 50,389
8 Yala 344 43,055
10 Pattani 408 40,029
12 Narathiwat 348 37,972
16 Nakhon Si Thammarat 392 32,443
24 Surat Thani 147 20,030
35 Phuket 55 15,240
39 Chumphon 67 13,053
41 Trang 169 12,588
48 Ranong 8 9,458
49 Phatthalung 150 9,400
51 Krabi 90 8,257
57 Satun 96 5,349
59 Phang Nga 60 5,163
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
13 Ratchaburi 194 37,864
21 Phetchaburi 99 22,637
22 Tak 119 22,048
23 Kanchanaburi 99 21,404
34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 204 16,235
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 427 77,483

 

SOURCE: DDC and CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)32 mins ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 53 deaths, 7,960 infections, provincial data
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

PM Prayut pushes for pre-ordering of Molnupiravir and Paxlovid
Bangkok3 hours ago

Wat Po and the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine win SHA+ certification
Sponsored2 days ago

Why great coffee is an office must-have

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Opinion3 hours ago

Banking on a Shinawatra revival – Pheu Thai kicks off their 2023 election campaign
Transport19 hours ago

Vaccinated riders get 20% off on Transport Co interprovince buses
Phuket20 hours ago

First flight from Russia lands in Phuket today with 275 travellers
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Road deaths20 hours ago

Phuket officials prepare for road accidents with 17 new banners
Tourism21 hours ago

Chiang Mai airport welcomes first international flight, 83 tourists
Technology22 hours ago

New ABBA album, the 40 year wait and ABBA-tars on the way
Thailand22 hours ago

Department of Corrections fires 10 prison officials for misconduct
Tourism22 hours ago

Thailand Pass – 3 options to come back to Thailand right now
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Covid-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Paxlovid by Pfizer reduces Covid-19 hospitalisation, death by 89%
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand now equipped to perform 120,000 RT-PCR tests daily
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 69 deaths, 79 million vaccines given
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending